AT&T does not need the $4 billion to par its nearly $200 billion of debt.

When AT&T (T) acquired WarnerMedia, the company took on sky-high debt. The unfortunate shutdown in movie theatres and production due to the coronavirus pandemic is out of management’s control. This led to AT&T's stock falling from the $40 ceiling to around $30. At a frothy dividend yield of 6.8%, investors will continue to fret over its sustainability. Rumors that it will fetch $4 billion from selling the gaming unit may prove a mistake.

Paying down its debt is a high priority for AT&T but investors should question the wisdom of selling the video game unit when demand is at an all-time high.

$4 Billion Sale

The video game unit may raise at least $4 billion for AT&T. But this would only cut its $200 billion debt by only a fraction. Still, intellectual property accounts for most of the value in the unit. For example, another game company could monetize “Harry Potter,” “Game of Thrones,” “The Lego Movie," “Mortal Kombat” and the “Scribblenauts” series better than AT&T could. Games with characters in the well-known titles are likely blockbusters, given strong consumer awareness.

Electronic Arts (EA) has experience in making games based on movie titles. It announced an Oct. 2, 2020 release for Star Wars Galaxy. From the press release, “Squadrons will feature thrilling 5v5 multiplayer dogfights, monumental fleet battles, and an original story set during the final days of the Galactic Empire and the rise of the New Republic after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.”

AT&T and EA may also establish a revenue-sharing agreement on EA’s subscription model. That would allow AT&T to sell part of the unit while generating cash flow afterward.

Activision’s (ATVI) past success with Call of Duty suggests that it could do a better job than WarnerMedia in monetizing the Harry Potter series. But the action-RPG footage leak in 2018 has yet to bear fruit.

Take-Two (TTWO) continues to thrive with its Grand Theft Auto series. Its release of GTA VI does not mean the end of GTA V. And with its popular NBA 2K Online, its experience suggests that it could develop online games for WarnerMedia, too.

Cash Offer

Both Activision and EA have more than enough cash to buy AT&T’s gaming unit at the $4 billion price tag. But EA has more cash as a percentage of assets at 51.6%, compared to 30.1% for Activision:

Ticker Company Cash Long-Term Debt Total Debt Cash & Short-Term % ATVI Activision Blizzard 5,906 2,675 2,675 30.10% EA Electronic Arts 5,735 397 1,065 51.60% T AT&T 9,955 168,786 185,853 1.80% TTWO Take-Two Interactive 2,002 152 177 40.50%

Data Courtesy of Stock Rover

Take-Two has the least amount of cash but very little debt. It is equally likely to buy the gaming unit because it can afford to.

All three gaming firms are trading near yearly highs. Ahead of a potential stock market sell-off, they may offer a combination of stock and cash. This deal is unfavorable for AT&T shareholders. Not only would AT&T be restricted from selling shares of the gaming company for a while, but a drop in the stock price would hurt AT&T’s investors. Plus, AT&T would prefer the cash so it may immediately pay down its debt.

Gaming shares are all above their key moving averages but so, too, is AT&T's stock:

Company Price vs. 20-Day Avg (%) Price vs. 50-Day Avg (%) Price vs. 200-Day Avg (%) Activision Blizzard 101.50% 105.50% 121.10% Electronic Arts 105.10% 108.50% 119.70% AT&T 97.70% 99.80% 85.60% Take-Two Interactive 100.60% 105.20% 110.90%

Data Courtesy of Stock Rover

Movie Theatre Reopening

The steady reopening of movie theatres should allow AT&T to generate much-needed revenue for its WarnerMedia unit. For example, AMC Entertainment (AMC) is reopening its theatres in July. And since AMC banned Universal, owned by Comcast (CMCSA), AT&T may benefit from the feud.

Your Takeaway

AT&T will do everything it can to sustain its dividend. As its movie business resumes, the cash burn from WarnerMedia will fall. This will give the company more time to consider any bids for its video game unit. With no need to rush its sale, AT&T may decide to license the IP instead of getting rid of a prized asset.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.