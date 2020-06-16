When we get high periods of high volatility in equity markets, we invariably tilt our focus of our portfolio towards selling option premium in liquid stocks. The VIX, for example, at present due to recent volatility has spiked well over 40. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV's (BUD) implied volatility is well over 50% for its July option expiration. Furthermore, this level is holding for expirations for the rest of 2020.

Before we get into why we are eyeing up selling option premium in BUD, let's delve into why volatility is so important to us when we are putting on these types of trades in our portfolio.

Options traders still for the most part focus on buying options instead of selling them. The prime reason is that the respective trader can put himself in a position where he can take limited risk and receive unlimited upside on the position for the duration of the trade.

Despite this setup, however, the only way an options buyer can be successful with this strategy is if the underlying moves in the right direction (within the time frame of the option). Whether one is buying a put or call option, one must see some movement in the preferred direction in order to register some type of profit.

On the contrary (with option selling), the underlying can go up, go down or stay the same for the trade to end up being profitable. Also, implied volatility is a mean reverting which means that over time, it invariably reverts back to its long-term mean. Why is this important?

Well, if we look at a 5-year chart of implied volatility in BUD, we can see that the average IV for this stock is somewhere between 22.5% and 25%. At present with BUD shares currently trading just under $50, IV comes in at approximately 58%.

We believe that over time, BUD's IV will come back down to these long-term mean levels. This benefits options sellers as we can now sell rich premium when IV is high and then buy back this premium when implied volatility reverts back to somewhere close to its long-term mean.

With BUD as mentioned trading close to $50 a share at present, we can sell the regular January 2021 $40 put option for approximately $3.50 per contract. This means our cost basis for a basket of 100 shares (assuming being put stock on 1 option contract in 214 days’ time) for this trade (excluding commissions) would be approximately $36.50 per share or $3650 for our basket of 100 shares. This cost basis is a staggering 27% cheaper than buying 100 shares in the open market today.

At present, BUD shares are trading with a book-multiple of 1.3 and a sales multiple of 2. These numbers are well behind BUD's 5-year averages of 3.6 and 4.0, respectively. The firm reported a loss of $2.25 billion in the first quarter this year. April volumes were far worse than the average in Q1 due to multiple shutdowns but forward-looking earnings projections have stabilised in recent days. In fact, despite the vicious downturn, analysts who follow this company still expect the firm to report approximately $1.80 in earnings this year. This is important as we like to only invest in firms turning a healthy profit which is what we have here with BUD.

This company has always reported really impressive margin numbers and nothing has really changed in this department. Coming into 2020, the firm's EBITDA margin was just over 40%. This key metric slipped to just under 36% in the first quarter due to many things which were out of the company's control. Restrictions in Europe due to COVID-19 and especially in China affected margins adversely. South Africa and Brazil markets also were challenging in the first quarter but headwinds were offset by strong showings in the US and Mexican markets. This once again showed the importance of having a diverse geographic footprint with respect to operations.

Therefore, to sum up, we believe that the combination of a keen valuation, high implied volatility and strong profitability in this stock can stack the odds in favour of a long investment by a considerable margin in BUD at present. We will place this high probability trade this week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BUD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.