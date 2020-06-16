This time we will present our readers with the Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM), which was incorporated in August 2005. It is a closed-ended fund that is primarily focused on the S&P 500 equal-weight strategy while using the strategy of writing index call options to protect shareholders in the case of a sudden downturn in the financial markets. The portfolio management team claims that an equal-weight strategy has outperformed the market-cap-weighted strategy over the last 30 years. On the other hand, we believe that this outperformance might change in the near future as a result of the global pandemic that has definitely put blue-chips in a better position compared to SMEs. The fund pays a quarterly distribution of $0.12 per share and offers a 9.04% distribution rate as of June 12, 2020. It trades at a -10% discount to NAV, which might look like a great buying opportunity. However, we are still concerned that the global spread of coronavirus might not finish any time soon, therefore, we assign a NEUTRAL rating over the next twelve months.

About the Fund

“The Fund's investment objective is to seek a high level of current income and gains with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. GPIM will manage the Fund utilizing a covered call strategy developed by GPIM to seek to utilize efficiencies from the tax characteristics of the Fund's portfolio. “

The fund is allowed to write call options on the ETFs or relevant stock market indices, with no restrictions to strike price or maturity. It is also allowed to use leverage and even write uncovered call options. In fact, the fund currently uses a leverage of 33.08% and has outstanding leverage of $144 million. Our readers should consider all of the associated risks, which come with investing in any kind of levered funds or financial instruments. For instance, we experienced last Thursday an unexpected drop of more than 5% in the S&P 500 because of the potential second wave of coronavirus infections. This year has been labeled by a couple of trading days with very sharp declines of the key stock market indices of more than 7%, which even intensifies if we incorporate leverage of more than 30%. Nonetheless, a portfolio construction of this fund definitely allows this fund to utilize leverage and writing of covered options. This fund has a total of only four holdings, which is a bit of a surprise for us.

The largest holding is the ETF utilizing the S&P 500 Equal-Weight Strategy, while the remaining holdings cover general stock market indices through the following ETFs - S&P 500 (SPY), Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) and Russell 2000 (IWM). Interestingly, this fund doesn’t have any exposure to the Dow Jones Index (DIA), which might be a positive thing during a pandemic.

Based on year-to-date performance, both the S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 have outperformed Dow Jones Index by approximately 6% and 20%, respectively. We anticipate a continued rotation from traditional industries into the tech and high-growth stocks over the next couple of quarters. One of the reasons is that we are still far away from a safe and successful reopening of the economy, as a couple of states have reported the record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations over the last week. This fund uses a very interesting approach to invest in the equal weight S&P 500 index compared to the standard cap-weighted index.

“The exposure to the Equal Weight Index is expected to provide a higher level of beta than the capitalization weighted S&P 500 Index, as the Equal Weight Index has outperformed the market-capitalization weighted S&P 500 Index by an average of 1.8% annually since its introduction in 1990.” (Source: Annual Report 2019)

Now we would like to test by using historical performance analysis of relevant ETFs how accurate this statement has been over the last 10 and 15 years.

This chart indicates that the general S&P 500 index ETF has outperformed its equal-weight peer ETF on the market - Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) by generating more than 550 bps higher total return year to date.

If we take a look at a longer time frame over the last decade, then this gap even widens to roughly 40% higher total return compared to RSP.

However, if we take a look at the maximum available time frame, then RSP has really outperformed SPY by roughly 46% over the last 15 years. Our readers should keep in mind that a particular higher return of RSP comes also with a higher beta during the same time period.

According to the figure above, a longer-term beta (10 Y) of RSP has been in the range of 1.10-1.20 over the last decade. In simplified terms, that basically means that if the S&P 500 goes up/down 1% in a day then the equal-weight S&P 500 should go up/down 1.1% to 1.2%.

In our view, a higher level of beta in the current market environment definitely represents a higher level of risk, which could end up as a double-edged sword for investors. For instance, during the recent coronavirus crisis, we have experienced some unbelievable things in finance like a negative price of the crude oil futures or Hertz’s (HTZ) recent attempt to issue additional shares even after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier last month. Given that several health experts anticipate a second wave of coronavirus infections in the U.S., we are highly uncertain whether our economy and financial system can handle another set of lockdown restrictions.

Senator Mnuchin stated the following on CNBC:

“We can’t shut down the economy again. I think we’ve learned that if you shut down the economy, you’re going to create more damage,” And not just economic damage, but there are other areas and we’ve talked about this: medical problems and everything else that get put on hold,” he added. “I think it was very prudent what the president did, but I think we’ve learned a lot.” (Source: CNBC)

In addition, he believes that the Fed and the Treasury will try to deal with a potential second wave with pumping even more money into the system, as our economy cannot survive another lockdown. We believe that a pandemic cannot be really solved by printing money, as social distancing is of crucial importance to limit the spread of the virus. Nevertheless, in the case of the second wave of infections we believe that both the Fed and the Treasury will have to make very tough decisions that could lead to unusual and unseen events in the financial markets over the next couple of quarters. Therefore, our readers should focus on minimizing their portfolio risk and become even more selective over what asset classes and market segments they are willing to invest in.

In addition, we believe that the market-cap-weighted S&P 500 index should outperform an equal weight strategy over the next couple of years. In our view, an emerging digital-led U.S. economy with a complete change in consumer behavior and their preferences as a result of this pandemic will have a major negative impact on the so-called businesses in the ‘non-essential’ industries like hospitality, leisure, global travel, restaurants, etc. For example, a small restaurant in NYC has to implement social distancing rules by eliminating a number of available tables for its guests because of the coronavirus pandemic. That leads to a lower table turnover rate and revenue, while fixed costs like rent stay the same. In the worst-case scenario, we might end up after the end of the coronavirus crisis only with a couple of publicly traded largest companies like Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT) or McDonald’s(MCD) combined with a record level of bankruptcies of SMEs. That will definitely favor market-cap-weighted strategies over equal-weight.

Performance

According to the figure above, after the beginning of the coronavirus crisis in the US, both NAV and market price have declined by 45% and 55%, respectively, between February 23 and March 23, 2020. That comes a bit as a surprise given that this fund uses a strategy of writing covered options to protect its portfolio in the case of turbulent times. Nevertheless, both market price and NAV have managed to recover for approximately 53% and 43%, respectively, between March 23 and June 5 as a result of the unexpected bull run in the global stock markets.

According to the figure above, the general S&P 500 market index has achieved a higher annualized return on a 3-year and 5-year basis for 1210 bps and 720 bps, respectively. Further, GPM has even failed to outperform the S&P 500 by roughly 580 bps over the last 10 years. As we have previously mentioned, investors would be better off to hold a simple S&P 500 ETF over the last decade. In addition, GPM was not even able to outperform an options-based computed benchmark on a 3-year and 5-year basis by generating a lower return of 300 bps and 610 bps, respectively. However, it has outperformed a particular options-based computed benchmark for a slight margin of 80 bps over the last decade.

This chart indicates that the fund has underperformed its closest peers on the market - Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) and BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) by generating more than 10% lower total return over the last 5 years.

However, If we take a look at the longer time frame, then GPM has performed in line with its peers over the last decade.

A discount/premium to NAV has been very volatile for GPM compared to its peers so far this year. In fact, it has dropped from a premium of 12% before the start of the coronavirus crisis to the bottom of approximately -20% in late March 2020. Afterward, the discount to NAV rebounded to slightly less than -2% over the last two months, while its peers have been trading in the range of -6% and -8%. Nevertheless, as a result of the most recent weekly pullback of domestic stock market indices, GPM has been negatively impacted and trades now at -10% discount to NAV.

Looking at a historical discount/premium to NAV, it has been in the range of -10% and 0% over the last decade. For our readers who are looking for active trading opportunities, a current discount of -10% might look like an attractive short-term entry opportunity to invest now and sell it later at a premium. However, our readers should consider all the pandemic and social related risks our economy is facing nowadays before entering such a short-term trade. It can easily go wrong and the discount to NAV can even drop to -20% or stay close to -10% level over the next couple of quarters. Nonetheless, based on our overall historical performance analysis, we believe that GPM might be more suitable for longer-term investors (10+ years). Especially for those who would like to have an exposure of an actively managed fund utilizing a strategy of investing in the equal-weight S&P 500 index with the protection of the writing of covered index options.

Distributions

Shareholders have received steady quarterly dividend payments of $0.24 per share over the last decade. Further, shareholders received an annual distribution of $0.96 in 2019, which makes up a total distribution rate (market price) of 9.04% as of 06/11/2020. However, the latest quarterly distribution payment with a record date of 6/15/2020 has been halved to $0.12 per share as a result of the global pandemic. We anticipate that quarterly distribution will remain at this rate over the next couple of quarters.

(Source: Annual Report 2019)

For instance, the fund has reported a net investment loss of $0.086 million and net realized loss on investments of $6.97 million in the previous fiscal year 2019 when the market and economic conditions were way more favorable.

(Source: Annual Report 2019)

In fact, net realized loss on investments was negatively impacted by a loss of $40.3 million coming from written options. Nonetheless, this fund has still managed to take advantage of the strong performance of the domestic stock market in 2019. It has reported a gain of $100.8 million in unrealized appreciation of investments, leading to a net increase in net assets from operations of $93.8 million. When it comes down to a tax character of distributions paid, shareholders basically received an entire annual distribution rate in 2019 as a return of capital. Shareholders have an option to participate in the fund’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) program, which enables them to accumulate a larger number of shares at discount over the long run.

“When shares trade at a discount to NAV, the DRIP takes advantage of the discount by reinvesting the quarterly dividend distribution in common shares of the Fund purchased in the market at a price less than NAV. Conversely, when the market price of the Fund’s common shares is at a premium above NAV the DRIP reinvests participants’ dividends in newly-issued common shares at the greater of NAV per share or 95% of the market price per share.” (Source: Annual Report 2019)

However, we are concerned that a particular dividend reinvestment plan might not end up as highly beneficial for shareholders. Especially in case, this fund doesn’t create any net investment income or net realized gain on its investments over the next couple of years. For instance, we cannot see any value creation for existing shareholders, if this fund solely returns capital through distributions at a slight discount to NAV in the near future. In fact, shareholders might not accumulate any significant additional shares over the long run.

Conclusion

This fund uses an interesting approach to use an equal-weight strategy by owning only four ETFs, which are protected by covered call options. Based on our historical data, it has failed to outperform both the S&P 500 index and its peers over the last decade. However, overall performance looks slightly better since the fund’s inception in 2015; therefore, we recommend our readers to consider this CEF as a long-term investment. We anticipate that the fund should be able to maintain its recently cut quarterly dividend payment of $0.12 over the next twelve months. In terms of major risks, investors should consider any negative consequences of the too quick reopening of the U.S. economy, the mutation of coronavirus, or an excessive share dilution.

