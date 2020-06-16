When we last covered Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) we made the case to buy the triple net REIT, despite some significant headwinds.

SRC is not going to become Realty Income (NYSE:O). Since it cut its dividends rather recently, the market will never place the same multiple on it. But the company has been going the extra mile and has generated some rather impressive results. Its deleveraging is complete and at the minimum it deserves a 12X-13X FFO multiple here, or a price closer to $40.

Source : Spirit Realty Priced For The End Of Days

That seems like an eternity ago in this volatile market. With lots of additional information out in the forefront, we decided to see if this company still deserves our long case.

Rent Collections

SRC is definitely lagging in rent collections versus some of the other REITs we follow. As of May 28, it had collected only 73% of the April base rent and 65% of the May base rent.

Source: SRC June 1, 2020, update

It took pains to identify that it does get some rents at the end of the month and expects the final figure to be a bit higher for May. Still, the numbers were at the very low end of our expectations. As a comparison, Realty Income which is a comparable REIT in terms of properties, has collected significantly more from its tenants. At a similar time point it had collected 84% of the April rent and 82% of the May rent.

SRC added that it currently had deferrals, abatements or other arrangements in place for its outstanding 30.6% rent.

Source: SRC June 1, 2020, update

Where it has agreed on a deferral and payback period, it expects to recover this in about a year starting in October 2020. SRC also further broke down its rent collections by industry.

Source: SRC June 1, 2020, update

The problem areas in restaurants, education, movie theatres and entertainment are clearly well-defined. SRC also managed to reach the 70% average mark for April and May thanks to superb collections from industrial and office spaces. The base retail core was sub 65%.

The Drag Will Persist

Major blockbuster movies keep getting postponed and we think theatres may get even more deferrals. In the health and fitness segment, we have had at least 3 bankruptcies and we think the rest of the operators are also quite distressed.

Source: SRC June 1, 2020, update

Our point here is that there will be big deferrals for this segment beyond what has been acknowledged. On a positive note, demand is coming back strong, although it remains below previous peak comfortably in many areas.

Source: SRC June 1, 2020, update

A Look At Dividend Coverage

SRC generated $122 million in revenues in Q1-2020. This was of course pre COVID-19.

Source: SRC June 1, 2020, update

This translated into $80 million of adjusted funds from operations or AFFO.

Source: SRC June 1, 2020, update

If we assume that SRC collects even 80% of average rent between April and December, in cash (not GAAP booked revenue), then we can extrapolate that SRC will collect about $56 million quarterly, while paying out about $65 million. We think our 80% average is optimistic, as about 10-15% will likely not even start paying current month's rent (let alone rent deferred) till year-end. SRC's cash payout ratio should average over 120% in the next 3 quarters.

That is not a major concern by itself, as the extra payout would only be about $30 million and SRC has adequate liquidity to deal with this.

Source: SRC June 1, 2020, update

Also, having cut the dividends once, SRC is going to be less motivated to chop them a second time around. Still, the situation has come in worse than we expected and we see SRC granting some permanent rent relief to tenants. Based on all the information, SRC now has a "High" level of danger of a dividend cut on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

This rating signifies a 33-50% probability of dividend cut in the next 12 months.

Recommendation

Since we last wrote on this, the stock has moved away from "end of days" pricing. It has also performed best amongst its peer group.

Data by YCharts

This has fixed the pricing gap and we see SRC at "fair value." While it may appear extremely cheap versus where it was some time back, do remember that it will generate cash AFFO of close to $2.25 over the next 12 months. We don't believe the market has an excessive opportunity when you factor that in.

We also recommend taking profits in the preferred shares (SRC.PA). At the time of writing the last article the shares were well below par.

Including dividends, they have returned 35%, and as can be obviously deduced, have no real upside left.

Conclusion

The SRC trade worked out but we are little surprised at the depth of the rent deferrals. The REIT is fundamentally sound and will work through this but it is hard for us to get excited when it is trading at 16.5X cash AFFO. The odds of a dividend cut are now higher than when we last examined it, although we are still not ready to call Kenny to the party. We may get interested in buying if SRC is sub $30/share again.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

TipRanks: Downgrade to Hold.

