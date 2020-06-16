Viela Bio Wins FDA Approval for Autoimmune Treatment

Viela Bio (VIE) reported that the FDA has given its nod for Uplizna or inebilizumab-cdon for treating adult patients suffering from neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder who are anti-AQP4 antibody positive. It is estimated that nearly 80 percent of NMOSD patients are positive for anti-AQP4 antibodies. The drug candidate was given Breakthrough therapy and Orphan Drug tags by the FDA.

Viela had used the results from its pivotal N-MOmentum trial for supporting the application. It is one of the largest studies conducted in a real world spectrum of adults suffering from NMOSD. The study involved 213 anti-AQP4 antibody positive patients and 17 anti-AQP4 antibody negative patients. Bing Yao, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Viela Bio: “We are proud that Viela Bio’s first approved medicine has the potential to help thousands of patients with NMOSD, a progressive and debilitating neuroinflammatory disease. We are incredibly grateful to the patients, families and care partners who participated in and supported our research.” The company expects to launch the product in the market in June.

The participants in the trial were randomized 3:1 or UPLIZNA to placebo. They were either given two introductory doses of 300 mg of UPLIZNA monotherapy or placebo at Day 1 and Day 15. These follow up of these patients lasted for 197 days. This randomized-controlled period was followed by an open label extension period, where each patient was administered 300mg of UPLIZNA monotherapy every 6 months.

The primary endpoint for the study was time from treatment initiation to occurrence of an NMOSD attack. The data showed that the drug candidate met its primary endpoint by showing a statistically significant decrease in risk of NMOSD attacks. 89 percent of patients in the anti-AQP4 antibody positive cohort remained relapse-free during post treatment period of six-months, while similar stat for the patients on placebo stood at 58 percent.

UPLIZNA also showed statistically significant improvement in key secondary endpoints as well. the most prominent secondary endpoints included reductions in NMOSD-related hospitalizations. The drug also showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile.

Viela is currently carrying out a Phase 2 trial for inebilizumab kidney transplant desensitization. An additional Phase 3 trial is also on the cards for myasthenia gravis along with a proposed Phase 2b trial for IgG4-related disease. The company is also carrying out the open label extension part of the study.

This newly approved drug will compete with Soliris, the first approved treatment for NMOSD. This treatment has been developed by Alexion Pharmaceuticals and was approved by the FDA in June last year. While Soliris comes with black box warning, the prescribing information for the newly approved drug also warns about the possibility of infusion reactions and depletion of certain proteins.

Exelixis Initiates Late Stage Lung Cancer Study

Exelixis (EXEL) announced the start of its Phase 3 clinical trial CONTACT-01. The study aims to assess the combination of Cabometyx (cabozantinib) with Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in patients suffering from metastatic non-small cell lung cancer who have previously received an immune checkpoint inhibitor and platinum-based chemotherapy.

The data from the company’s current COSMIC-021 trial was used for designing CONTACT-01 trial. COSMIC-021 is a Phase B study aimed to assess the combination of cabozantinib and atezolizumab in different types of advanced solid tumors such as RCC, NSCLC and CRPC. CONTACT-01 is a global, randomized, open label, multicenter study and will likely enroll nearly 350 patients. These patients will be randomized 1:1 with experimental cohort of combination of cabozantinib and atezolizumab while control arm will have docetaxel.

The main primary endpoint of the study is overall survival. Its secondary endpoints include progression free survival, duration of response and objective response rate. Gisela Schwab, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Exelixis said, “We were pleased to see the positive results from cohort 7 of the COSMIC-021 trial further supporting the growing body of preclinical and clinical evidence that cabozantinib may promote a more immune-permissive environment potentially resulting in additive or synergistic effects with immune checkpoint inhibitors such as atezolizumab.” The trial is sponsored by Roche while Exelixis is co-funding the study.

Cabometyx tablets are currently approved for treating patients suffering from advanced RCC and for patients with HCC who have earlier taken sorafenib. It is also approved in the European Union and several other countries. The company is planning two additional Phase 3 pivotal trials of the drug for treating castration-resistant prostate cancer and for treating renal cell carcinoma. The former trial will be called CONTACT-02 while the latter is designated CONTACT-03. Both these trials form a part of collaboration between Exelixis and Roche.

Exelixis is a biotech company which mainly focused on developing treatments for different types of cancers. The company has solid portfolio of marketed products such as CABOMETYX, COMETRIQ, MINNEBRO and COTELLIC.

Agios Reports Establishing Clinical Proof of Concept for Phase 1 Study

Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) announced that it has established clinical proof of concept, based on a preliminary analysis in Phase 1 trial of mitapivat. The drug candidate showed the potential to decrease 2,3-diphosphoglycerate and increase adenosine triphosphate. Using this mechanism, Mitapivat may be useful in reducing red blood cell sickling and hemoglobin S polymerization.

Agios is collaborating with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) as part of a cooperative research and development agreement for conducting this study. The trial has enrolled nine patients so far, out of which eight have completed all planned dose level, while one patient had to discontinue within the first week on account of a pre-existing condition. Six patients were given three ascending dose levels of mitapivat at 5 mg BID, 20 mg BID, 50 mg BID for a period of 2 weeks. This dosage was followed by 9 days or 12 days drug taper. Two patients were given an additional ascending dose of 100 mg BID for two weeks before beginning the drug taper.

Seven out of eight patients showed an Hb increase while five patients achieved a hemoglobin increase from baseline. The latter result was shown by patients on dosage of 50 mg BID or lower. Chris Bowden, M.D., chief medical officer at Agios said, “These data build on our six years of clinical experience with this mechanism and establish proof-of-concept for mitapivat as a potential novel approach for the treatment of sickle cell disease, a chronic lifelong condition with few treatment options.” The study may enroll up to 25 patients.

The primary endpoint of the trial is safety and tolerability, as measured by laboratory parameters and severity and frequency of adverse events. The secondary endpoints include changes in markers of hemolysis, ATP levels, HbS polymerization, 2,3-DPG and hemoglobin.

