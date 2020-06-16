Too Far Too Fast - Weekly Market Notes June 15, 2020

Summary

The stock market was down sharply on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s press conference stating concerns over high unemployment and projecting the road to economic recovery will be long.

A surprising jobs number in May indicates the start of a recovery. The employment numbers will likely improve in June because more businesses are opening up.

We like cyclical sectors, such as industrials and materials, small- and mid-cap stocks, and suggest having a portion of investable funds in cash to be available to take advantage of.