Investors need to change course, from a buy-the-dip strategy to a sell-the-rip strategy if they want to survive in the next few years.

Those who are objective enough to realize that there has been a seismic shift in the investment landscape will be rewarded. Those who continue to cling to subjective thinking, hope and bias confirmation will be punished.

Trying to extrapolate the success of a knee-jerk investment strategy into the future is both foolish and financially irresponsible.

Markets don't care about how many times a Pavlonian buy-the-dip investment strategy has been successful. It is totally irrelevant to future market conditions.

After an 11-year bull market run, it is difficult to change one's perspective to understand that what has worked in the past will not necessarily continue to work in the future.

There is an old saying that goes, "You can lead a horse to water, but you can't make him drink."

But then again, sometimes you can't even lead the horse because of just plain stubbornness, and an outright resistance to any kind of change in viewpoint.

These days, trying to convince some investors of anything other than a rosy scenario, for both the economy and the stock market, is becoming an exercise in futility.

From where we sit, it is apparent to us that we are going to be faced with insurmountable challenges in the short term to bring back the U.S. economy to some sense of normalcy.

How anyone can subscribe to the notion that after such a huge and largely unexpected shock to the global economy, we can somehow recapture the economic luster of days gone by in a matter of months remains inexplicable to us.

Perhaps, if, somehow, a vaccine were to be developed in that same matter of months, we could envision the possibility of that happening.

Listening to the medical community, scientists, epidemiologists and health officials, the likelihood of fast-tracking an effective vaccine seems remote.

We wrote an article back on April 24 that talked about how a second wave of the coronavirus was not only possible, but highly probable.

Recently, selective openings among certain States have resulted in a spike in the number of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Some investors believe that we are out of the woods, as far as the COVID-19 virus is concerned, and that we have seen the worst for the stock market and the economy.

To those who are squarely in the perma-bull camp we suggest that you step back, take a deep breath and remove those rose-colored glasses that you are wearing. The bull market is dead.

Investors are attempting to resuscitate the battling bovine, but the increasing fundamental damage to the global economy will be too much to enable the old fellow to get his legs back under himself.

The most difficult stage in navigating the financial markets is the period of transition from bull market to bear market and vice versa. It is just a normal part of human nature to attempt to resist change of any kind.

This becomes all the more difficult when money and ego become enmeshed in the process of rational, objective thinking. For many, the need to be "right" often overshadows the primary goal of making money in the markets.

The idea of challenging pre-conceived notions, long-held beliefs and biases can act as impediments to a forward-looking, clear-thinking, mindset.

Our nature as creatures of habit, sometimes saddles us with unrealistic expectations based on past patterns of behavior.

If an investor cannot identify where these beliefs, biases and mental traps may exist in their own psyche, it will become all the more difficult to successfully break free from them.

You cannot change something that you do not feel that you have ownership of, and you cannot "own" something until you are able to identify it and accept it as part of who you are.

A static approach to the markets fails to adapt to a changing investment landscape, and oftentimes leads to costly investment decisions by failing to admit that an initial theory or analysis could be wrong.

Professionals are motivated by a need to produce investment results for their clients, and are therefore less likely to remain mired in a mental state that inhibits the ability to change course swiftly and succinctly.

Non-professionals, on the other hand, tend to adapt to changing market conditions much more slowly and usually with a fair amount of trepidation.

Markets are dynamic in nature, and, as a result, market participants must be able to identify changing conditions and react accordingly. Unfortunately, this is where many non-professional equity investors stumble.

In the past 11 years, during the powerful uptrend of the stock market, many investors employed a Pavlonian buy response to any temporary dips in prices.

There can be no denying that this knee-jerk BTD strategy has worked quite nicely and has served those who are net-long the stock market well.

The question that needs to be asked is "Why did a buy-the-dip strategy work so flawlessly over the past 10-plus years?"

The bottom line is that a BTD strategy has worked only because the stock market has been in a major uptrend; fueled primarily by corporate stock buy-back programs, and cheap money.

That uptrend came to a screeching halt back in the early part of this year as a result of the coronavirus, and the massive economic fallout that ensued when normal business activity was curtailed through State-mandated lock-downs.

A drop of 20% in equity prices is defined as a bear market. A drop of almost 40% could certainly constitute being labeled a crash.

While we have had many crashes in the stock market throughout history, none of them had the magnitude and speed of this one.

None of them wiped out such an enormous number of jobs that this one has.

None of them have had such an immediate impact on consumer spending patterns as this one.

None of them required the kind of massive stimulus programs that we have seen from the federal government and the Federal Reserve like this one has.

Yet, despite the structural damage done to the economy, investors continue to cling to the false hope that things will come roaring back in short order.

We have said this before, but it is worth saying again: Jay Powell and The Federal Reserve cannot suspend the laws of the economics any more than they can suspend the laws of gravity.

The business cycle cannot be repealed indefinitely. To think otherwise is to invite folly into the investment decision-making process.

As we have already pointed out, many investors often fail to be able to make the emotional and mental transition to fully appreciate when there has been a tectonic shift in economic fundamentals and the related impact to stock prices.

As we see more information released in the coming months, regarding the effect all of this has had on corporate earnings, the markets will adjust by marking down stock prices to more reasonable historical levels.

One of the things that we continue to hear from those who are not willing to accept the fact that stock prices could be entering a phase of continuing price declines is that the stock market always rewards patient, long-term investors, who simply stick to buying high-quality companies.

This kind of thinking is fraught with confirmation bias and elevates itself to a level of blind acceptance in an investment methodology that fails the litmus test of consistent, high-probability, historically-favorable outcomes.

It also doesn't take into account the amount of time that is required for stocks to return to their former high water marks.

How quickly investors forget two periods of time referred to as "The Lost Decade."

The period between 2000 and 2009 witnessed a massive erosion of wealth in the U.S. economy and the slowest period of economic growth in the U.S. in decades. The S&P 500 recorded its all-time worst decade during this period, featuring a total return of [sic] dividends at -9.1 percent, an overall performance lower than during the Great Depression of the 1930s.

How many years did it take for stock prices to recover to prior levels in each of the following periods following a bear market?

There have been 12 bear markets since World War II with an average decline of 32.5% as measured on a close-to-close basis. The most recent was October 2007 to March 2009, when the market dropped 57% and then took more than four years to recover. The S&P 500 closed in a bear market in December 2018 using intraday data. Bear markets have lasted 14.5 months on average and have taken two years to recover on average.

While the situation that we currently find ourselves in is very unique, it still has the historical characteristics of being another massive Fed-induced bubble, complete with the signs of speculative mania, unrealistic investor expectations and high levels of public (retail) participation.

This is a fiasco - and rather tangible, at that. It started years - even decades - ago. The craziness turned extreme last year, with the Fed aggressively stimulating in the face of highly speculative markets. It was never going to end well. And when the Bubble began imploding in March, the Fed and global central bankers responded immediately with Trillions of liquidity support. This fueled a rally, short squeeze and reversal of hedges that developed into one dazzling speculative melee. From my analytical perspective, events over the past few months confirm Bubble Analysis - the Global Bubble Thesis. This week likely marked the beginning of a painful second leg of the bear market or, at the minimum, the return of wild volatility. There appears to have been both capitulation on the short side and "blow-off" speculative excess on the part of the bulls. It was almost like 1999 all over again - frenetic retail online trading, penny stock euphoria, derivatives run amuck, fun and games and throw caution to the wind speculative froth. The Fed owns the frail Bubble - this disastrous mania. How ironic is it that the more cautious (i.e. realistic) the Fed's view of economic prospects, the greater liquidity-induced market euphoria propagates delusions of V's, perpetual bull markets and permanent prosperity? And of all the nonsense emanating from this historic financial mania, history will trash this foolhardy notion that there is no limit to the quantity of central bank Credit and government debt that can be issued. Reviewing the Fed's Q1 Z.1 report, I was thinking this is how things look as a system self-destructs. Q2 will be worse.

The fact that the economy has suffered a major shock from an exogenous event, the likes of which we have never seen before, should warrant a cautious approach to the equity market, especially after an 11-year bull market run.

Given the possibility that a second wave of the Coronavirus will likely appear later in the coming Autumn months, if not sooner, we would suggest that a cautious approach to the stock market is warranted.

Instead, we find ourselves in a situation where reason and objective thinking have been cast aside, and replaced by the kind of totally irrational investor behavior that has preceded just about every market top in history.

This is not the time to step in front of a potential stock market train wreck just waiting to happen. The limited gains to the upside are clearly overshadowed by the potential losses to the downside.

It is not the time to buy the dips. It is time to sell the rips and accept the fact that we are no longer in a bull market.

Those who subscribe to the notion that the U.S. economy will experience a "V"-shaped recovery are simply out of touch with reality.

The all-important support level at 3,000 on the S&P 500 is soon to become a distant memory.

When that happens, a sell-the-rip strategy will be a much better choice than the current buy-the-dip strategy that many investors will continue to foolishly embrace.

Because, as long time Wall Street veteran Art Cashin likes to say, "when the Paddy Wagon comes, to round 'em up, they take all the girls, good and bad."

