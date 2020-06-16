Going forward, Enterprise Products Partners will generate significant shareholder rewards for those who invest at today's prices.

The company has a near double-digit dividend yield. The company is continuing to spend heavily on capital expenditures which will support future growth.

Enterprise Products Partners has an impressive portfolio of assets that it has continued to develop and generate cash from.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) is a respectable midstream company with a dividend yield of almost 10%. The company is one of the world's largest midstream companies with a market capitalization of more than $40 billion. The recent difficulty that oil prices have faced over the past few days makes now a quality opportunity to invest in the midstream company.

Enterprise Products Partners - InvestorHub

2020 Financial Outlook

Enterprise Products Partners is focused on generating strong cash flow for shareholders throughout 2020.

Enterprise Products Partners 2020 Financial Outlook - Enterprise Products Partners Investor Presentation

Enterprise Products Partners is still forecasting significant 2020 growth capital of roughly $2.7-2.8 billion. The company has deferred a significant $1 billion in expenses and is forecasting a continued decline in growth capital spending to $2.5 billion in 2021 and $1.5 billion in 2022. That decline in capital spending will support increased FCF.

The company is focused on an incredibly manageable 3.5x target area debt to normalized EBITDA ratio. At the same time, the company has increased its credit facility by $1 billion to maintain a massive $8 billion in total liquidity. The company's total liquidity can enable it to continue and handle a downturn in the markets.

The company is focused on returning capital to investors. The company has a near double-digit dividend yield, which it is continuing to re-evaluate on a quarterly basis. We believe that the current market and the company's financial position don't warrant a dividend cut; however, it's a risk worth keeping an eye out on.

Additionally, the company spent $140 million on 1Q 2020 buybacks and is considering more dependent on discretionary FCF. We would personally like to see the company expand its share buybacks, taking advantage of its interest rates to repurchase more shares. That would actually increase cash flow as it works to handle the oil collapse.

Capital Spending

Enterprise Products Partners is spending heavily on major capital projects which have significant potential.

Enterprise Products Partners Capital Spending - Enterprise Products Partners Investor Presentation

Enterprise Products Partners has $6.9 billion of major capital projects under construction. The company has cancelled or deferred spending on 13 projects; however, a substantial number of these contracts will still be completed in the immediate future. At the same time, the completion of these capital projects will result in growing cash flow.

Enterprise Products Partners is worth more than $40 billion and its near $7 billion in capital projects will result in a near 20% growth in cash flow. That alone will improve the company's financial position significantly.

Financial Position

Enterprise Products Partners has a strong financial position, which, combined with its capital spending and outlook, will enable it to handle the worst of the oil collapse.

Enterprise Products Partners Financial Position - Enterprise Products Partners Investor Presentation

Enterprise Products Partners had $6.4 billion in liquidity in mid-March 2020, that it has since expanded to $8 billion. The company has significant cash on hand and is maintaining a strong leverage ratio despite the potential drop in the company's adjusted EBITDA. The company's liquidity will help keep it FCF-positive.

It's also worth noting that Enterprise Products Partners is in a better position than most companies with a 49% CFFO payout ratio and billions in annual FCF. That FCF is incredibly significant, it's money that the company can use towards paying back debt or anything else. However, it highlights the company's financial position and ability to generate shareholder rewards through thick and thin.

Shareholder Returns

Enterprise Products Partners has a long history of shareholder returns and an even higher ability to generate FCF.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividends - NASDAQ

Enterprise Products Partners has a long history of paying a respectable dividend even through difficult times. From 1999 through 2020, where we've had 4 major oil price collapses, (1999, 2008, 2014, and 2020), the company has managed to quadruple dividends. That's a respectable but very sustainable roughly 7% growth in the company's dividend annually.

Given the company's current dividend of nearly 10%, those who invest today for the long run under the same growth could see an 80% yield on cost in 30 years. For the younger readers of Seeking Alpha, what a great way to bring up significant savings. It also shows that through thick and thin, Enterprise Products Partners has a significant history of shareholder rewards.

Enterprise Products Partners Outstanding Shares - Macro Trends

Enterprise Products Partners has seen its share price steadily increasing as the company has focused on small buybacks. The company has done a decent job of keeping outstanding shares constant, but it has still increased roughly 10% over the past 5 years. That's a decently small increase, but it's more than what we like to see.

We think that at Enterprise Products Partners, the company should be putting a lot more effort into buying back shares. However, the company's overall commitment to shareholder rewards defined as dividends + annual % increase in shares outstanding is still impressive.

Risk

Enterprise Products Partners' risk is harder to quantify. Specifically, it's the risk of a much longer downturn in oil prices. The company's cash flow is secure, with 86% fee-based cash flow, but only 4% commodity-based and 10% differential-based. That differential-based is important because it's based heavily on final stage refining demand.

It's hurt much more by a shutdown than it is by oil prices. However, being able to maintain 86% of cash flow as the company invests in growth projects highlights its strength. That cash flow is what the company will be able to use to support shareholder rewards.

Conclusion

Enterprise Products Partners has an impressive asset portfolio and an incredible ability to generate cash flow. The company is FCF-positive, a fairly high rarity at this time. Additionally, the company is FCF-positive after not only investing in maintenance but investing in growth. The company's strong financial strength here, on top of a near double-digit dividend, highlights its strength.

We recommend taking advantage of current prices and making a sizeable investment. While there is some risk of a dividend cut, it's fairly low overall. We'd like to see the company also investing more heavily in share buybacks at the time, given its ability to raise capital, but not doing so isn't necessarily a downside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.