One month ago, we put the following oversold industrial concern into the model portfolio at The Busted IPO Forum. The shares are up 20% since that recommendation. However, with the global economy continuing with its "restart", the stock appears undervalued. We update our investment thesis on this "off the radar" mid-cap concern in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) is a London-domiciled, Denver-headquartered manufacturer of power transmission and fluid power solutions with operations in 30 countries. The company was founded in 1911, and after several transactions, was acquired by The Blackstone Group L.P. for $5.4 billion in 2014. Gates then raised net proceeds of $799.1 million in an IPO priced at $19 a share in 2018. Blackstone and its affiliates still maintain an ~85% stake in the company, whose shares currently trade around $10.50 a share, commanding a market cap of ~$3 billion.

Unless you are a car enthusiast, Gates is a relatively unknown brand, yet its solutions are ubiquitous - found in end-products such as autos, motorcycles, grain elevators, and vacuum cleaners. Despite its wares being relatively easy to manufacture, they enjoy decent margins, owing to their relative cheapness versus their relative performance: bust a timing belt on your combine and it could cost you tens of thousands of dollars in daily opportunity cost, but the belt itself is only a couple hundred dollars to replace. Most in need of a part that important and that cheap are not worried if it costs $250 or $350. Gates is a classic industrial stock, with its performance generally rising and falling in concert with worldwide economic activity. Approximately 48% of its 2019 revenue was generated in North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa was responsible for 25%; China 11%; the balance of Asia 12%; and South America 4%. Around 63% of its top line is derived from replacement sales.

Operating Segments

The company has two operating segments: Power Transmission and Fluid Power.

Power Transmission includes any solution that enables motion, such as timing and asynchronous belts, sprockets, pulleys, and water pumps. It was responsible for 2019 Adj. EBITDA of $412.6 million on revenue of $1.95 billion, or 68% and 63% of its totals, respectively. These results represented 16% and 7% declines (respectively) over the prior year, reflecting a slowdown in the worldwide economy that negatively affected its end-users. With these metrics, the company is a fairly large player in both the fragmented $10 billion automotive subsegment and the overall $30 billion global power transmission market.

Fluid Power includes mostly hoses and rigid tubing that are employed to transfer power hydraulically or move fluids, gases, or granular materials. It accounted for 2019 Adj. EBITDA of $198.4 million on revenue of $1.14 billion, or 32% and 37% of totals, respectively. These metrics reflected 25% and 9% declines over 2018 (respectively), also reflecting challenges at their customers.

2019 Review and Initial 2020 Outlook

Owing to these customer headwinds, Gates had a difficult 2019, seeing its Adj. EPS decline 26% to $0.96 on an 8% decline in revenue to $3.1 billion with its industrial and automotive end-markets suffering. This outcome came as a surprise to management, which had initially expected 2019 Adj. EBITDA to grow ~4.5% to $790 million - it actually declined 19% to $611.0 million - on 4% revenue growth at the onset of 2019. Leverage, which management had initially anticipated to exit 2019 below 3x, ended at 3.8x. To combat these realities, Gates initiated a $60 million restructuring designed to save the company $40 million annually by 2021.

At the start of 2020, management projected a 2% increase in Adj. EBITDA to $625 million on a 0.5% drop in revenue. Capital expenditures were projected at ~$100 million.

1Q20 Results and Revised Outlook

On May 5, 2020, with COVID-19 forcing the shutdown of its five plants in China from January 23rd to February 9th - notably impacting the company’s Power Transmission segment - and the overall slowdown of its North American business during the final two weeks of March, Gates reported 1Q20 Adj. EPS of $0.21 on revenue of $710.1 million versus 1Q19 Adj. EPS of $0.28 on revenue of $804.9 million, representing 25% and 12% declines, respectively. Adj. EBITDA in 1Q20 fell 28% to $79.5 million as Adj. EBITDA margin declined from 22.0% to 18.0%. Core revenue growth, which excludes the impacts of currency and the first twelve months of acquisitions and dispositions, fell 10%, of which 7% was COVID-19 related. Free cash flow, which usually outflows in 1Q as working capital is built in anticipation of the seasonably busy 2Q and 3Q, saw an inflow of $16 million.

Not surprisingly, Gates withdrew its full-year outlook but did provide some specific guidance on how it plans to navigate the coronavirus economy. The company now expects its 2Q20 top line to be down 15-25% sequentially (or ~30% year over year at the midpoint) as the shuttering of North America in April reverberates domestically while four of seven plants in its East Asia and India geography were forced to close from March 24th until May 3rd. Assuming no further surprises, it anticipates sequential improvement in the quarters thereafter. Gates will continue to focus on emerging markets as an offset to slowdowns experienced in its legacy markets pre-coronavirus.

From an expenditure standpoint, it will defer non-essential spending until further notice, which will result in a forecasted 2020 capital expenditures reduction from ~$100 million to ~$70 million. The company will also compress expenses by an additional $20 million beyond its restructuring initiative in anticipation of lower revenues. Management also stated that it had taken requisite action to ensure its raw material supplies to maintain business continuity.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary

Gates is in a solid financial position with $616 million of cash and access to an additional $440 million through various revolving credit and asset-backed facilities as of May 1, 2020. Those facilities have covenants at certain thresholds of borrowing, but the company is well within them. For example, a greater-than-30% draw on its credit facility (~$57 million) requires senior secured net leverage of less than 7.15x credit facility EBTIDA. That metric stood at 3.1x at the end of 1Q20. Due to the COVID-19-influenced results, overall leverage jumped sequentially from 3.8 to 4.1, but the lion’s share of its $2.97 billion debt is not due until 2024 ($2.31 billion) and 2026 ($568 million) - if the revolvers remain untapped.

Under UK law, dividends and share buybacks must come from “distributable reserves”. In August 2019, the High Court in London sanctioned a reduction in Gates’ statutory capital, the net effect of which created $5.5 billion of (theoretical) distributable reserves. With that said, the company will employ its free cash flow to reduce its leverage below 3x before focusing on dividends and share buybacks.

The Street is not sanguine on Gates at the moment, with five Hold ratings and only two Buy ratings issued in 2020 to date.

Blackstone, which owns ~85% of Gates, has used the COVID-19 downdraft to add approximately 1 million shares since March 2020.

Verdict

This is a simple story of "company manufactures widgets", and due to an exogenous shock, "widget demand has fallen". However, Gates manufactures mission-critical components, which means when they need to be replaced, they get replaced; thus, shorter business cycles and a quicker recovery on the horizon. On the 1Q20 earnings call, management cited its core revenue rebound of 21% in 2010 after 5.5% and 15% declines in 2008 and 2009 (respectively) as proof of its short-cycle status. Also, its strong balance sheet puts it in a position to capture business from competitors who are in more dire financial straits.

Blackstone still owns ~85% of Gates, which it purchased back in 2014, meaning by next year it will be getting a little long in the tooth for private equity. However, its recent purchases indicate that it believes the stock is a bargain, down just around 25% from its mid-February closing high of $13.29 a share. I could easily Blackstone selling to another P/E firm as the economy starts to improve. Given such little public float, this is a good one to slowly accumulate on down days in the market.

