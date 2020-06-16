The Hidden Traps That May Be Destroying Your Wealth

Portfolio management is hard work. It's difficult picking out a set of positions that you can confidently hold for a number of years. Then, along the way, you run into issues of how to deal with positions getting too large, dealing with losers and overreacting (or not reacting enough) to news that is good or bad and what action to take.

For myself, I've worked out that just keeping the approach simple and as free of complications as possible has been something that's really helped. In my Project $1M portfolio, I've tried to find really good business that I can hold for years, grab them when they go on sale, and just hold them for as long as I can.

For me, one of the largest struggles is shutting out external noise. I find that I can generally pick a good business, but it’s the part about ignoring what everyone else says about its prospects and shutting out unnecessary sources of information that is the most difficult. It's been helpful having awareness of the errors that I've made in the past so that I can avoid making the same ones in the future.

Market timing is hard, and incorrect timing costs money

There’s little doubt that many investors exited during the market lows in March and largely missed the spectacular recovery that’s occurred in stock prices over the next three months. This isn't an isolated issue though, and history continuously shows that investors as a group consistently fail to get the timing right.

An interesting study by Dalbar sheds some light on how consistently and accurately investors guess the overall direction of the market. They measured inflows and outflows into equity funds over time compared to the performance of the S&P 500 (SPY) (VOO) at those times to determine a "guess right" ratio, or how consistently investors could "guess right" the market direction. What’s interesting to observe from the data is that investors are often able to correctly guess the markets direction 60-70% of the time in most years. However, they generally guess the market direction wrong at the worst possible times, such as in 2002 and 2009, where "guess right" levels dropped to between 30% and 40%.

Source: Dalbar.com

Guessing market direction wrong is incredibly costly. The average investor has underperformed the S&P 500 by almost 3.5% annualized over a period of a couple of decades. That’s a lot of lost returns.

Source: JPMorgan.com

I’ve been a victim of this type of market timing thinking myself. In my early 20s, I wanted to defer my very first mutual fund purchase during a time of falling markets. In 2009, I found myself capitulating right at peak of the declines in March. Experience is a great teacher though. I've since reset my own investing strategy to be one of high conviction. That is, buying fewer positions with a much higher level of confidence and being able to sit tight and get through whatever the markets dish up.

No doubt, chartists who can use market indicators to get in and out at optimal times can certainly make more. However, that approach isn't one for me. It means needing to watch the markets far too closely during when they are particularly rocky and having to speculate on market direction. I'd far prefer spending time educating myself on how my actual businesses are doing. The possible upside from getting into and out of markets at the most optimal time to generate excess returns just isn't worth it and works out to about 0.8% per in year in return difference if it can be done consistently well and consistently right.

I've thus consciously made the decision to sacrifice maximum possible returns in my portfolio management. It's a choice I'm okay with. Further, the cost of just getting timing wrong is just too high, and even just missing a few of the best days in a year can be hugely costly on returns.

In addition to not maximizing my "theoretical returns", the other downside of my approach is that, in theory, I'm holding through periods of "overvaluation", where stock prices trade at levels higher than their intrinsic value.

Portfolio theory would suggest selling to redeploy capital in more attractively valued opportunities. However, this is also a shortcoming of my approach that I've made peace with. The trade-off means not having to be under pressure to find the next opportunity that can confidently be held through the cycle and inadvertently picking up a dud business in the process.

Picking terrible businesses

We’ve all been there. No doubt, there’s no investor that can’t recount the stock tip from a friend that tanked, the "pink sheeter" that had the "right technicals" which went bankrupt, or the high yielder that promised dividend yields of 15%+ that slashed dividends, shredding its stock price.

On a personal note, I learnt during the GFC that if the yield looks too good to be true, then it probably is. Countrywide found a place in my portfolio in 2009, much to my regret! The costly destruction of capital during that time was the best lesson that I could’ve ever learned and something that I believe set me up strongly for success ever since.

If one believes yields on some current businesses today, bargains similarly abound with businesses such as Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) and Macerich (MAC) providing dividend yields of close to 20%. I'm not passing any judgment on these businesses, but I’ve also learned that attempting to pick up deep value amidst the wreckage is incredibly hard to do. My own view is that trying to pick bargains in businesses like Macy’s (M) and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), which are increasingly showing signs of very sick unit economics, is fraught with considerable danger.

The North Star around which I've oriented most of the investments is returns on invested capital - the higher the better. Some studies suggest that returns on invested capital can explain almost 60% of stock return performance for businesses in the S&P 500.

Source: Forbes

I have tried to line up the odds in my favor by deliberately picking business that overindex on this important metric and stacking my own portfolio with those names that have the highest ROIC. In my own portfolio, businesses like Visa (V), Adobe (ADBE) and Facebook (FB) all have returns on invested capital near 20% or more, and I’ve dropped businesses that have deteriorating trends in this measure.

Resist "Taking Profits"

Investing literature refers to this as the "dispersion effect". Most simply, it’s the idea that we as investors are absolutely miserable taking a loss, but we are pretty happy to trim or sell winners. In my early 20s, I used to get a kick out of cashing in on 20-30% gainers. However I learnt my lesson the hard way here when I cashed out Mastercard (MA) in 2009 at 2x-3x above what I bought it for.

While I bought back in later on, and have done pretty well from this position, I still kick myself when I see that the value of that $10,000 in Mastercard would be more than $200,000 today. The research here suggests I'm not alone. As a group, most investors want to trim winners and persist for longer than is advisable with losers. We always want to "get back to even", and numerous studies have shown time and time again that as a group we are far more sensitive to losses then we are to seeing investment gains. The pain of a loss is 2X the joy of a similar gain.

However, this is precisely the wrong thing to do. Research from ASU suggests that stock market return performance is heavily reliant on just a few companies that become home run stocks.

Specifically, the research concluded that just 4% of all listed stocks are responsible for ensuring that the stock market's overall returns are higher than those on treasury bills. Specifically, Hendrik Bessembinder's research also found that 58% of stocks failed to beat T-bill returns over their lives, and only 38% of stocks actually beat T-bills by modest amounts. The lesson here for individual investors who maintain their own portfolios is clear; stocks that keep winning should be kept, and capital from losers should be recycled into better ideas.

Source: ASU.edu

I’ve found this idea more difficult than I expected to implement in the Project $1M portfolio. I've persisted with Ctrip (TCOM), which has been an absolute dog, in the vain hope that it would get back to even, after close to 4 years of holding it. However, more problematic has potentially been trimming positions in Facebook, Amazon (AMZN) and Visa, two of which are in the top 20 wealth creators since 1926 as identified by Bessembinder.

I decided to trim these positions earlier this year and reallocate proceeds towards Adobe and ServiceNow (NOW). My decision was more motivated by just how large the concentrations of these businesses had become in my own portfolio, and the fact that I felt some positions with a slightly smaller market capitalization would generate better returns for the duration of the project. Time will tell whether this turns out to be a blunder and a destroyer of wealth in my own portfolio.

"Overprocessing" information

There’s evidence that suggests that as investors we tend to overreact to information, both positive and negative. Ultimately, markets have a way of reverting back to the mean, which suggests that if an otherwise good stock has had a couple of negative quarters, that shouldn’t necessarily be a reason to dump the stock.

Source: Journal of Finance

In a research experiment, a portfolio that consisted of large groups of past loser stocks happened to significantly outperform previous winners in subsequent periods. While this doesn’t necessarily explain the long-term outperformance of certain businesses year over year, it suggests that certain negative events result in overreactions in otherwise good businesses.

In my own portfolio, I’ve made the mistake of selling off Illumina (ILMN) in early 2016, as slowing revenue growth trashed the stock price, only to see the business subsequently recover and double over the subsequent years from where I sold it off. Obviously, one needs to ensure that they don’t end up with the next GE, but to the extent that there is only temporary disruption to a business that is otherwise leveraging strong secular tailwinds, aggressive stock reactions to the occasional bad earnings result don't need to become a cause for panic.

Concluding Thoughts

Many conventional practices for investors destroy long-term wealth. The idea that you can "never go broke taking a profit" tends to cheat investors out of the few chances that they have to own significant wealth creators and outperform markets. Efficiently timing markets can no doubt make a difference to returns, but being able to do it consistently well is challenging, and the risks of getting it even slightly wrong can destroy returns. Investors shooting first and asking questions later on poor pieces of news also creates the tendency to turn over businesses that may have had 1 or 2 bad quarters too quickly, many of which then subsequently go on to generate massive returns.

Awareness of these "habits" can be the first step in fixing, and hopefully rectifying, these problems to boost long-term wealth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, ADBE, NOW, FB, AMZN, MA, V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.