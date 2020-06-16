The two most common elements in the universe are Hydrogen and stupidity.”



- Harlan Ellison

Today, we look at a 'Tier 4' biotech concern trying an unusual route to target rare and orphan diseases. A full investment analysis is provided in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) is a United States-based clinical-stage biotech company that is dedicated to discovering and developing inhibitors of acute and chronic inflammation of the complement and leukotriene system for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases with high unmet need. Conceptually, Akari believes that blocking early mediators of inflammation will prevent the initiation and cycle of amplification, which is the etiology of certain diseases. Interestingly, all of Akari’s molecules are derived from ticks.

As outlined by Akari, 300 million years of natural selection have resulted in ticks producing inhibitors that bind tightly to key highly conserved inflammatory mediators. These inhibitors are both well-tolerated in humans and remain fully functional when a host is repeatedly exposed to the molecule. Akari’s lead drug, nomacopan, works by dual inhibition of complement component C5 and leukotriene B4. The drug is currently being evaluated in four indications: bullous pemphigoid, atopic keratoconjunctivitis, thrombotic microangiopathys, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). Additionally, the company is also developing other tick-derived proteins, including longer-acting versions. Akari Therapeutics currently has a market capitalization around $65 million and trades for around $2.25 a share.

Pipeline

Source: Company Presentation

Nomacopan:

Nomacopan is a recombinant small protein that acts on complement component-C5, preventing release of C5a and formation of C5b–9, and independently also inhibits leukotriene B4, both elements that are co-located as part of the immune and inflammatory response. Nomacopan is a highly soluble and stable biological molecule that enables targeting of two distinct and separate disease categories. The drug is derived from a protein originally discovered in the saliva of the Ornithodoros moubata tick. Millions of years of evolution have resulted in ticks producing inhibitors that bind tightly and very specifically to key highly conserved inflammatory mediators. Why? Nomacopan is required for ticks to obtain repeated blood meals, which is what the survival of the parasite hinges upon. Furthermore, the molecules ticks produce need to be well-tolerated and maintain their inhibitory effect in hosts repeatedly exposed to the same molecule during tick feeding, otherwise it would prove disastrous for the species. Tolerability, specificity, and key mediators are all essential to the progeneration of ticks, which is exactly why ticks are potentially the source of excellent therapeutics.

Source: Company Presentation

On May 1st, the company announced positive top line results from its fully recruited Phase 2 trial of nomacopan in bullous pemphigoid patients. The study achieved its primary endpoint of no drug-related serious adverse events and main secondary efficacy endpoints with 7 of the 9 treated patients showing a rapid and clinically significant reduction in BPDAI score. The study highlights the potential of the drug to be able to replace long-term steroid treatment, the current standard of care, which has a variety of negative adverse effects in the elderly and frail population. The next step will be the company meeting with the FDA and EMA to discuss trial design of its pivotal study in Q3 2020.

Source: Company Presentation

The HSCT-TMA Phase 3 trial in pediatric patients was initiated following the opening of an IND by the FDA. However, as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic site openings/enrollment will be delayed, the trial is based on guidance from the company's end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA. Akari has both FDA fast-track pediatric patients and orphan drug designation status for the program.

Source: Company Presentation

In January of this year, Akari announced positive interim data from its Phase 3 trial, CAPSTONE, evaluating nomacopan in complement inhibitor-naive, transfusion-dependent PNH patients. All four participants who were transfusion-dependent at the beginning of the study who received nomacopan were transfusion-independent for the first six months of therapy. Furthermore, all four participants who were transfusion-dependent at study entry who received standard-of-care treatment remained transfusion-dependent. Another positive was that no new safety signals were observed. Additional data will be shared in June at the European Hematology Association Annual Congress in Frankfurt. Akari has been granted orphan status from the FDA and the EMA for nomacopan for treatment of PNH. Also, of note, the company is developing a new higher concentration formulation of nomacopan allowing a small-volume, low-viscosity injection via an insulin pen-like injector holding one week’s daily dosing stable at room temperature. The new formulation will improve patient comfort and convenience.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

As of the end of the first, Akari Therapeutics had cash of $7.8 million on its balance sheet. R&D and other expenses came in at approximately $5 million for the quarter. The company has just over $10 million left on a $20 million lending facility as well.

The company is sparsely followed on Wall Street. The only recommendation in 2020 so far comes from B. Riley on June 1st. The firm reiterated its Buy rating and price target of $5 a share.

Verdict

Akari certainly has a different approach to developing treatments. Its pipeline has multiple "shots on goal," has been awarded some prize designations and is seeing minor impacts from COVID-19. That said, the company is some time away from any potential commercialization. Akari also will have to raise capital prior to that possibility and is little followed on the Street given its small market cap. Those comfortable with lottery tickets might consider a very tiny watch item position in this name, but that is all this name merits at the present.

Irony is wasted on the stupid.”



- Oscar Wilde

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum.

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.