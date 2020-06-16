Second Quarter 2020 International Equity ETF Report

By the second week of June, ACWX had advanced some 30% from its March low and was down about 12% for the year to date, a remarkable recovery seemingly disconnected from increasingly negative economic indicators.

By Bill Witherell, Ph.D.

As we approach midyear 2020, economists are continuing to adjust their projections for the global economy as the depths of the current recession, the most severe since the Great Depression in the 1930s, become more evident. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), in its latest report on the outlook for the global economy, forecasts a 6% contraction this year. That would be twice as deep a recession as the 3% decline the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected in April.

The World Bank's latest projection is for a 5.2% drop in the global economy, with the emerging-market and developing economies shrinking for the first time in 60 years. The OECD emphasized that its gloomy 6% decline forecast assumes that a global second wave of COVID-19 virus infections and containment measures can be avoided. They estimate that a second pandemic wave would lead to a 7.6% contraction globally.

While there should be a rapid initial bounce-back in advanced-market economies in the remaining months of this year - unless a second wave develops - the OECD stresses that we should not expect a return to the economic levels reached by the start of this year. Unprecedented levels of fiscal and monetary stimulus, along with continued very low interest rates, will certainly help the recovery and asset markets. Nevertheless, long-term scars have been inflicted on these economies by the virus and the containment measures, which will affect the employment outlook and likely cause widespread bankruptcies as the need for social distancing continues.

The effects of the pandemic on most developing and emerging-market economies are expected to be even more devastating, as the disease continues to rage through Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, India, and Russia. Only the East Asian and Pacific emerging markets appear to be getting the pandemic under control. The World Bank estimates that between 70 and 100 million people will fall into extreme poverty. Countries hit hardest by the virus and heavily reliant on global trade, tourism, commodities, and external financing are the most at risk.

As was the case in the US, the effects of the pandemic and the resulting economic shutdowns severely depressed sentiment in international equity markets. The iShares MSCI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) declined some 33% from the beginning of the year to March 18. International stocks then reversed, fueled by the huge fiscal and monetary stimulus in the US, Europe, and Japan; positive virus developments in Asia; early signs China was getting back to work; and the beginning phases of economic reopening in a number of countries.

By the second week of June, ACWX had advanced some 30% from its March low and was down about 12% for the year to date, a remarkable recovery seemingly disconnected from increasingly negative economic indicators. As this report is being written, global equity markets have just experienced a sharp retreat, responding apparently to the latest, more negative economic projections not only by the international organizations cited above but also by the major central banks, including the Federal Reserve. Also, fears that a second wave of the pandemic could develop have increased.

International equity markets are likely to continue to be highly volatile in the coming months, responding to swings in sentiment. Falling COVID-19 infection rates, good news about vaccine developments, and improving economic readings would fuel positive market sentiment, with the more than ample supply of liquidity and the prospect of interest rates remaining close to zero underpinning equities. Negative developments in these areas would cause stock prices to tumble. Any further rupturing of trade links risks increasing the damage done to the global economy and delaying the recovery.

Investing in international equities in this highly uncertain environment calls for considering the varying situations of individual countries. This is particularly true for emerging markets, where the equity markets of the more advanced Asian countries such as China, Taiwan, and South Korea and even Thailand, Indonesia, and Viet Nam look situated to outperform most other emerging markets. East Asia is the only region expected to achieve positive economic growth this year.

In Europe the considerable variability in the recent performance of national equity markets looks likely to continue. The risk that the UK-European Union negotiations on the UK's exit from the EU will fail to reach an agreement to prevent a "hard Brexit" is increasing and adds to investors' uncertainty for that region. As always, close monitoring of developments remains essential.

Disclosure: The ACWX ETF, mentioned in this commentary, is not currently held in Cumberland Advisors' ETF portfolios, nor is it held in the personal accounts of the writer.

