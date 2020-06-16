Despite this crisis, SPR is continuing to pursue its acquisitions of Bombardier Aerostructures and Asco Industries which should provide substantial strategic benefits.

While most Robinhood traders are buying airline stocks, there may be a better way to play the recovery in the airline industry - Plane manufacturers and their suppliers. Spirit Aerosystems(SPR) is one of the main suppliers we looked at, and after conducting our due diligence, we decided to make it a substantial position in our portfolio. SPR has historically been a very profitable business, but after the recent production halt of the Boeing 737 Max(BA), it has started to play defensive, shoring up liquidity and cutting costs with minimal shareholder dilution. We believe SPR is well-positioned to perform well when the commercial aerospace industry recovers.

About Spirit Aerosystems

SPR is one of the largest independent non-OEM commercial aerostructures designers and manufacturers in the world. It designs, engineer, and manufacture large, complex, and highly engineered commercial aerostructures such as fuselages, nacelles (including thrust reversers), struts/pylons, wing structures, and flight control surfaces. Below is a table with information on each segment:

Source: 2019 10K

Recent events

Several events have converged over the past 1-2 years that have caused SPR shares to decline from $100 in early 2019 to below $30 today.

The first incident which occurred in March 2019 was the infamous grounding of the Boeing 737 Max. After the new Boeing 737 MAX series of aircraft was introduced in 2017, there were 2 crashes within a fairly short period from Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, which prompted the grounding of the 737 Max by many governments around the world.

For a few quarters, Boeing did not decrease orders from SPR, likely believing that recertification would happen soon, but as the target for recertification continued to get pushed back further, Boeing eventually gave up in Jan 2020 and cut orders for 737 Max shipsets from over 600 expected in 2020 to just over 200 sets after it halted Max production.

The more devastating recent event, however, was the COVID-19 pandemic that stopped the majority of global air traffic within a few short months. Considering the vast majority of SPR's revenue came from delivering shipsets to Boeing and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) for commercial planes, this event was hugely devastating for both SPR and its customers.

Boeing not only continued to reduce its production for the 737 Max from around 220 to around 130. Not only that, but it also reduced production for its other plane models substantially.

Source: Boeing 2020 Q1 Presentation

Airbus, SPR's second-largest customer, also reduced output substantially. Production of its best-selling A320 narrow-body family was reduced by a third to 40 aircraft a month. It also cut production of larger wide-body jets with the A350 falling by about 40% to six aircraft a month, and the A330 family down by more than 40% to two aircraft a month. According to both Airbus and Boeing management, most customers aren't canceling orders in the short term, but rather are requesting for postponements and deferrals of aircraft deliveries, but this was enough to warrant massive production cuts.

Acquisition

There are 3 recent closed and pending acquisitions that are relevant to SPR - Asco, Bombardier Aerosystems, and FMI. All 3 in total have a total cash cost of $1bil, but with the closing of FMI, SPR only has to pay $900mil at the moment.

In January 2020, SPR closed the acquisition of FMI for $120 million. FMI is an industry-leading technology company specializing in high-temperature materials and composites, primarily for defense, with several applications on hypersonic missiles. Acquiring FMI aligns with Spirit's strategic growth objectives to diversify its customer base and expand its current defense business. SPR believes there will be no disruption to FMI's business due to COVID-19 as FMI’s business and production volumes are substantially insulated from the commercial aerospace industry.

Source: SPR Q1 2018 presentation

On May 2, 2018, SPR proposed to acquire Asco Industries for $650mil, which was lowered to $604mil in Q1 2019 due to a regulatory snag. In June 2019, Asco experienced a cyber attack that further delayed the deal, after which the price was reduced further to $420mil. Based on our calculations, SPR has around $400mil in revenue and around $70mil in EBITDA, meaning an acquisition at $420mil would mean an EBITDA multiple of around 6x.

Asco is a high-quality family-owned business based in Brussels, Belgium with a successful history dating back to its origin in 1954. Today, Asco supplies a diversified product range of flight-critical structural parts for Airbus and other OEMs. SPR bought Asco for its longstanding relationships with major aerospace OEMs like Boeing and Airbus and also its strong military presence, with existing work on the Lockheed Martin F-35 program and the Airbus A400M program.

Source: SPR Q3 2019 slides

Last year, SPR agreed to acquire select assets of Bombardier aerostructures for cash consideration of $500 million. This acquisition solidifies SPR's long-term relationship with Airbus through the A220 wing and the A320neo thrust reverser, doubles the high-margin aftermarket business, and adds significant business jet fuselage, propulsion and wing product revenue to SPR's portfolio. All of these are in line with SPR's stated strategic growth priorities, and SPR also negotiated the transaction at a fairly low EBITDA multiple of 6.5x.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, SPR plans to complete the acquisitions of these 2 businesses due to their long term strategic value. We believe the closing of these two transactions shows that management is extremely confident in SPR's liquidity position, which is another reason why we like the company so much.

We continue to see the long-term strategic value in both the ASCO and Bombardier Aerostructures acquisition. We intend to close both of these deals if all the conditions are met and we are working closely with both parties on those conditions. Source: Q1 2020 call SPR

Cost management

Interestingly, SPR has seen a headstart in cost management activities compared to most other companies due to the Boeing production halt 2 months before the COVID-19 crisis. Over the past few months, SPR has reduced headcount by thousands of people, halted incoming deliveries from suppliers, and reduced our quarterly dividend from $0.12 to $0.01 until production rates are at higher levels.

Thankfully, the majority of SPR's cost structure is variable, with COGS as a % of sales usually being between 80-90%. Therefore, even with the massive 45% revenue decline in Q1, operating margins were only around -12% even after including many onetime expenses like $20mil in forward losses.

Things will likely get worse in Q2 as the full impact of production cuts from Boeing and Airbus hit, but things should get better going forward when these customers start ramping production back up. While management expects cash flow to be negative in 2020, they expect the company to get back to positive FCF in the back half of 2021.

Well, Carter before when we were discussing cash flow, we were thinking we’d get to free cash flow positive by Q3 of this year on a run-rate basis. But with the most recent production reductions that Boeing has announced on the 737 MAX for Spirit, being 125 units, we expect that that’s going to get pushed out about 12 months. So we are expecting a negative free cash flow this year. Next year, we expect to be breakeven, but we’ll be getting to cash flow positive on a run-rate basis by about mid-year in 2021. Source: Q1 2020 call SPR

Liquidity

One of the best things we like about SPR is its incredible liquidity. Due to Boeing stopping 737 Max production in early 2020, as well as its pending acquisitions, SPR already prepared a substantial amount of financing, which should also allow it to weather the COVID-19 storm.

Currently, SPR has $2.2bil in cash after raising $1.2bil in senior secured notes(which was 6x oversubscribed, according to the Q1 call) as well as spending $800mil to pay down their revolver. After backing out the $900mil needed for acquisitions, SPR will have $1.3 billion of cash and another $800mil in potential liquidity from the revolver, giving it a total of $2.1bil in liquidity. This should be more than enough to withstand the negative FCF from COVID-19, even if you consider the fact that SPR needs $1bil in minimum liquidity due to the covenants on their debt.

Valuation

Currently, SPR has a market cap of around $3bil. Note that this is a company that can easily generate $1bil in operating income in good times, so we believe the current valuation seems overly conservative, especially if you consider the fact that SPR did not utilize any forms of dilutive financing. We believe SPR should easily be able to get back to the valuations at the beginning of 2020 if the outlook for the aerospace industry improves over the next few months.

That being said, there are risks. While SPR has a substantial amount of liquidity, it could still run out of liquidity if air travel takes longer than expected to recover, forcing Boeing and Airbus to move their production ramp further back. Upside could also potentially be reduced if SPR management uses dilutive financing methods, but this is unlikely as they have so far used non-dilutive debt financing.

Takeaway

Overall, we believe SPR is a much safer way to play the recovery in the aerospace industry. Liquidity is strong, as shown by the fact that management plans to continue to pursue recent acquisitions, and cost management activities should help the company become much stronger after this crisis. Valuation is low and overall a rebound in passenger volumes bodes well for the future of air travel.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.