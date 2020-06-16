I provide an update on Kinross Gold, including its earnings, balance sheet, valuation and technical analysis, and give my recommendation.

Kinross recently reported strong first quarter financial results, with strong profits. Its operations were not impacted by COVID-19.

Kinross Gold shares have sold off after a massive V-shaped rally from March to June.

This is an update on Kinross Gold (KGC), a senior gold miner with operating mines and projects located in the U.S., Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, China and Ghana.

My previous coverage came back in October of 2019, when I expressed bullishness on the stock following the release of a new feasibility study for its Tasiast 24k project. The project carries excellent economics: just $150 million in upfront capex and $1.7 billion in net present value (post-tax, 5% discount), and that's using a super-conservative gold price of $1,200/oz.

In that coverage, I stated: "I think we may see Kinross' large valuation gap close a bit, resulting in an outperformance of its peers going forward." Kinross shares were trading at low multiples of 5X price/cash flow and 5.5X EV/EBITDA.

Since that coverage, Kinross' stock is up by 32.21%, compared to a 14.97% gain in the price of gold (GLD), and an 18.68% gain in the VanEck gold miners index (GDX), according to Yahoo Finance.

Kinross has been a strong performer since then and has outperformed peers, but I think further gains could be in store for investors. Its Q1 2020 financial results came in very strong and unlike some of its peers, the miner was minimally impacted by COVID-19.

I've broken down Kinross' first quarter results, its balance sheet, valuation and technical analysis.

Kinross Gold: First Quarter Results

(Kinross has a diverse, global portfolio of gold mines which combined to produce 2.5 million ounces in 2019.)

Kinross Gold's production and cash costs were in-line with its guidance; all of its mines remained in operation, and were minimally impacted by COVID-19. The company produced 567,327 ounces of gold and sold 552,742 ounces.

Here are the key highlights to its Q1 (major points bolded):

Kinross produced 567,327 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs of $993/oz, in-line with guidance. The company's margin per ounce rose to $827 due to a 21% increase in the price of gold to $1,581/oz (and prices are now more than $100/oz higher.)

at all-in sustaining costs of in-line with guidance. The company's margin per ounce rose to $827 due to a 21% increase in the price of gold to $1,581/oz (and prices are now more than $100/oz higher.) Standout mines included the Paracatu mine in Brazil (9% decrease in cash costs), the Kupol mine in Russia (120,885 ounces of production at $630/oz cash costs), and the Tasiast mine in Mauritania (103,837 ounces at $552/oz costs).

Operating cash flow was $299.6 million , with adjusted operating cash flow of $418.6 million - a 19% and 81% increase compared with Q1 2019.

, with adjusted operating cash flow of $418.6 million - a 19% and 81% increase compared with Q1 2019. The company achieved record quarterly production at its Tasiast mine, reaching 16,100 tonnes per day as it ramps up its Phase One expansion. The company is on-track to reach 21,000 tonnes per day by the end of this year, and potentially 24,000 t/d by mid-2023.

as it ramps up its Phase One expansion. The company is on-track to reach 21,000 tonnes per day by the end of this year, and potentially 24,000 t/d by mid-2023. Besides Tasiast, Paracatu and Kupol mines deliver strong results. The three mines combined to produce gold at cash costs of $642/oz .

. Net earnings came in at $122.7 million , or $.10 per share, compared to $64.7 million or $.05 per share, in the prior year quarter.

, or $.10 per share, compared to $64.7 million or $.05 per share, in the prior year quarter. The company filed a new technical report on its Paracatu project in Brazil; the mine is expected to average production of 540,000 ounces of gold per year over 12 years, and the mine life has increased by 24% due to "better characterization of the orebody, an improved ability to predict and react to ore variability, and better mill efficiency with improvements in throughput and recovery."

Kinross has put in a strong COVID-19 response plan, implementing numerous preventative measures in Q1.

For example, the miner says each operating site is in compliance with COVID-19-related protocols and guidelines, and rigorous screening, isolation and quarantine procedures for employees arriving at camp have been implemented.

(The above chart shows the minimal impacts on Kinross' operations from COVID-19. Credit: Kinross Gold presentation)

Also note that its Kupol mine, located in Russia, is benefiting from having a year's worth of gold inventory on hand, including fuel, due to its remote/rigid location.

I'm not expecting any COVID-19 impacts on its Q2 earnings and I think Kinross is one of the best-equipped miners to handle another potential crisis given its strong response plan.

Kinross Gold's Balance Sheet

(Kinross Gold's debt maturity profile. Credit: Kinross Gold presentation)

Kinross Gold's balance sheet has been improving, as the miner ended Q1 with $1.13 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and it had total liquidity of $1.9 billion as of March 31, 2020, with no outstanding debt maturities until September of 2021. Most of its debt matures in 2024. The company now has total debt of $2.5 billion, and net debt of $1.3 billion.

Also note that Moody's has upgraded Kinross' credit rating to investment grade, so it now has investment grade credit ratings from Moody's, S&P Global ratings, and Fitch Ratings; this will have a positive impact on the rates it can secure on future debt financing.

With interest rates very low and Kinross securing an investment grade rating from Moody's, it's possible we'll see the company refinance some of its debt at lower rates, especially its senior notes due in 2041, which carry its highest interest rates of 6.875%.

Technical Analysis Update

(Kinross Gold stock chart as of June 10, 2020. Credit: StockCharts)

The technical picture is looking mostly bullish for Kinross shares.

Its shares trade above the 200-day moving average ($5.15), and back in March of 2019, we saw the "golden cross" form (when the 50-day moving average crosses over the 200-day moving average, which is a bullish sign).

Kinross' large dip in March of this year was clearly an anomaly, the stock popped right back up, so it was a massive V-shaped rally.

According to TradingView.com, which analsyes multiple technical indicators (moving averages, oscillators, and pivots) and assigns an overall rating, Kinross shares are a BUY on the 1-week and 1-month analysis. (The monthly summary can be found at the above link.)

Kinross Gold Valuation

Kinross shares still look undervalued compared to its peers, and so despite the run-up in its shares following my previous coverage, I think the stock is attractively priced.

Its shares are trading at 5.5X price to operating cash flow, which is lower than peers Gold Fields (GFI) at 6.1X, Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) at 8.1X, and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) at 14.2X (Source: FactSet analyst consensus, as of June 2020).

Kinross shares also trade at a low EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.4X, which trails most of its peers; for example, Newmont (NEM) trades at 6.97X, Newcrest (OTCPK:NCMGF) trades at 10.53X, and Agnico trades at 11.10X (Source: Capital IQ).

Kinross also currently trades at a P/E ratio of 10.05X, which is lower than the S&P 500 average of 22.85X, according to Multpl.com.

I expect this valuation gap to close a bit as production ramps up at its Tasiast and as Kinross' balance sheet improves.

Final thoughts: Kinross is likely to produce even stronger profits throughout the year due to higher gold prices, low cash costs and a ramp-up of its output on key mines like Tasiast. Its operations have not been impacted by COVID-19, and the company has a strong plan in place to combat any potential impacts from a second wave of the virus.

