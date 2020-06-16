Introduction

Chop, slash, and burn is the news of the day over in old Blighty, at BP plc (BP) headquarters. You can't open up the Seeking Alpha page (hardly) without seeing a new announcement involving a cut or reduction of some kind. Today, on top of the massive 10,000 headcount reduction the company announced last week comes (not unexpected) news of a potential $17.5 billion asset impairment charge for Q2.

One thing the company has been holding back on is what will happen with the Q3 dividend. Now, the announcement isn't due until next month, and really nothing has changed structurally for the company since its last dividend announcement on April 28th, where it maintained at $0.63 per ADS. A tasty yield at 10.27% forward yield. Can it last in light of recent trends?

"For crying out loud," you may say. "BP just raised their dividend two quarters ago!!!" Raising the question, is the company really so news-driven that a cut is in the offing already? Perhaps. Expectations for crude prices have been cut by 40-50% on a full-year basis, with most pundits thinking we will exit 2020 at something just above $40 for WTI and $45 for Brent.

One of things that may guide us is the company is telling us it is looking high and low for places to shore up its balance sheet. BP is calling it "Decisive Measures." In times like these, a fat, tasty dividend has a big red target on it.

In this article, we will look at the prospects for the dividend, and thematic changes coming from the C-Suite as Bernard Looney takes the helm.

Note: Most of this article was originally published in the Daily Drilling Report.

Cost-cutting is the general theme

It's the name of the game these days. A dollar you save has a ripple effect that offsets a number of dollars earned. Capex cuts and employee reductions are the two principal ways companies shore up the balance sheet in lean times. BP is going the extra mile in this regard, as discussed in its Q2 report.

- BP is taking a series of interventions to strengthen its finances.



- BP has strengthened its balance sheet, with around $32 billion of liquidity at quarter end, including a new $10 billion revolving credit facility. In April BP has issued around $7 billion of new bonds.



- 2020 organic capital spending is expected to be around $12 billion, a reduction of around 25% on full-year guidance given in February. In the Upstream, most of the interventions are being made in areas not expected to have a significant impact on 2020 cash generation at lower prices. These include delaying exploration and appraisal activities and curtailing development activities in lower margin areas, as well as rephasing or minimizing spend on projects in the early phases of development. These interventions are expected to reduce 2020 underlying production by around 70mboe/d compared with 2019. In Downstream, the capital expenditure reduction contribution is expected to be around $1 billion in 2020. Interventions are primarily related to growth projects and are also not expected to have a significant impact on operating cash in the short term. BP expects to continue to invest around $500 million in low-carbon activities in 2020.



- BP plans to reduce cash costs by $2.5 billion by the end of 2021 relative to 2019. The reduction is expected to result both from cost saving measures across BP’s business as well as an important contribution from actions including increased digitisation, further integration and removing duplication, and new ways of working. Some of these cost savings may have associated restructuring charges.



- The programme to deliver $15 billion of announced transactions by mid-2021 remains on track, although the current market environment remains challenging. BP has delivered $10.1 billion of announced transactions since the start of 2019. The phasing of receipt of $10 billion of divestment proceeds by the end of 2020 will be revised as transactions complete. BP has reconfirmed its commitment to completing the sale of its Alaska business to Hilcorp in 2020, subject to regulatory approvals. The total consideration of $5.6 billion is unchanged but the structure of the consideration and phasing of payments have been revised to respond to the current environment.



(Source: BP Q1 2020 results announcement)

Chop, slash, and burn. That $1.4 billion in dividends has to be a fat target even though things have improved markedly in the outlook for oil over the last month or so.

To be fair, the company didn't cut in the 2014-16 period when many did. I don't take a lot of solace from this, as the demand destruction from the virus wasn't a factor the last time around. This will have a knock-on effect through the company. Reduced capex equals lower crude runs. Lower crude runs, reduced refining efficiency. Reduced refining efficiency, less refined products to send to service stations. The whole calculation is considerably more complex than what I've run through, but you get the gist.

What's the company doing since the last call?

Cutting upper management, for one. I think this is healthy move, although I question whether BP will lose focus, as this is tied to a "reimagining" of the company. Reimaginations of an oil and gas company scare me. Look at where most of BP's Q1 profit came from:

(Source: BP Q1 2020 results announcement)

The company is going to consolidate lines of authority, which I think is good. But then it falls into what I can the European oil company trap. BP appears to be ashamed of its heritage as an oil and gas company, and instead wishes to focus on the low-carbon claptrap you hear from them all.

The London-based company, however, maintained its planned $500 million investment in renewables and low-carbon technology amid expectations of only a slow recovery in oil demand.



(Source: Reuters)

Find this "low carbon" stuff on the balance sheet. You can't. The company doesn't make any money in any of these businesses, but is in them to signal "virtue". As if to say, "Look at us. How clean and bright we are becoming. Don't judge us by our dirty old legacy business". Folks, this is dithering. Someday, the company will come out of it.

It worries me when a company is so confused as to its mission-delivering profits to shareholders. On one hand, as noted above, BP is bringing every cash item associated with oil and gas spending to absolute minimums, and is even willing to allow this to result in a 70k BOPD decline in production. (I'll give you one guess as to where most of this capex is coming from.) But it is fully funding the low carbon stuff - that makes no money!

In short, while I admire cutting upper management, which in traditional corporate structure exists primarily to remind the folks at the tippety-top just how important they are, this move away from Upstream and Downstream confuses me. And I worry it will confuse BP, as it uses the term "stakeholder" increasingly in lieu of "stockholder". Excuse me...? As a stockholder, with a direct cash investment in this company, I can tell this term "stakeholder" is just a bit off-putting.

A new CEO changes the direction of the company

I actually was in a few meetings with Looney when I worked in BP's Houston office twenty years ago. You could tell that even as a drilling engineer, he was headed up the ladder... way up the ladder. He was a bright guy, and his projects all seemed to go tickety-boo (a British expression for Buppity-Bup, which is oilfield for pretty darn good.) A shining example would be Thunder Horse, BP's marquee Gulf of Mexico project in the early years of this century.

One thing I remember about Looney was his emphasis on safety and minimizing the environmental impact of rig operations - a theme that was rapidly gaining traction in the industry as it grappled with keeping spiraling costs down, with growing production economically.

Flash forward twenty-years and you can begin to see the striking disparity between Looney and Dudley - the former CEO who righted the ship after the Horizon tragedy and rubber-stamped Looney's move into American shale with acquisition of BHP's shale assets in 2018 for $10.7 billion. Something that may come back to haunt him when the asset write-downs are announced.

Here's a quote from Dudley defending gas as a low carbon fuel, as recently as October 2019:

“To exclude gas - when so much is at stake - is to take a huge and unnecessary risk,” said Mr Dudley. He added that gas is abundant, affordable and an “efficient store of energy, in a way that batteries can’t replicate”



- FT article

Looney, on the other hand, was Board-selected to lead the company into the future and manage its transition to a clean energy company. You can tell from his commentary that Looney feeds directly at the "climate change" trough.

“We have got to change and change profoundly because the world is changing fast and so are society’s expectations of us,” Looney said in his first major speech as CEO, after earlier highlighting a need to “reinvent BP”



- Reuters

What does BP see as its future?

If you look at where the company is spending money freely, it is not in its legacy oil and gas business - the one that currently contributes the greatest percent of its revenue and profits.

(Source: Company website)

The answer is that BP wants to de-emphasize the legacy business of oil and, to an extent, gas - that pays the bills now toward the "NetZero" businesses it sees as being the pathway to its future as an energy provider.

I will quickly go through these bullet by bullet, briefly. You've heard it all before. Here is a link to the company's Sustainability: Creating low carbon businesses web page if you have a thirst for more of this pablum.

Solar - Lightsource BP a 50/50 JV that produces solar power in 13 countries. BP provides capital to the JV and characterizes it as a "high-growth" business. High-growth is code for "We're not making any money now, but we think we will in the future". Sometime. Down the road a piece. Maybe. Let's face it. This is a very fractured business in which the company has no legacy advantage. Why will it do well? It is a question that appears nowhere on the company's website. Throwing money at a problem and hoping for a return is a failed stratagem.

Wind - BP is in the wind business primarily in Continental U.S. with a satellite operation in Hawaii. Altogether, it is producing 926 MW in this activity. It views its ONYX Insight JV with partners BP Castrol and Romax Technology as a way to bring technology to managing this business better than anyone else. My somewhat caustic commentary from the above bullet also applies here. Again, the company has no specific expertise or natural advantage in this business.

Biopower - BP Bunge Bioenergia creates biopower from bagasse, the fibre that remains after crushing sugarcane stalks. It produces enough renewable energy to power all of the joint venture (JV) sites, with the remainder being exported to the national grid in Brazil. The JV is capable of exporting 1,200 gigawatt hours of electricity a year. Biopower is a low-carbon power source, with part of the CO 2 emitted from burning bagasse offset by the CO 2 absorbed by sugarcane during its growth. I guess I would say that this fits in Brazil but is not likely scalable to other countries. I will grant the company has specific expertise in this area. But its success hinges on being able to sell power into a grid, regardless of price.

Charging networks using its global service station footprint - This is one business that might eventually make sense.

(Source: Company website)

Operating now primarily in Britain the company have more than 7,500 charging points across the UK through BP Chargemaster, the country’s largest public electric charging network, and in 2019 we began installing 150kW ultra-fast electric vehicle chargers at our BP retail sites. This new technology brings charging for the next generation of EVs closer to the speed and efficiency of refuelling a passenger car with petrol. All of the electricity supplied through our public charging network is certified as 100% renewable through the Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGO) scheme. And we’re exploring other ultra-fast battery charging technologies through our investments in StoreDot and FreeWire



(Source: Company website)

In summary for this "green" business, it's been tried before. In 1999, the company spent a relatively paltry $45 million to buy Solarex, a photovoltaic manufacturer. It was a disaster financially. Other than the EV charging business that leverages its gas station network I see all of these green, low-carbon initiatives as rabbit holes which will consume investors' cash and never return a dime.

I could be wrong. As an investor in the company, I hope I am. But history is not on our side here.

A big risk

The dividend is not covered by free cash flow presently and represent an obligation of about $1.4 billion a quarter. With this chop, slash, and burn mentality, the company is on - as regards everything that makes it any money - the prospects for it remaining where it is appear bleak.

Particularly so when you realize - and as BP acknowledges - that its gearing is well out of the upper range of 30% the company has held to previously. At 33% and going higher with the current asset write-downs, the money spent for the shareholders' dividend may be too enticing.

I can easily see this money being diverted to debt reduction, as asset sales are not easily accomplished in this environment. The difficulties in closing the Alaska sale with Hilcorp underscore that problem.

Takeaway

BP has been a disappointment while I've owned it, in terms of appreciation. I got in early in 2016 and rode it up to the high $40's. I closed out my position there and stayed away until late last year, when it fell back below $38. I've dollar-cost averaged my way down to the low $30's, so with a run on the higher oil prices, I expect to get back to even or do a little better over the next year or so.

If BP cuts, and I am virtually certain we are in for a 50% haircut on the dividend next quarter, I am going to have to rethink why I am in the stock at all. If you recall all of my bullish articles on the company (some of which highlighted this "Energy Transition" virtue signaling) and you think I'm sounding a bit dour now, you're right.

A good part of my bullishness for the company was related to the tasty dividend, which I saw rising from increased sales and profits on oil and gas - something I still believe in and have discussed over numerous articles. COVID-19 has put a hitch in that thesis - but only a hitch, in my view, not a death knell. When I read where the company's focus is going to be, I start to have my doubts about being in it at all long term. When I have doubts, I usually trade my way out the position, using market gains and pullbacks to my advantage.

Some of my concerns are shared by at least one analyst at Morgan Stanley, who highlighted the prospects of a dividend cut as a reason to sell the stock. To these I would add a capex plan that reduces daily production by 70k BOPD. Less revenue, less profit is not the direction I had hoped the company would go when I plunked down my money.

Bottom line, BP is no longer investible due to management dithering and confusion about capital allocation. That said, I am neutral on the stock at current levels, neither buying or selling. I see the stock being range-bound between the upper teens and upper $20's for the rest of this year as production and revenue lag, making its current price neither attractive or dispositive.

(Source)

It has become a trading vehicle, and I will sell part of my position on good days for the stock and buy on the really bad days. One thing we know for sure is that volatility in oil-related stocks is part of the scenario these days. Volatility will provide opportunities along the path I outline.

