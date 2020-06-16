I consider CHK nearly worthless at this stage. However, for traders, this situation may provide some exciting and profitable trading days for the next few months.

The company recognized an $8.446 billion non-cash impairment because the carrying value exceeded the estimated fair market value as of March 31, 2020.

Chesapeake Energy files its Form 10-Q For First Quarter of 2020 and withdraws its financial outlook. The company is very close to declaring bankruptcy.

Courtesy: Chesapeake Energy

Investment Thesis

Oklahoma city-based Chesapeake Energy (CHK) is one of the dozen oil and gas companies wrestling with their US Shale assets, desperately trying to get some free cash flow out of their operations. But, with the recent damaging black Swan event and oil and gas crash, it became evident that it was an impossible task.

The company said Monday in its 10-Q filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that there was “substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.” “We do not expect CHK to be in compliance with its financial covenants beginning in Q4 2020, which would result in an act of default on the credit facility,” Meyer said.

In short, the company is now ready to throw in the towel and 'chose' to restructure an overwhelming debt load of over $9.5 billion, which has slowly asphyxiated the company. It is not new news, and talk of bankruptcy has been circulating for Chesapeake Energy for many months before the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was the ultimate blow.

During the first quarter of 2020, Chesapeake Energy announced a massive non-cash impairment of $8.5 billion on Eagle Ford, Brazos Valley, Powder River Basin, and Mid-Continent assets. This non-cash impairment represents over half its total assets indicated at the end of 2019. Below is the full production per basin for the last three quarters.

The story has been following the same painful path, and the end-game is crystal clear for common shareholders. Yet, despite an inescapable conclusion, the stock has been experiencing some extreme volatility as the 3-month chart is showing below:

Data by YCharts

The investment thesis is now very simplified. Because the company is about to declare bankruptcy and due to the size of the debt, the common shareholders will likely get a very tiny stake in the new company arising from bankruptcy, assuming the best-case scenario.

Your investment will likely turn worthless if you did not sell out during the recent spike to almost $80. I expect the company's common shareholders to get only 2% or 3% of the new company.

Thus, the only real interest is to trade the stock short term and use this sad event to profit instead of complaining about being a victim.

Note: The company announced it would not have a Q1'20 earnings call to review its first quarter results, and published only its 10-Q SEC filing. Finally, on April 13, 2020, the Board of Directors and shareholders approved a 1-for-200 reverse stock split of the common stock and a reduction in the total number of authorized shares of two-thirds of the reverse stock split ratio. The reverse stock split became effective as of the close of business on April 14, 2020.

Chesapeake Energy - 1Q'20 Quarterly Financial Table: The Raw Numbers

Chesapeake CHK 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Total Revenues $ Million 2418 3069 2162 2370 2059 1898 2541 Net Income in $ Million 61 490 -44 75 -84 -346 -8,319 EBITDA $ Million 504 910 345 853 688 1,131 -7,578 EPS diluted in $/share 1.4 9.8 -6.0 10.0 -12.0 -36.0 -852.97 Operating cash flow in $ Million 504 405 456 397 329 441 397 CapEx in $ Million 561 531 530 575 593 565 518 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -57 -126 -74 -178 -264 -124 -121 Cash and cash equivalent $ Million 4 4 8 4 14 6 82 Long term Debt (including short term) in $ Billion 9.812 7.341 9.547 9.701 9.341 9.458 9.583 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 4.555 5.580 6.900 8.140 8.490 9.750 9.753 Oil Production 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q19 1Q'20 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 537 464 485 496 478 477 479 Oil Composite realized price ($/Boe) 26.92 27.27 28.22 26.12 22.79 26.57 20.53

Source: Chesapeake Energy 10-Q and Morningstar/Fun Trading

Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Net debt And Oil & Gas Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and others were $2.541 billion in 1Q'20

Chesapeake reported a net loss of $8,319 million or $852.97 a share compared to a loss of $44 million or $6.00 per share, in the year-ago period.

The company recognized an $8.446 billion non-cash impairment because the carrying value exceeded the estimated fair market value as of March 31, 2020.

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of $121 million in 1Q'20

The generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Looking at the chart above, it is evident that bankruptcy was unavoidable.

Yearly free cash flow ("ttm") is a loss of $687 million, with a loss of $121 million in the first quarter of 2020. The company said in the 10-Q:

As a result of the impact to global oil demand primarily caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are reducing our forecasted 2020 capital expenditures to a range of $1.0 billion – $1.2 billion compared to our 2019 capital spending level of $2.2 billion

3 - Net debt is $9.501 billion in 1Q'20.

Many analysts believe that the company will not comply with its financial covenants beginning in Q4 2020, which would result in the act of default on the credit facility. Thus, CHK may decide not to pay the next interest debt payment this coming week.

4 - Quarterly Production was 479K Boe/d in 1Q'20

Production was 479K Boep/d this quarter down 1% from the same quarter a year ago and up 0.4% sequentially.

The big issue is that the price per Boe this quarter was at a record low as we can see in the chart below:

Below is the output in K Boep/d per basin.

Chesapeake Energy is mainly a domestic gas producer, as we can see in the chart below.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis (short term)

Chesapeake Energy is about to start the process of restructuring its massive debt load under Chapter 11. We may potentially get the news this coming week.

However, despite this ominous expectation, I believe the first quarter of 2020 is an essential fundamental element for shareholders who want to invest post-restructuring.

Many investors misbelieve that this period signals the end of the company, but it is more about a clean restart. Chesapeake Energy will rise again with a much lower debt load that will allow this fracking pioneer to get back on its feet in about six to nine months. It is only for the present shareholders that the restructuring translates to a definite loss.

Technical Analysis short term

CHK is forming a symmetrical wedge pattern with line resistance at $23 and line support at $15. I recommend selling at $23 or above and add cautiously below $15, assuming that below $15, there is no more support, and the stock could eventually turn worthless. In my opinion, CHK could subsequently go down below $10.

However, CHK will likely have a few up days as well. Use these last tremors to profit, but do not keep anything more than a few trading days.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short term and day trade CHK occasionally.