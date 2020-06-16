Chesapeake Energy (CHK) was a speculative stock for some time. Then along came the OPEC price war and the coronavirus demand destruction that decimated the prospects of many speculative stocks. The first lesson here is that financial leverage cannot withstand unfavorable events even if management appears to be doing all the right things.

The second lesson is far more dangerous. The momentum crowd plays until the game is over. The problem here is that the experts make their money in this game early while other investors are holding the stock at the end waiting for that great rally that will never continue (except for all the way down to zero).

June began with little fanfare after the announcement of advisors during the month of May to strategically reposition the company. Much of the time, when a distressed company hires advisors, it is game over and time to move on for most speculators. If any of us knew about the OPEC price war and the ensuing coronavirus demand destruction, we would have waited rather than wading into any speculative situation. Some may have stayed completely in cash to wait for some incredible bargains.

But then near the end of the first week of June, a true "suckers" rally began. This stock, which was once below $8 per share (taking into account the reverse split) zoomed over $60 a share to lure in the suckers. After all, how could a stock that ran up over 600% in about a month's time possibly be a losing investment? But Chesapeake had hired advisors for a strategic financial rearrangement. Nothing had materially changed since that announcement.

Anytime one sees something like this, then it is time to check the bond prices. The bond prices still appear to predict bankruptcy in the near future. Therefore, a rally like the one shown above on the stock chart is unlikely to last. It may repeat as professional momentum players lure unsuspecting investors into a stock like this one while the professionals unload their shares.

Ironically, what doomed this momentum rally was an unconfirmed report by Bloomberg that Chesapeake Energy planned to file bankruptcy. Anyone who has followed this company knows that Chesapeake Energy's balance sheet has been worse than woeful for some time. That unconfirmed report caused the stock to plummet with someone "holding the bag." That 70% decline (roughly) was a rude wake-up call. Yet the stock showed a gain to potentially begin another run next week. Hope still springs eternal!

Last year the balance sheet improved to a speculative chance with the merger of WildHorse Resources Development (WRD). The merger immediately boosted the percentage of oil production for what had been a largely natural gas producer. That oil production came with the promise of larger cash flows in the future that were badly needed. But the merger was followed by an oil price crash in the current fiscal year that few saw coming.

No one really knew the outcome of the coronavirus demand destruction. Therefore, hiring advisors to evaluate strategic alternatives appeared to be completely logical. However, it also dropped any potential out of court reorganization to near 0%. Anyone still speculating in the recovery potential of the company really needed to adjust their investment strategy while realizing that recovery potentials seriously declined.

Hertz

But with Mr. Market, hope springs eternal in other ways. That source of hope unfortunately came from the direction of Hertz (NYSE:HTZ). Hertz filed for reorganization as car rentals dropped to a negligible amount due to the "shelter in place" economic shutdown. So many companies all of a sudden found a dramatically different future as the country grabbled with climbing coronavirus cases. Almost overnight the economic outlook changed dramatically and Mr. Market panicked.

Financing became prohibitively expensive as the economic gears seized until anyone could figure out what the future should look like.

Then almost as rapidly the recovery began as citizens became weary of the "shelter in place." Not only were citizens weary, but many had little or no source of income during the shelter in place. The economic consequences of large numbers of people not working for an extended period of time proved to be too expensive even with the threat of the coronavirus.

In the middle of bankruptcy, the prospects of Hertz suddenly began to improve dramatically as the economic recovery began. The optimism of Mr. Market was clear in the strong stock price recovery that typically proceeds better than previously expected earnings. Hertz intended to take advantage of this by selling about $1 billion in stock. Clearly, Hertz would receive far better terms by selling stock than any other bankruptcy alternative.

The equity injection could mean that Hertz escapes bankruptcy without a material reorganization. That is extremely rare but there are historical precedents for this type of event. It takes a fairly dramatic and fast (including robust) turn of events to even think of issuing stock in bankruptcy.

Yet there is still the risk that shareholders receive nothing during the bankruptcy process. Creditors must approve any exit plan.

The shareholders of Chesapeake see the ongoing bankruptcy at Hertz and believe there is a future for the common stock if that stock gets high enough. Then the company can sell equity while the shareholders retain their shares. In fact, Hertz equity even rallied on the news. Even if the shares drop back for the stock sale (as is common), the shares are still higher than around the time of the bankruptcy or before it.

John Templeton

During the great depression, John Templeton began to buy any and all stocks he could find that were listed for $1 or less. This was at the time World War II had begun but the United States was not yet involved. I remember studying this rather classic case in finance going for my masters back in the 1980s (it hard to find current references on it though).

He could tell that World War II would bail these troubled companies out despite their "junk" status. This was the first (very public) of many remarkable investments that made him a lot of money and a household name for many investors until he passed away a few years back.

Very rarely does someone make the kind of money that John Templeton made from "junk" stock. The coming world war enabled those companies to reorganize on extremely favorable terms. Some of the companies headed towards bankruptcy could avoid it entirely thanks to the war. Therefore, Templeton showed a profit. Most of the time equity gets nothing in bankruptcy while the unsecured debt often receives very little. Generally, stocks that sell for $1 or less are not investment grade for a reason.

Conclusion

But the problem is that most of us are not John Templeton or anything close to an investor of his stature. One has to realize one's limits. Otherwise an investor could be pursuing the impossible dream on the way to some incredible losses.

Similarly, that Hertz sale does involve a fair amount of dilution to current shareholders. Management did state that this sale involves the best terms that management could get for necessary financing. That means that not only do shareholders face $1 billion of dilution, but shareholders also face the likelihood of a share price decrease even if the company emerges from bankruptcy after the sale of those shares and the debt intact.

More importantly, the oil price rally currently underway is very impressive. But that price rally began from negative territory. Both oil and natural gas prices have a ways to go before Chesapeake would not need material asset sales or more in the form of bankruptcy reorganization. Plus those prices would have to stay high for a while. That would be despite the fact that OPEC+ has held some production off the market.

In short, the only winners of the Chesapeake Energy price volatility are the ones that begin the momentum game and then get out before the top to leave unsuspecting investors "holding the bag."

That means this current rally is too frothy and more losses need to happen to wipe much of the speculation out of the market. "Back in the good old days," the downturn of the 1970s (for example) drummed on and on for more than a year. The rally that followed lasted about 5 years before it attracted serious attention.

The current downturn happened in a fraction of the time while the rally already recouped a big chunk of losses. That may mean that speculative momentum games are here to stay and tempt investors to lose money. Only by a thorough self-examination of one's own capabilities can one be a successful stock market investor. You have to know what you are capable of accomplishing and then stick with those strategies even while some rather enticing temptations float by. For many, the Chesapeake Energy temptation needs to continue floating by into the sunset. The speculation may have been fun while it lasted. But the current game is much too dangerous either up or down for most investors.

