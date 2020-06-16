It already trades at a value price, but selling puts against it can not only get you the stock but earn you income in the interim.

The company did gangbusters business in the years following the financial crisis and will do so again.

Just like the global financial crisis, the "coronavirus crisis" is forcing millions of Americans to short-term credit options like pawnshops.

Thesis

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) is the nation's largest pawnshop chain. Pawn loans have been in existence for centuries.

Here, in the US, they provide a constant source of credit for non-prime borrowers. The long-term secular trend has always been in the low single digits, and never worse than flat, because people always have a need for quick credit.

Thanks to the COVID-19 shock to the employment market, millions of people have been laid off for an indeterminate period. This is exactly what happened in the 2008-9 financial crisis, and FCFS's revenues exploded as people rushed to pawn items just to make ends meet. That pattern will repeat, but it will occur a bit later than we saw back then. We’ll explain why in a moment. For now, understand that with 40 million people out of work, people need cash just to survive. It’s the same thing that happened in 2009. That allows pawnshops like FCFS to make a lot of money. They buy gold jewelry and other items at prices far below intrinsic value. Pawnshops then take gold to a scrapper who would pay them some small percentage below spot. So, the pawnshop’s profit is usually substantial

Pawnshops like FCFS have two ways to win. They can buy an item and traditionally target 38-40% margins for resale. They can lend against an item at highly attractive rates, and either the person redeems the item and the shop holds onto the interest, or they forfeit it and the pawnshop sells it.

FirstCash saw a 14% sales increase in 2009, and then added 18% on top of that for 2010, and then 25% in 2011. The growth was astonishing as a result of the liquidity crunch, and FCFS's stock responded.

Since then, FCFS expanded into Mexico where its business grew (and continues to grow) same-store sales in the mid-teens. Since 2009, FCFS has also expanded aggressively into Mexico and soon will do so through other parts of Latin America. This is a favorable expansion for the company because Mexican and Latin American cultures are both mistrustful of banks and a far more cash-driven society. Pawn transactions are almost always done in cash in Latin American countries, and just the fact that FCFS recognized this and folded into their expansion and execution is worthy of note.

Meanwhile, back home, thanks to the coronavirus crisis, millions of workers have been sidelined. Despite some help from Congress in getting money directly to people, charitable organizations, and help from private industry, an awful lot of people are going to need short-term credit or money.

FCFS said in its Q1 press release:

"Based on historical patterns for tightened consumer credit and increased customer liquidity needs during times of economic uncertainty, we anticipate demand for pawn loans will build given the expected economic volatility."

FCFS also told investors, however, that they were surprised at the liquidity that was available to consumers even as Q1 ended because of both the stimulus checks and that this is tax refund season:

“The seasonal impact from first quarter tax refunds... was slightly greater than expected... Our U.S. business has been further impacted as customers started receiving federal stimulus payments, which are in effect a “second tax refund"... many of our U.S. customers appear... more liquid than would be expected given increased unemployment rates.”

Sales are up, but loans are down for Q1. That’s going to change for Q2 as people’s money runs out.

Valuation

FCFS is the largest pawn chain in the country, with over 1,000 stores.

We expect to see domestic same-store sales increases of 10% in domestic pawn thanks to the coronavirus crisis. That will add close to $16 million to the company's bottom line, or about $0.38 per share.

FCFS previously guided to a median of $4.40 per share in 2020, an increase of 16%. Add in the $0.38 and we get FCFS's stock earning $4.78 per share.

At Friday’s closing price of $72.30, that gives FCFS stock a P/E ratio of 15x.

However, there are extraordinary expenses due to currency exchange and the winding down of their payday loan stores. Otherwise, the median would be $0.24 higher, giving FCFS's stock an adjusted P/E ratio of 14x.

Thus, one could argue that FCFS's stock is value priced at the moment, with an expectation of 28% EPS increase next year according to analysts. The stock is already 33% off its high.

We consider a stock that trades at a PEG ratio of 1.0 or less to be a value stock, and FCFS trades at a PEG ratio of 0.50.

Actionable Conclusion

The July $70 puts are selling for about $4. That’s an attractive 6% return for just 6 weeks of holding the position. If FCFS is put to you, you get it at an effective price of $66 – almost 10% below the current price.

The September $70 puts are selling for about $7. That’s a very generous 10% return for just 12 weeks of holding the position, or almost 40% annualized.

If FCFS is put to you, you get it at an effective price of $63 – almost 13% below the current price.

Finally, the December $65 puts are selling for about $7. That’s a juicy 11% return for holding the position over 24 weeks. If FCFS is put to you, you get it at an effective price of $58 – which is not only 20% below the current price, at a P/E ratio of just 12x on next year’s earnings. You also have a 10% buffer zone between the current price and the strike price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.