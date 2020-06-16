Wynn Resorts, Inc. (WYNN) is a casino stock that investors would be gambling on if they invest in it at this time. There are a number of factors working against considering it as a viable investment - COVID-19 being only one of them.

The impact of COVID-19 on the economy overall is well-known at this stage, and casinos like Wynn Resorts have not been immune to the downturn. Macau, a special administrative region of the People's Republic of China, has a gambling industry seven times larger than that of Las Vegas. Wynn Resorts has one property in Everett, Massachusetts (Encore Boston Harbor), two properties in Las Vegas (Encore Las Vegas and Wynn Las Vegas), and three properties in Macau (Wynn Macau, Wynn Palace, and Encore Wynn Macau). The importance of Macau to Wynn Resorts' operations is clear.

Macau's marketplace recovered from the anti-corruption crackdown that General Secretary Xi Jinping initiated in 2012 (Xi did not become President of China until March 2013) and lasted until 2017. The revenue and net income figures for the past five years show Wynn Resorts' profits begin to steadily rise in 2015 and 2016, and then shoot up in 2017. 2019 tells a different tale, though.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 4.08 billion 195.29 million 2016 4.47 billion 241.98 million 2017 6.07 billion 747.18 million 2018 6.72 billion 572.43 million 2019 6.61 billion 122.99 million

Figures collated from annual reports available on Wynn Resorts' investor relations page.

What happened? The U.S.-China trade war certainly did not help matters, and COVID-19 combined with this has aggravated matters. The Q1 2020 results show this trend continues, with revenue of $953.72 million and net income of -$402.04 million. The reported free cash flow of -$315.82 million further reinforces said trend.

COVID-19 and the U.S.-China trade war have deleteriously affected Wynn Resorts. Image provided by Vegas Slots Online.

While the coronavirus is likely to be a short-term event, Wynn Resorts' ability to emerge from it in decent shape is undermined by the balance sheet. Its long-term debt of $11.29 billion dwarfs its net worth of $990 million, and while its total current liabilities of $1.88 billion are offset by its total current assets of $3.42 billion, cash-on-hand worth $2.88 billion, and total accounts receivable of $380.77 million, this will likely deteriorate as the coronavirus continues - and the long-term fallout between China and the U.S. will continue after COVID-19 is quelled, adding further risk.

Even if, despite the above, anyone is still considering Wynn Resorts as an investment, the question of what type of investment still eludes. It is not an income investment as it pays no dividend, and it is not a growth investment as its huge debt load puts a cap on its debt prospects. However, is it a value investment?

Wynn Resorts, Ltd. traded at $92.31 per share at close of market on 06/12/2020. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 06/12/2020, Wynn Resorts, Ltd. traded at a share price of $92.31 with no trailing price-to-earnings ratio as trailing earnings-per-share are -$3.60, and a forward P/E of 183.14, based on projected earnings-per-share of $0.50. The forward P/E is higher than the five-year average P/E of 34.24, higher than the accommodation sub-sector average of 94.85 and higher than the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 19.52. By most metrics, Wynn Resorts appears to be trading at a premium to fair value - begging the question of what fair value here is.

Metric Wynn Resorts Sub-sector Index P/E - 94.85 19.52 P/CF 22.15 20.27 12.93 P/B 8.28 6.32 2.92 P/S 1.74 3.72 2.01

Figures collated from FinViz, Morningstar, and TheStreet.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the forward P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 12.21 (183.14 / 15 = 12.21) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $7.56 (92.31 / 12.21 = 7.56). Then I will divide the forward P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 5.35 (183.14 / 34.24 = 5.35) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $17.25 (92.31 / 5.35 = 17.25). Finally, I will average out these estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $12.41 (7.56 + 17.25 / 2 = 12.41). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is trading at an 87% premium to fair value at this time.

In summary, the U.S.-China trade war and the economic impact have had a huge impact on debt-laden Wynn Resorts, and in my opinion, it qualifies as neither an income investment, a growth investment, or a value investment. It would be a gamble to start a position with a stock as risky as this, and so I would advise investors to steer clear of this one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.