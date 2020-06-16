Hooray For The Robinhood Market

They're calling it the rise of the Robinhood market, and it's one of this year's biggest comeback stories. After a decade-long hiatus, small-time traders and investors have staged an amazing resurgence on Wall Street and are eagerly embracing equities after years of giving stocks the cold shoulder.

Naturally, the pundits are up in arms over the return of small participants, claiming the retail investor revival is a sign that things will soon end very badly for the market. But as I'll argue here, the return of mom-and-pop traders is most welcome and should provide the stock market with a much-needed shot in the arm in the months ahead.

One after another, a series of articles have recently appeared in the mainstream financial press lamenting the return of small-time participants to the stock market. For the last several years, the market has been largely dominated by big institutions and hedge funds, with small investors relegated to supposedly "safer" assets like bonds, precious metals and even cryptocurrencies. And of all the times for the small-time crowd to make a comeback, who would have guessed they'd wait until after a market crash to rekindle their love for stocks?

But return they have, and they've done so with a vengeance. The rise of commission-free trading platforms like Robinhood have been instrumental in bringing the small investor back to the market. In a recent Bloomberg report, Benn Eifert of QVR Advisors observed, "Retail participation is at levels we haven't seen in 20 years." He further stated:

In terms of the most dramatic rises in speculative behavior that's generating many of the strangest outcomes in markets right now, it's Robinhood-centric.

The Bloomberg article highlighted a graph (shown below) which implies that small traders are stampeding into lesser known and lower priced stocks, driving up prices and potentially setting up another bubble. (But as I'll explain a bit later in this commentary, the evidence argues that we're still in the early innings of this bull market.)

That said, more than a few Wall Street establishment types are none too excited by the return of the small trader. Consider the disgruntled tone of Leon Cooperman, a billionaire hedge fund manager, who told CNBC that "Robinhood markets are going to end in tears." He made reference to the fact that the Robinhood trading app has added more than three million accounts so far in 2020, bringing the total to above 13 million. And most of those accounts are firmly in the Millennial demographic, which some seem to believe is a sign of impending disaster.

Cooperman could scarcely contain his consternation when he complained that, "The gambling casinos are closed and the [Federal Reserve] is promising you free money for the next two years, so let them speculate."

A related MarketWatch article pointed out that mom-and-pop investors are "trouncing" pros like Cooperman and other managed funds, based on Goldman Sachs data. A cynic would be quick to point out that perhaps this, more than any other reason, is why some of Wall Street's biggest players are so upset by the return of the little guy.

A contrarian-minded investor would also be quick to point out that a flood-tide of small investors coming in is usually a sign that a bull market is in its final "frothy" stages immediately before ending. And while there's definitely some truth to this observation (based on historical data), it should be pointed out that the real trouble for bull markets typically begin when the point of maximum participation is reached by small participants. And we're nowhere near this point right now. Indeed, a case could be made that retail traders are only just beginning to rediscover the stock market with lots of room for additional participation before the markets become overcrowded.

What's more, the latest series of sentiment surveys from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) suggest that small investors are still cautious on the market's intermediate-term outlook. Last week's poll, for instance, revealed that only 34% of respondents were bullish on stocks (below the 38% historical average), compared with 38% bearish and 28% neutral. That's hardly the profile of a frothy market on the verge of collapse. The numbers suggest there's still plenty of room for sentiment to become more optimistic before the bull runs into major trouble again.

Instead of fearing the return of mom-and-pop investors, participants should welcome them with open arms. In fact, some of the most powerful and dynamic phases of a bull market occur when the public is heavily involved. We saw countless examples of this back in the late 1990s, and again in the early-to-mid 2000s before the credit crash. High-volume breakouts in individual stocks are far more likely to rally on a sustained basis over several days-to-weeks when the public is doing the buying. In the past decade, by contrast, algorithm-based trading was responsible for most of the upside breakouts, and they tended to be short-lived affairs due to the absence of sustained buying pressure-especially since they were often driven by ephemeral news headlines.

The bottom line is that one should never underestimate the combined force and buying power of the public. When retail investors are heavily involved in the stock market, equities often see their biggest gains. In the early innings of a new bull market, widespread retail participation is the type of environment where you almost can't go wrong buying stocks. The key, of course, is to know when to make your exit-and that's usually announced by a notable increase in new 52-week lows on both major U.S. exchanges over several weeks.

To date, however, new lows have been conspicuously absent while new highs have gradually expanded in recent weeks. It's the type of backdrop every bull yearns to see, and as long as the new 52-week lows remain under 40 on a daily basis, it's a safe bet that the return of mom and pop won't burst the bull market. Consequently, a bullish intermediate-term (3-6 month) bias toward equities is still warranted in my opinion.

