The Series 17 preferred looks attractive as the current yield exceeds 6.4% and is secured for the next 4 years.

The preferred dividends absorb just 3.5% of the net profit, and preferred dividends will continue to be paid.

Introduction

Manulife (MFC) is a 133-year-old insurance company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. With in excess of C$600B in wealth and management assets under management and administration and a sizeable balance sheet totaling C$831B and C$56B in equity, it is one of the largest insurance companies in the world. Despite being Canadian, the Canadian insurance division contributes less than 25% of the core earnings while the Asian division is the main profit generator.

The first quarter of Manulife was very decent

In the first quarter of 2020, Manulife saw its net premium income increase by in excess of C$1B thanks to a combination of a 5% increase in the amount of gross premiums while there was a C$500M decrease in the payments to reinsurers.

The impact of COVID-19 on the financial results of Manulife became very clear in the net investment income. Whereas the insurance company was able to report a C$12.7B net investment income in the first quarter of 2019, the investment income fell by almost C$5B to C$7.84B in the first quarter of 2020 due to a 15% lower investment income and an almost 50% decrease in realized and unrealized gains on assets supporting the investment contract liabilities.

That’s a huge swing and caused the total net revenue to decrease by approximately 15% to C$20.2B. Manulife was unable to mitigate the impact by cutting expenses as, for instance, the G&A expenses as well as the investment expenses and interest expenses increased, resulting in a pre-tax income of C$1.7B, roughly a third lower than the C$2.5B in Q1 2019.

The net income in Q1 2019 was approximately C$1.3B of which C$1.25B was attributable to the common shareholders as making the preferred dividend payments reduced the income by C$43M.

As you correctly notice above, the preferred dividends represent just 3.5% of the attributable income in Q1, so even though the preferred shares are non-cumulative, I expect Manulife to continue to pay the preferred dividends as they can obviously afford to do so.

Insurance companies had to deal with elevated market volatility, perhaps the preferred shares are a better option?

As insurance companies invest the premiums they receive from their clients, they can understandably also be impacted by adverse market circumstances. A recent blurb from the WSJ, recapped in the Seeking Alpha News section provided an excellent summary: not the amount of COVID-19 deaths but the market turmoil will make 2020 a difficult year for insurance companies as the returns may be lower than average.

Although Manulife was able to report good financial results in the first quarter, potential investors could also be interested in an additional layer of safety by looking at the preferred shares rather than the common shares. While the common shares offer a bigger potential to realize capital gains, preferred shares usually are a good fit for income-oriented investors.

Manulife does a good job at providing all relevant information for preferred shares on its company website:

It is tough to make a choice between the preferred shares as there’s no reason for the preferred share issuances to have substantially different yields as they are all non-cumulative and almost all are 5-year reset-preferreds (the preferred dividends are being reset every 5 years based on the government bond yield), so I will just highlight one preferred share issue to explain how you can determine whether or not a preferred share meets your investment criteria.

The Series 17, which is trading as the M-preferreds (ticker symbol MFC.PR.M in Canada) has just reset its preferred dividend in Q4 last year and provides income visibility until the second half of 2024.

In Q4 2019, the preferred dividend rate was reset to 3.80% based on the 2.36% markup over the 5-year Canadian government bond yield. This means Manulife’s Preferred Series 17 are paying out C$0.2375 per quarter or C$0.95/year. At the recent closing price of C$14.80, this series of preferred shares is currently yielding 6.42%.

This yield is guaranteed until Q3 2024 after which it will be reset to the 5Y Canada bond yield plus 2.36%. As the current 5Y bond yield is just 0.36%, the annual preferred dividend rate would be just C$0.68 per year. Based on the current share price, this would result in a yield on cost of just 4.6%.

So, investors can lock in a 6.42% yield for the next 4 odd years but will have to keep an eye on the 5Y Canada bond yield

Investment thesis

So, investors can lock in a 6.42% yield for the next 4 odd years with the Series 17 preferred shares but will have to keep an eye on the 5Y Canada bond yield to be able to act proactively when the preferred dividend will be reset as there’s a good chance the dividend rate after 2024 will be lower.

The difference between the current yield of the common shares and preferred shares is negligible (and the common shares will be yielding higher should the preferred dividend be reset based on the current market circumstances), but they offer an interesting option for dividend investors that don’t fully trust Manulife’s income-generating capabilities in tough and volatile markets. I currently have no position in either the common or preferred shares, but am watching both with interest.

