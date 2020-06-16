To say that the market is struggling to price Genius Brands (GNUS) right now is an understatement. The stock has been one of the market’s high flyers in recent months as the company surpassed an $800 million evaluation when it hit all-time highs on the 4th of June. The company's share price has since pulled back to the four to five dollars range. Hindenburg Research "attacked" Genius Brands as they targeted their sky-high evaluation. Taking a position in Genius Brands right now would be a speculative play to say the least, with a real difficulty for anybody to quantify the value of their new "Kartoon Channel" and the development of future releases such as "Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten."

Rainbow Rangers toy and "Kartoon Channel!" launch

On May 5th, at the start of Genius Brand's explosive rise, the company announced that their Rainbow Rangers toy line will debut at Walmart stores across the country. Rainbow Rangers is their show that currently airs on Nick Jr. This product range is said to include a range of products at different prices to appeal to many demographics. Although this provides Genius Brands with an opportunity to take in some revenues, the new product line of "Rainbow Rangers" will have to stick with consumers in a competitive toy environment. Walmart will likely use the initial launch as a trial period for the products, and the current crisis and reduced store traffic could potentially have a damning impact on the sale of these products.

The following day on May 6th, the company announced further positive news as they launched their new "Kartoon Channel" digital network across a number of different platforms including Amazon Prime and Apple TV. This was actually achieved through the merger of their "Kid Genius Cartoon Channel" and "Baby Genius TV" channels. Sometimes a merger of channels is a bad sign, as lower viewership forces broadcasters to merge channels into one to increase viewership. However Genius Brands claimed that both "Kid Genius Cartoon Channel" and "Baby Genius TV" had received a "dramatic" increase in viewership figures prior to the merger.

The launch will take place on 15th June, however, there is no certainty surrounding the viewership figures that this network will bring in and the amount of revenues Genius Brands will actually obtain. In the near term, I doubt the revenues will be high enough to justify the absurdly high valuation applied to Genius Brands shares. The company booked revenues of just $334,000 in the last quarter while the market cap stands at more than $400 million - the new network has to be transformational for the company to improve revenues to justify the new valuation.

Within the press release, Genius Brands also stated that they acquired over 3,000 episodes of programming to feature on the new network. Although the company didn't actually outline in great detail what this content was, only claiming that it includes "hit content." However, due to Genius Brands' position as a relatively early stage cartoon network company without a huge abundance of resources, I do not believe that the content acquired will be hugely material.

Liquidity

One real positive for Genius Brands has been the number of different equity raises that they have conducted across the month, bolstering the company's liquidity. Across May, the company raised a total of $17.2 million via a number of different offerings. This is a real boost for the company and will give them runway for "at least another 60 months" of working capital is what the CEO stated in their response to the short attack. For a company that previously had a market cap of just $40 million and revenues of just a couple of million previously, this large cash injection was needed and gives the small cap time to build. I still believe that they will struggle to prove their new $400 million+ valuation. Although this was a real positive for the company, equity holders currently holding shares might question the fact that the Board was happy to complete three financing rounds at between $0.35 cents and $1.20 a share in May, which is far below the current price.

Hindenburg Research report

Hindenburg Research recently published a report on June 5th titled "A bagholders guide to why we think Genius Brands will be a $1.50 stock within a month." The report was damning to say the least and did highlight some important points regarding the company's financial position, notably highlighting the lacklustre size of revenues:

The company’s annual revenue run rate is ~$1.3 million (last quarter’s revenue was only $335 thousand [Pg. 4]), affording it a ludicrous 1,201x revenue multiple. According to FactSet, the company has lost money every single quarter since 2010 and has consistently tapped the capital markets for cash, often on the back of promotional announcements that routinely end up delayed or abandoned.

The current share price action has little connection to the company's current financial performance and is rather a speculative play on the future of the company and the new launch of their "Kartoon Network" digital channel. Current revenues are very poor and leave the company with a huge amount of work to do to justify its current valuation. It will also require the company to break its long drawn out trend of continual loss.

The report also brought some more colour onto the equity raises and the fact that the company had previously raised money through convertible notes:

In March, the company completed a financing that sold convertible notes and warrants to its own CEO and other investors that collectively can be converted into ~131 million shares of common stock at a strike price of $0.21. [Pg. 2, Pg. 1]

The CEO has since released a response to the short-selling criticisms and claimed they were "misleading." Much of the focus of this response was surrounding Hindenburg's criticism of Genius Brands programming. While I won't dive into that side of the report and response, I will highlight that obviously the company could not deny that Genius Brands’ revenues are still relatively minimal. In terms of the comments regarding the equity raise and convertible notes, there was no direct response or comment from the company. However, the CEO did comment more generally on being inline with shareholders:

On a personal note, I have not sold a single share, and in fact, have materially increased my holdings in the Company in the last two years. We take the views of all our investors seriously, and we and our board are committed to maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance and transparency.

Although the CEO may not sell his holding, there is no stopping other investors who financed these convertible notes from selling. These shares that they own will be trade-able by mid-June and they will for sure see this large rise as a selling opportunity so the high risk of large sell-side volume over the next few weeks remains. I worry that these convertible notes could flood the market with new shares and bring down the share price. This was then confirmed on the 11th of June in an SEC filing, meaning these 60 million+ shares are now trade-able.

Big hitting board appointments and Arnold Schwarzenegger takes a stake

The company recently announced the appointment of Margaret Loesch as Executive Chairman of "Kartoon Channel!" and David Neuman as Chief Creative Officer. Both of these appointments are a huge boost for "Kartoon Channel!" as they get some real firepower onto the board and creative side of the business. David Neuman was a former President of the Disney Channel while Margaret Loesch is the former President of Fox Kids network. Kartoon Channel! now has a strong board that give it a better chance of being successful.

The company also announced on 5th June that high profile celebrity Arnold Schwarzenegger opted to receive warrants to purchase shares rather than receiving purely cash payment for his profit in the show Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten. However, future payments will likely be in cash. This is another real positive for Genius Brands as they now have some high profile people working either directly for the company or co-producing one of their shows. It is also a testament to Arnold's belief in the show and that it will be a large success. Shares were up 15% in response to this announcement.

Conclusion

Overall, Genius Brands has had a long stream of positive news over the last few months giving the company the potential to have some real success over the long run. Much of this was attributed to some prominent board appointments and Arnold Schwarzenegger showing belief in the Genius Brands business. The optimism of the CEO particularly in refuting the short attack and reiterating his confidence in the business has also contributed to the share price rise.

However, the huge run-up in share price is an over-reaction in my opinion. Genius Brands is still a relatively small programmer, and the current valuation has meant that much of the company's potential growth over the years to come is more than priced in. The company will struggle to find sufficient material revenues/growth over the coming months to justify its current run-up. If you are looking for an entry, I would wait to see some initial success and value to their new digital network, while looking for a cheaper entry point which will most likely come in the next few months when shares settle in my opinion.

