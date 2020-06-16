Investment Thesis

Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) is a brand that has very little footing in this crisis compared to its competitors. They were having slow growth comps before the crisis, with only low single-digit growth, and compared to other retailers with zero debt and huge cash piles, Ralph Lauren feels very inadequate with over $1.2 billion in debt and $2 billion in cash. Additionally, the clothing is not delivering the styles that are relevant in today’s field and Ralph Lauren always remains significantly behind the trend. And while Ralph Lauren is trying to appeal to a younger audience, their price point still remains very premium.

The stock has dropped significantly from a high of $120 in February, and remains around $74. With a gradually retreating apparel market, it is difficult for Ralph Lauren to remain at the top of its game. There are other more well-positioned players in the game such as V.F. Corp (NYSE: VFC) who are able to take more market share, and Ralph Lauren has not shown that they are able to deliver strong growth numbers even before Covid-19. Hold off on the stock unless there’s a change in direction from management, as currently, it seems to be that Ralph Lauren doesn’t want to accept the reality of the current situation.

Clothing

Ralph Lauren was built on a foundation of creating long-lasting clothing, that can be worn to both casual and formal functions. However, sometimes Ralph Lauren mistakes its classic style to mean that they recreate the same items of clothing season after season. And while that style isn’t inherently bad, the price point of the items is not competitive in this environment. With so many different companies to choose from in this space such as Phillips Van Heusen (NYSE: PVH) with Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger (albeit they aren’t performing spectacularly well either) and Gap (NYSE: GPS) who all deliver the same Polo style shirts at cheaper price points.

(Source: Gap.com)

(Source: Ralph Lauren)

Ralph Lauren doesn’t really deliver the same appeal it once had, and as they’ve tried connecting with younger audiences by creating an account on Tik Tok (a Gen-Z social media platform) with around 230K followers, the actual clothing innovation and price to match that audience has not come through.

Even though some of Ralph Lauren’s styles are actually quite unique and have a demographic, the price point is a bar for progress. While Ralph Lauren makes good quality clothing, the price point is hard to justify at the point of purchase and when you are competing with companies like North Face and Patagonia who have a higher brand value at the same price point you lose sales to them. The dilemma Ralph Lauren faces is how to make them relevant to consumers at this price point against other competitors.

(Source: Ralph Lauren)

(Source: Ralph Lauren)

(Source: North Face)

And obviously, it’s not easy to understand what consumers want but Ralph Lauren keeps trying to come up with trendy clothing after the trend has been established and isn’t showing us the price points to justify this late arrival. They have the price point to compete with North Face and Patagonia but are trying to compete for the demographic of American Eagle (NYSE: AEO) and Urban Outfitters (NYSE: URBN).

Retail Environment

Ralph Lauren has opened 43 new stores and concession stands in Fiscal 2020, as well as seen a decrease in cash reserves due to an almost $700 million stock repurchase of Class A stock. Additionally, Stockholders' equity has decreased substantially due to stock repurchase, and while their overall cash position hasn’t changed much their debt has nearly doubled since last year. Total debt now equates to around $1.2 billion. And while no one could’ve predicted Covid-19, the current retail environment obviously favors companies with a lot of cash reserves and little debt. Companies like Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU) and American Eagle with zero net debt and great cash reserves have an even bigger edge in the retail industry and they were already having great growth comps before. The only good news coming out of Ralph Lauren is the fact that inventory was down 10% from last year.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Before store closures, sales were performing only marginally better with mid-single digits growth. Furthermore, comps in North America's directly-operated digital business were down 7%. If comps for your digital business are declining in a time where consumers are only shopping online the health of your business is failing. Companies like V.F. Corp. have digital businesses growing by upwards of 10-20% and Ralph Lauren is struggling to maintain single-digit growth. Ralph Lauren has only been able to deliver positive revenue YoY growth in 2019, with every year before that delivering negative YoY growth.

Data by YCharts

Supply Chain

98% of products are being sourced outside of the U.S. in Asia, Europe, and Latin America, while 25% are being sourced specifically from China. And while this indicates a diversified supply chain, it does not show how dependent they are on certain materials coming out of China or other parts of the world. However, Ralph Lauren should be able to deliver products and sustain its supply chain, but due to the changing nature of the situation, it is difficult to tell.

Conclusion

At this time, Ralph Lauren hasn’t shown a growth strategy for the future or even a strategy out of this crisis. They have provided little clothing innovation at a premium price point with a significant amount of debt. While they do have cash reserves, compared to competitors with no debt, it does not equate to enough financial security. And if you were to purchase the stock, the price is currently at $74 and it was recently at $60, so with the rapidly-changing environment, the price could be considered too high and you could get it for a lower price soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.