Supernus' earnings trajectory which has been so positive is entering uncharted territory of concern and risk.

Supernus (SUPN) is a company that I have not previously evaluated in any detail. Recently, it has made some moves that have drawn my attention. This article evaluates these developments and their impact on its investment merit.

Supernus' longstanding growth comes under threat.

As a newcomer to Supernus I am unfamiliar with its early history. Judging by the slide from its latest investor's conference below, it has been complicated:

According to the Washington Post, it "IPO'd" in 2012, with an offering of ~10 million shares at ~$5.00; a company press release confirms the same characterization.

After several years of development following its IPO, its share price path since had been primarily positive-until it peaked at just over $61 in early summer 2018. Since that time it has trended down, hitting a nadir in the low teens in March of this year. The graph below shows its trek from 2012 on:

Data by YCharts

Rising revenues from its two workhorse therapies, Trokendi XR (FDA approved for epilepsy in 2013 and for migraines in 2017) and Oxtellar XR (approved for partial seizures in 2012) fueled Supernus' nice run. Supernus' latest 10-K for fiscal year 2019 (p. 5) describes its situation as follows:

We currently market two products, Oxtellar XR and Trokendi XR in the U.S. Oxtellar XR and Trokendi XR are the first once-daily extended release oxcarbazepine and topiramate products indicated for the treatment of epilepsy in the U.S. market. In April 2017, we launched Trokendi XR for the prophylaxis of migraine headache in adults and adolescents. In January 2019, we launched Oxtellar XR for monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age. We market our products through our own sales force in the U.S. and seek strategic collaborations with other pharmaceutical companies to commercialize our products outside of the U.S. Our net product sales of $383.4 million in 2019 were driven by continued growth in prescriptions for Oxtellar XR and Trokendi XR, as shown in the following graph:

This reassuring upward progression is set for a potential near term disruption compliments of a patent settlement that Supernus executed in 2017 with Zydus Pharmaceuticals and Cadilla Healthcare, collectively "Zydus". Under the agreement, Zydus can begin selling a generic version of Trokendi XR® on January 1, 2023.

In this regard note that the dominant blue bar on the above chart is the bar for Trokendi. It, not Oxtellar, represents the bulk of Supernus' revenues and growth. The excerpt below from Supernus' 2019 10-K (p. 59) shows how Trokendi revenues are >triple those of Oxtellar:

The prospect of generic competition to Trokendi, possibly taking place in January 2023, is a serious threat to Supernus' financial profile. Making this impending generic threat particularly painful is the fact that Supernus' in-house lead therapy, SPN-810, that had been teed up to replace lost Trokendi revenues, flunked its phase 3 as announced in its Q3, 2019 earnings report.

So Supernus is a lost cause? If management were to accept the cards being dealt perhaps so. However, if management reacts there is yet a chance that it can right this ship.

Supernus has taken on several early stage candidates with little short term impact.

Supernus' 2017 resolution of its Zydus patent litigation setting its 2023 threshold date for potential Trokendi generic competition started the clock on its eventual need for a makeover. Supernus made a tentative move to bolster its early stage epilepsy portfolio with its 2018 acquisition of Biscayne Neurotherapeutics.

At the time, in September 2018, Supernus was still optimistic that its SPN-810 would pan out. Its thinking in that general time frame was optimistic as reflected in CEO Khattar's following remarks during its Q4, 2018 earnings call concerning Supernus' approach to business development:

...hopefully in few months from now, later this year we will have 810 as well positive moving forward, then that certainly will allow us to take on a little bit more earlier stage kind of assets, because we will have many, many years of growth to come in the company that will allow us the time to develop these early assets.

Unfortunately, as noted earlier, near term prospects for SPN-810 are now kaput. Supernus no longer has the luxury to rely on early assets. In Supernus' Q1, 2020 earnings call, CEO Khattar set out the following as its focus in evaluating deals:

...to get commercial assets that could diversify our revenue and earnings base, then followed by a late-stage asset that could be launched in time and could bring future growth to help us with the transition once Trokendi XR goes generic. We also have to replenish our pipeline after we launched SPN-812 and the setback we had with SPN-810.

Accordingly it has been trolling the market for later stage prospects, never a problem until you get down to the question of price, or as Khattar put it "... [on] reasonable and fair terms that don't deplete or weaken our balance sheet". Once you settle on late stage products, at a reasonable price, your choices start to winnow considerably.

On 4/21/20, Supernus bolstered its early stage pipeline with its Navitor Therapeutics deal. This deal calls for joint development of Navitor's phase 2 trial for NV-5138 in patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD); it then provides Supernus an option to acquire the therapy prior to its phase 3 development.

Clearly CEO Khattar sees something special he likes in Navitor. It is not a cheap acquisition, with potential aggregate costs reaching to $475 million exclusive of royalty payments on net sales of NV-5138 and development costs under the agreement. The deal gives Supernus a 13% stake in the company, a right of refusal on certain therapies with a related MOA, and calls for Khattar joining its Board.

The Biscayne and Navitor deals add therapies to Supernus' early stage pipeline. Neither are likely to have any direct financial impact on Supernus' product revenues for years to come.

US WorldMeds deal came along at just the right time.

Supernus hit pay dirt with its 4/2020 acquisition of the CNS business of US WorldMeds. This acquisition checked several boxes for Supernus that it was excited to fill. It is expected to generate enhanced operating cash flow while preserving Supernus' strong balance sheet so that it has the freedom to execute on its strategies.

The slide below summarizes Supernus' posture once the deal closes:

The deal not only gives Supernus financial heft, it adds new commercial capabilities that are important for maintaining ongoing revenue opportunities. CEO Khattar listed the aspects of the deal he found most enticing during Supernus' Q1, 2020 earnings call including:

revenue generating therapies in its CNS bailiwick, plus a late stage opportunity, and also an experienced sales force with ~46 representatives to add to Supernus' existing sales force of ~200.

Supernus wasted no time in wrapping up this US WorldMeds acquisition; first announced in April the deal closed in short order on 6/9/2020.

Supernus' future is clouded not only by its makeover but also by unfolding COVID-19 uncertainties.

Supernus and its shareholders have experience with Trokendi and Oxtellar. However, the past cannot be relied on as prologue for Supernus for a confluence of reasons. Management withdrew its 2020 guidance during its Q1, 2020 call because of uncertainty:

...caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the anticipated second quarter acquisition of the CNS products from US WorldMeds and the impact of the partnership with Navitor Pharmaceuticals...

It intends to reissue a 2020 guidance with its Q2, 2020 earnings report. This guidance will be interesting but will necessarily be highly provisional. It will be considering not only a new mix of products and product candidates, and a new cohort of sales people but also doing so in an unprecedented environment of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accepting that we lack such comfort as a guidance might provide, how should one evaluate Supernus today? We are left with only a kaleidoscope view. Supernus' market cap of only $1.2 billion is tempting. There are loads of biotechs I cover with zero marketed therapies who sport heftier market caps: CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY), Novavax,(NVAX), Inovio (INO).

Supernus on the other hand has Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, MYOBLOC and XADAGO. Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR generated (p. 59) ~$383 million of net product sales in 2019 with net earnings of ~$113 million. APOKYN, MYOBLOC and XADAGO generated (slide 13) $150 million in net sales for 2019 with net earnings of ~$45 million.

The vast bulk of US WorldMeds' $150 million product revenue, nearly 80%, comes from APOKYN. In response to a Q1, 2020 earnings call question, CEO Khattar characterizes MYOBLOC and XADAGO as products that will benefit from extra push that Supernus can provide in expanding their traction in the market.

Insofar as their combined contribution totals ~$31 million, they seem on the verge of providing diminishing returns. This is something for investors to watch as Supernus becomes more familiar with its newly acquired assets.

Supernus also has two new therapies with upcoming catalysts. It has SPN-812 in treatment of children and adolescents with ADHD set for a November 2020 PDUFA date. It is obviously way premature to estimate SPN-812's likely contributions.

A Cowen analyst quoted in Endpoints news offered the following insights on its potential:

SPN-812 compares favorably with market-leading non-stimulant Strattera, but unlike Strattera SPN-812 has a much more rapid onset of action (1 week versus 4-6 weeks), as well as what appears to be a cleaner safety profile. Despite Strattera's limitations, it reached $535 million in the U.S. before going generic. Additionally, the results compare favorably to Shire's non-stimulant Intuniv, which within only a few years on the market was on a run-rate of $340 million in sales before it went generic.

If approved, SPN-812 will clearly be in the hunt for significant potential revenues. Supernus' other near term therapy is its newly acquired Apomorphine Infusion Pump (slide 12) in treatment of Parkinson's disease. CEO Khattar pegs its time line as:

...a late-stage product candidate for which an NDA submission is expected in the second-half of this year and a launch, if approved by the FDA, is targeted for the second-half of 2021.

The pump would provide an alternative delivery mechanism for Apokyn pen (apomorphine hydrochloride injection):

...a dopamine agonist, which works by helping restore the balance of dopamine in the brain, used to treat "wearing-off" episodes (muscle stiffness, loss of muscle control) in people with advanced Parkinson's disease.

During the call, Khattar set out his thinking on how the pump would likely play out in terms of positioning compared to the pen. He noted:

...the APOKYN Pen is more in the mild to moderate space, or maybe a little bit on the moderate side than the mild, although, that could shift over time because of the dynamics in the marketplace and other products that are coming in that could expand the usage of the pen. And then we would expect, theoretically, we would expect the pump to be more on the moderate to the upper side, more severe side. So there will be some overlap naturally. There's going to be some overlap. Is it a 10% cannibalization? Is it a 20%? It's really hard for us. We've modeled that, obviously. When we looked at this transaction, we've modeled it different ways with different scenarios and so forth and came up with obviously a very solid case for us to move forward with this. ...

On the COVID-19 front, Supernus is in the same boat with many other smaller biopharmas. Its clinical trials are at risk of disruption; its product revenues are negatively impacted.

Conclusion

Supernus has proven its mettle over the years as it grew its epilepsy franchise into a serious contender. Now it has recognized its jeopardy as events have turned against it with its SPN-810 trial failure, its impending generic competition and the pandemic that is challenging everything.

Supernus faces its current challenges with a positive operating earnings history that should continue through at least 2022, cash, marketable securities and equivalents of >$935 million (p. 36). In sum, it is well positioned to handle its upcoming obligations on its makeover acquisitions and such additional speed bumps as it may face.

I am personally optimistic on its prospects. Nonetheless, these future prospects are highly uncertain. I have taken a placeholder position in Supernus to assure that I will continue to monitor its progress. I do not expect that I will build upon this in the absence of positive resolution of issues over the next several quarters.

I am looking forward to such clarity as may be forthcoming during future conference calls, SEC filings and of course FDA action on SPN-812. Supernus is definitely at a turning point. I am looking forward to following its progress as clarity begins to take hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SUPN, CYDY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in SUPN and CYDY over the next 72 hours.