All considered this stock is cheaply valued as it trades for just 21 times depressed free cash flow.

Investment Thesis

Lam Research (LRCX) stock performance has been very choppy during 2020 as its recent revenue growth rates have not provided investors with the confidence they require to invest in this cyclical company.

However, Lam is an expertly managed enterprise, with strong tailwinds both in memory and in its foundry operations. Meanwhile, investors are not willing to pay more than 21 times its trailing depressed free cash flow.

Even though its calendar 2023 financial target is aiming to reach approximately $4.3 billion of clean free cash flow, putting its stock presently trading at just 10x its long-term target's free cash flow.

This highly free cash flow generating company is worth considering, here's why:

Cyclical Nature of Lam's Operations

You can see highlighted below the main reason why investors are approaching Lam Research with trepidation:

Source: author's calculations

During its fiscal 2017-2018 period, Lam was growing its revenue growth rates very strongly. But then, throughout fiscal 2019 (green bars above), the memory slump had a significant overarching impact on Lam's operations, and investors are doubtful of if/when Lam could return to growing its revenues at a rate anywhere near its growth rates of back in fiscal 2017-2018. But there are positive aspects too.

Balance Sheet Ensures Lam Is Able To Operate From a Position of Strength

For now, investor sentiment has been highly mercurial. Oscillating between greed and desperation. Indeed, part of the reason why Lam Trades with a low multiple stems from the cyclical nature of its operations.

Furthermore, investors are understandably less than gushing over a company that is struggling to report revenue growth. On that front, investors have a myriad of other investment opportunities that service the demands of high growth investors. The fact most of those opportunities are substantially overpriced and money-losing enterprises matters not.

On the other hand, more measured (and rational) investors can take assurance that Lam Research operates with a very strong fiscal position. Allowing Lam to navigate this uncertain period, shadowed with poor visibility from a position of strength.

Specifically, as of the end of its March quarter, Q1 2021, Lam carried $5.6 billion of gross cash and equivalents. This cash was offset by approximately the same amount of debt, plus approximately $1.25 billion drawn down on its revolver. Consequently, this highly free cash flow generating company ends up with a small net debt position (if we add its revolver).

Having said that, subsequent to the end of the quarter, Lam has refinanced its $800 million 2021 as well as its revolver, with 2030, 2050, and even 2060 notes. Interestingly, asides from its 2060 notes which carry interest rates of 3.1%, the remainder of its debt is refinanced on the same or with lower interest rates -- a strong reflection of the optimism creditors have over Lam's operations.

Recent Commentary From Lam's CFO

Understandably, the biggest near-term concern investors have when it comes to Lam is how long until Lam is able to get past its supply chain disruptions? For some time shareholders have been hopeful of seeing a strong recovery in fiscal 2020, only to be hit by supply chain disruptions.

Having said that, the recent fireside chat (online chat) with Lam's CFO Doug Bettinger, he stated with some trepidation that if Lam is able to execute according to its plan, the quarter ending June would be stronger than its quarter ended March.

Given that for March, Bettinger declared that Lam's revenues came in $300 million short of its internal expectations and that Bettinger believes this revenue was simply pushed out into next quarter, this should imply that Lam would be able to beat analysts consensus of $2.66 billion for Q4 2020. Will that be enough to change sentiment?

Valuation -- Low Expectations

Investors are trying to time the recovery in foundry and memory, thus they are not willing to a large multiple for Lam until there's clear visibility that the macroeconomy is stable.

Indeed, we know that for 2020, discretionary purchases, such as smartphone sales are likely to get pushed out slightly, even considering 5G's impact on the smartphone market.

Offsetting this, are strong tailwinds expected from cloud sectors, as companies were forced to consider their long-term stance on working from home, seemingly overnight.

Looking further ahead to CY 2023, Lam mentioned during its fireside chat that it remains confident it can hit its target it set back in March during its analyst day:

Source: author's work

Accordingly, as you can see from the table above, Lam's outlook for calendar 2023's points towards Lam's free cash flow approximating $4.3 billion. Put another way, its free cash flow would increase by 85% compared to calendar 2019. Nonetheless, investors thus far are unwilling to pay more than 21 times trailing depressed free cash flow.

The Bottom Line

Lam continues to trade with a depressed valuation of 21 times free cash flow, as investors crave certainty. Furthermore, any company that may be impacted by COVID in any way, investors are resolutely sidestepping en masse.

However, even absent the desired visibility, this stock is simply very cheap. As noted already, its balance sheet is very strong, with creditors firmly in support of Lam's operations and with its long-term target pointing towards revenue growth rates into calendar 2023 and margin expansion of 600 basis points, this stock should be given the benefit of the doubt. This investment opportunity is worth considering, as it trades for just 10 times its 2023 free cash flow target, which Lam continues to assert it's confident it can reach.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.