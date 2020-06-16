Trading near its historical average, the company's valuation is attractive due to its resilience to the current economic shock.

Domain prices will be frozen this year to avoid pressuring clients during COVID-19. But I am optimistic about a price hike in 2H21e.

VeriSign (VRSN) released in-line 1Q20 results, highlighting its stable revenue growth profile with margin expansion. New domain registration remained robust, reflecting the shift for companies to grow in the digital space. The company is cautious regarding price hikes and will unlikely raise prices until COVID-19 has passed. But this sets up for a stronger year in FY21e.

Revenue and margin outlook for 2020 unchanged, but domain base growth is slightly lower at the midpoint

Revenue and net margin guidance for FY20 hasn't budged from last quarter, coming in between $1.25-1.265 billion (+2.3% yoy) and 64.5-65.5%, respectively. This highlights the stability of the domain business amid COVID-19.

Stable growth in domain names, but outlook is slightly lowered

VeriSign added 1.83 million ".com" and ".net" domains to a total of 160.7 million in 1Q20. During the call, color was given on the geographic, where the U.S. grew ahead of expectations, while China slowed. I believe that the difference in the timing of the lockdown due to COVID-19 between the U.S. and China led to the performance differences. China entered (and relieved) lockdown conditions earlier during February to March, while the U.S. imposed lockdowns later.

Also, company management lowered domain base growth outlook to 2.0-3.75% from 2.0-4.0% in FY20e. I think this is a minor tweak, but it does hint that management is erring on the cautious side.

Revenue growth is very stable, but pricing would be constant

Owing to a solid preliminary renewal rate, which was estimated to be 75.4%, up from 75.0% when compared to last year, I agree that the company's business model is rather resilient to the pandemic shock. I would be optimistic to see businesses gradually shift to their digital channels, which were especially propelled by the "stay-at-home" conditions.

Pricing is expected to remain constant, presumably for the duration of the pandemic. The price hike for ".com" domains was likely due after October 26 this year, but the company is committed to freezing prices at least until the situation improves. So, I estimate it will probably be 2H21e before we see the prices going up. Thus, it is likely that FY21e would be a pretty strong growth year.

More domains expiring in 2Q compared to last year

There are 35.1 million registrations expiring in Q2 2020 vs. 33.3 million in Q2 2019, so this should help act as a floor to the estimated low-single digit revenue growth rate in FY20e.

Sales and marketing expenses to be tamed

Due to soft economic conditions, along with travel restrictions, sales and marketing expenses are expected to trend lower, with 1Q20 amounting to $6.6 million, which was 2.1% of revenue, down from 3.4% in 1Q19 and 4.5% in 4Q19.

Overall operating expenses in 1Q20 were flat yoy and lower sequentially, mainly due to lower S&M expenses but partially offset by increased R&D and G&A expenses.

Valuation: Attractive amid COVID-19

VeriSign is trading near its historical average in terms of forward P/E of 32.2x, while EPS is expected to grow at 26% yoy in FY20e, according to Bloomberg estimates. I believe that company's domain business model is quite resilient to economic shocks due to the secular shift to online and VeriSign's ability to raise prices over time while maintaining a lofty net margin of over 60%.

Additionally, as new domain suffixes open up (.tv, .web, etc.), there is further demand on the tail-end in addition to the already stably growing ".com" and ".net" products.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis does not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.