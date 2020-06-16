A Focus On High Reset-Yield Preferreds

These stocks have an attractive risk/reward and are cheap interest rate and inflation hedges for investors so long as rates don't go negative.

A few weeks ago we warned investors about allocating to preferred stocks with low reset yields caused by the collapse of short-term rates. Since then a number of fixed-to-float stocks have come to the market with very attractive reset yields which provide asymmetric risk/reward in our view.

With interest rates so close to zero and great uncertainty around the path of inflation in the medium term high reset-yield preferreds are offering an attractive opportunity for investors to diversify their inflation risk profile and take advantage of low interest rates. Interest rates moving below zero does remain a risk however the likelihood of sharply negative rates appears low at this stage. The Fed also appears committed to avoiding pushing rates below zero.

Higher reset-yield stocks should appeal to investors who think that interest rates are likely to be higher 5 years from now or investors who think that credit spreads are likely to remain elevated over that time frame. In either case these stocks should outperform.

Of the four stocks highlighted in this article we currently maintain the Athene Holding 6.375% Series C (OTCPK:ATHHL) on our Systematic Income Focus List.

Source: Systematic Income Focus List

Inflation Uncertainty

Thinking about inflation in the medium term feels unusually difficult given the number of very strong drivers that are pushing in opposite directions. High deficits suggests that the US can only escape the debt trap by inflating it away. Plus the deflationary effects of globalization and Chinese exports are coming to a screeching halt. On the other hand a wide output gap is likely to continue for many years with many business and jobs lost permanently to the crisis.

Holding cheap inflation hedges in this environment looks like an attractive proposition. Owning assets that perform well when interest rates are rising is highly valuable for income investors. This is because most income assets are long-duration assets, that is, they tend to drop in price when interest rates rise. Floating-rate preferreds, on the other hand, will tend to outperform fixed-rate assets in price and income terms when rates rise. Of course, these stocks can be called away by issuers however that also means that their price will tend to be supported by this likelihood.

Asymmetric Interest Rate Risks

Another reason to like high reset-yield preferreds has to do with where current interest rates are. Base rates for fixed-to-float preferreds have tended to be closely tied to the Fed policy rate such as SOFR or Libor or rates linked to the belly of the yield curve such as the 5-year Constant Maturity Treasury rate.

In either case these rates are at or close to historically low levels. So unless we see sharply negative interest rates this situation offers an attractive asymmetric risk/reward. This is because interest rates have a lot further upside than downside at these levels.

Source: FRED

Negative interest rates is a real risk for those fix-to-float securities without a rate floor. However, in its communication the Fed remains averse to negative interest rates. That said, negative rates do have an easing impact on financial conditions according to some economists such as the team at Goldman Sachs. The market has also at times priced in negative short-end rates, though this is likely due to hedging by banks rather than any outright market views.

More likely than negative policy rates is the policy of yield curve control. This policy, which has already been implemented by various global central banks, means that yields on certain Treasury bonds are not allowed to rise above a certain level. The Fed did run yield curve control during and shortly after the second World War as a way to help the Treasury manage the costs of financing the war. We can certainly envision a scenario where the costs of managing COVID are so high and requires such large Treasury issuance that the Fed reinstates yield curve control measures, however this still seems unlikely at this stage. And even if it were to pass the downside risk for investors is small given where rates are now.

Taking Advantage of These Dynamics

Recently issued fix-to-float preferreds provide a way to take advantage of the inflation uncertainty and interest-rate risk asymmetry. The following table summarizes the key metrics of recently issued fix-to-float preferreds.

The stripped yield in the table is just the current fixed coupon divided by the clean price annualized. The reset yield is the current floating-rate index plus the spread divided by the current clean price and annualized.

The table shows that the difference between reset and stripped yields is not very large. This is because the spread is set to align with the current coupon at the time of issuance. With current SOFR and 5-year Treasury yield at 0.08% and 0.33% respectively, there is not much further room for the reset yield to fall relative to the stripped yield, however, the upside remains significant.

Source: Systematic Income

It is possible, of course, that if interest rates rise these stocks may be called away by the issuer. However, this is not necessarily a bad thing. First, it means that the price of these stocks will be supported relative to fixed-rate series. Over the past few months we have seen fixed-to-float issues underperform fixed-rate issues because of the drop in short-term rates. If we see a rise in short-term rates this dynamic will flip, and recently issued higher reset-yield stocks should outperform.

Secondly, not all issuers are high-frequency market participants and many fail to call their stocks even when it is advantageous to do so.

Thirdly, whether or not a given stock is refinanced is a function of both interest rate and credit spread levels. So, just because interest rates rise does not mean that a given stock will be trading above "par". If the credit spread exceeds the difference between the stock's coupon and the issuers's fair-value yield level then the stock will trade below "par" making it uneconomical for the issuer to refinance.

Watch Those Prices

Another important dynamic to watch, even for investors who don't particularly want to be in the new fixed-to-float issues is the impact of the new issues on existing issues.

Because new fixed-to-float stocks are issued at more attractive reset yields, the older series are likely to suffer disproportionate price falls.

For example, this is the dynamic of the American Equity Invest Life Holding preferreds with the older series taking a pretty sharp drop on the issuance of the new series.

Source: Systematic Income

Top-to-bottom returns of Athene Holdings preferreds show a similar dynamic with the older series underperforming.

Source: Systematic Income

This price dynamic suggests that holders of existing preferreds may want to tactically manage their exposure by waiting out the first week or so of the new issue.

Conclusion

Higher reset-yield preferreds issued after the collapse in short-term rates offer an attractive risk/reward. With interest rates so close to zero and great uncertainty around the path of inflation in the medium term high reset yield retail preferreds are offering an attractive opportunity for investors to diversify their inflation risk profile and take advantage of low interest rates. Negative interest rates does remain a risk however the likelihood of sharply negative rates appears low at this stage. The Fed also appears committed to avoiding pushing rates below zero. We like tilting to stocks with floating indices in the belly of the curve such as the 5-year Treasury yield rather than SOFR which remains under firmer control of the Fed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATHHL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.