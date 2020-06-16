The shift in alcohol consumption from on-trade to off-trade channels was positive for Thai Beverage in 2QFY2020, but the company's Vietnam beer business could continue to be a drag.

Thai Beverage recently clarified that it has no intention to sell its Vietnam business, but a potential listing of its beer business (Thailand and Vietnam) has not been ruled out.

I maintain a Neutral rating on Singapore-listed alcoholic drinks company Thai Beverage Public Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:TBVPY) (OTCPK:TBVPF) [THBEV:SP].

This is an update of my prior article on Thai Beverage published on March 9, 2020. Thai Beverage's share price has declined by -11.5% from S$0.78 as of March 6, 2020 to S$0.69 as of June 15, 2020 since my last update. Thai Beverage trades at 16.2 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, which represents a slight discount to its historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 18.8 times and 17.2 times, respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 (YE September) dividend yield of 2.9%.

Thai Beverage recently clarified that it has no intention to sell its Vietnam business, but a potential listing of its beer business (Thailand and Vietnam) has not been ruled out. This means that a potential re-rating catalyst with respect to the monetization of Thai Beverage's stake in Saigon Alcohol Beer & Beverages Corporation or Sabeco is removed. On the positive side of things, the potential IPO of Thai Beverage's beer business in the future could still help to bring about a positive re-rating of the company's valuations going forward. The shift in alcohol consumption from on-trade to off-trade channels was positive for Thai Beverage in 2QFY2020, but the company's Vietnam beer business could continue to be a drag on its financial performance.

Readers have the option of trading in Thai Beverage shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers TBVPY and TBVPF, or on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker THBEV:SP. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low, and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Singapore, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Singapore Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $12 million, and market capitalization is above $12 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Thai Beverage shares listed in Singapore include Matthews International Capital Management, First Eagle Investment Management, Principal Global Investors, and BlackRock, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

No Intention Of Selling Vietnam Beer Business

On May 29, 2020, Thai Beverage announced that the company "has no intention of selling its businesses in Vietnam in any way" and the company "aims to solidify its position as the largest beverage company in Southeast Asia and a leader in beer." Thai Beverage's key Vietnam business is its 53.6%-owned Vietnamese beer company subsidiary, Sabeco; Sabeco is Vietnam's largest beer company with a 43% market share of the country's beer market in terms of volumes.

Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade, Sabeco's second largest shareholder with a 36% equity stake, also clarified in early-June 2020 that "it has no intention of reacquiring stakes in" Sabeco as reported by Vietnam local media VN Express. The clarifications issued by Thai Beverage and Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade were in response to speculation and rumors that Thai Beverage was seeking to sell its stake in Sabeco.

Earlier in November 2019, Thai Beverage disclosed that the company "is presently evaluating strategic proposals and opportunities, including but not limited to a potential listing of its beer business." In the recent clarification announcement published on May 29, 2020, Thai Beverage emphasized that "any potential listing will be reviewed and evaluated at an appropriate time when the global economic situation and outlook has improved." In other words, the potential listing of Thai Beverage's beer business (including business operations in both Thailand and Vietnam) in the future has not been ruled out.

Previously, Thai Beverage's potential beer business IPO was seen as a means of facilitating an eventual divestment of its equity interest in Sabeco to other beverage companies. One potential buyer was Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd. (BUDBC) [1876:HK], the Asian subsidiary of global brewery Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) (OTCPK:AHBIF) (OTCPK:BUDFF). This was because Anheuser-Busch InBev has limited exposure to the Vietnam beer market, unlike its competitors Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY) (OTCPK:CABJF) and Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) (OTCQX:HINKF) which already have equity stakes in leading beer companies in Vietnam.

On December 12, 2019, Financial Times published an article titled "Analysts see ThaiBev (Thai Beverage) IPO as ploy to lure buyer for Vietnam assets." The Financial Times article quoted a Bernstein sell-side analyst saying that "Bud APAC (Budweiser Brewing Company APAC) management has made no secret of their desire to expand in Vietnam" and "with no immediate need for capital, the move (potential IPO) could be intended to spur an offer from Budweiser APAC for Sabeco."

Investors hoping for the monetization of Thai Beverage's stake in Sabeco via a trade sale are likely to be disappointed by Thai Beverage's recent announcement.

On the flip side, the listing of Thai Beverage's beer business (Thailand and Vietnam) in the future could still lead to a positive re-rating of the company's valuations, assuming that the listed beer business can command a higher valuation compared with what Thai Beverage is currently trading at.

2QFY2020 Financial Results Above Expectations With Off-Trade Sales In The Spotlight

Thai Beverage's revenue declined -12.3% YoY from Bt69,992 million in 2QFY2019 to Bt61,411 million in 2QFY2020, but the company's core earnings grew +5.0% YoY to Bt6,081 million over the same period. Thai Beverage's better-than-expected profitability was mainly attributed to reduced A&P (advertising and promotions) spending, which is in turn linked to a shift from on-trade sales to off-trade sales during the coronavirus pandemic period. The company's SG&A (selling, general & administrative expenses) decreased by approximately -6% YoY from Bt11,392 million in 2QFY2019 to Bt10,720 million in 2QFY2020.

Thai Beverage emphasized at its 1HFY2020 earnings call on May 15, 2020 that "we focus on our expenses, A&P, SG&A to make sure that even though volumes are not coming in, our profitability will not hurt us." The company also added at the recent call that it "will spend more (A&P) on the off-trade" as there have been restrictions on marketing "activities in on-premise like mini concerts, music events."

The shift in alcohol consumption from on-trade to off-trade channels led to a reduction in Thai Beverage's A&P expenses, and a smaller-than-expected revenue decline for the company. Notably, the company's spirits business saw a relatively small -3.9% YoY decline in segment revenue to Bt29,841 million in 2QFY2020. This is largely because Thai Beverage's spirits, particularly white spirits, are usually consumed in the off-trade channel, which means that lock-down and social distancing measures have had a limited impact on spirit sales.

Thai Beverage's beer business segment saw a -23.5% YoY fall in segment revenue to Bt23,653 million in 2QFY2020, but that was primarily due to woes in the company's Vietnam beer market (discussed in the next section). The company's overall beer sales volumes fell -28% YoY in 2QFY2020, but if Sabeco was excluded, the company's adjusted beer sales volumes (mainly Thailand) actually grew +1.5% YoY.

The resilience of Thai Beverage's beer sales in its home market Thailand is mainly attributable to off-trade sales. At the company's 1HFY2020 earnings call on May 15, 2020, Thai Beverage disclosed that "on-trade (sales of beer) almost died, the off-trade didn't move as much" during the coronavirus pandemic, and the sales of beers in convenience stores and supermarkets (which mostly remained open) increased as more consumers consumed beer at home. More importantly, Thai Beverage also highlighted that the company has a higher proportion of beer sales in the off-trade channel compared to competitors. This explains why Thai Beverage's beer sales volumes in its home market in Thailand in 2QFY2020 have actually increased YoY in this challenging environment.

Vietnam Woes Could Be A Drag In 2HFY2020

Thai Beverage's business and financial performance in its home market in Thailand in 3QFY2020 could be weak. There was a ban on the sales of alcohol in various provinces in Thailand starting in early-April 2020, and the ban was lifted in the beginning of May 2020 but with consumers restricted to alcohol consumption at home. Starting this week, Thailand has allowed hotels and restaurants to serve alcohol, but pubs and bars in the country remain closed.

The greater concern for Thai Beverage lies with the company's Vietnam beer business. As highlighted in the preceding section, the poor performance of Sabeco was the key reason for the company's -28% YoY decrease in overall beer sales volumes in 2QFY2020. Sabeco's revenue and earnings were down -47% YoY and -44% YoY at VND4.9 trillion and VND717 billion, respectively in 1Q2020. Note that Thai Beverage's financial year ends on September 30, while Sabeco's financial year end is December 31.

Apart from the coronavirus pandemic, a new drink-driving law in Vietnam which came into effect at the start of 2020 and fake news regarding Sabeco's sale of shares to Chinese investors, have hurt Sabeco's and Thai Beverage's financial performance. These two factors could continue to be a drag on Thai Beverage's financial results in 2HFY2020.

With regards to the impact on the fake news on Sabeco's sales, Thai Beverage noted at the company's 1HFY2020 earnings call on May 15, 2020 that "I will not say that we recovered fully (from the impact of the fake news), but we were already on the road to recovery."

The new drink-driving law in Vietnam is referred to as Decree 100, and its full negative impact might not have been fully reflected in Thai Beverage's 2QFY2020 (and Sabeco's 1Q2020) financial results.

A May 15, 2020 sell-side research report (not publicly available) published by SSI Securities Corporation titled "Analyst Meeting Note & Beer Sector Update" highlighted that "as Decree 100 becomes strictly implemented in May-June, on-premise sales will continue to take a hit at a certain level." There was a delay in the implementation of new breathalyzer tests to catch drunk drivers in Vietnam due to the coronavirus pandemic, but such tests have since been introduced in mid-May 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic gradually came under control.

Valuation And Dividends

Thai Beverage trades at 17.4 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 16.2 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of S$0.69 as of June 15, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 18.8 times and 17.2 times, respectively.

Thai Beverage offers consensus forward FY2020 (YE September) and FY2021 dividend yields of 2.9% and 3.5% respectively. The company declared a dividend of Bt0.10 per share for 1HFY2020, which represented a -33% decline from 1HFY2019 dividends per share of Bt0.20.

At the company's 1HFY2020 earnings call on May 15, 2020, Thai Beverage noted that it "will continue to pay a final dividend and remain committed with our full-year dividend policy of not less than 50% of net profit." Market consensus expects Thai Beverage's full-year dividends per share to decrease by -6% YoY from Bt0.48 in FY2019 to Bt0.45 in FY2020 in tandem with a decline in earnings, while maintaining the company's 50% dividend payout ratio.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Thai Beverage are a further delay in plans (e.g. IPO) to monetize the value of the company's beer business, and lower-than-expected sales volumes in Thailand and Vietnam.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Thai Beverage shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Singapore) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

