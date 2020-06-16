Introduction

Starbucks is starting to tell a better growth story (i.e. both capital appreciation and dividend) as the unprecedented health crisis struck the market. The recent headlines (June 10th) on Starbucks made me rethink about the long-term recovery for this company and eventually decided to write an article about it. As many contributors have done amazing works on analyzing this company, I decided to take a different route and turned to some of the catalysts that could potentially drive the company to the next level.

Source: The Business Journals

The New Normal

With the impact of the health crisis, Starbucks published a press release before its next fiscal earnings and laid out a gloomy outlook to the investors. The release on June 10th, 2020 estimated a reduction in sales as much as US$3.2 billion and a lower number of net new stores in America for this fiscal year (about 300 stores, half of its earlier estimate). Further, it announced to close ~400 company-operated stores over the next 18 months. This “reality check” certainly challenges many investors’ optimistic views.

Starbucks is known for its “third place” concept, a place away from one's office and home. However, the ongoing health crisis undoubtedly forced the coffee chain to rethink its business strategy hoping to cope with a new normal. The answer was expanding on its digital experiences and accelerating its “pickup” store concept. Speaking from a neutral point of view about “coffee”, I do not see any difference between Starbucks and a local coffee shop if I am simply going to “pick up” my drinks. However, the health crisis may likely push out some of the local competitors (smaller coffee shops). The ability to survive may allow Starbucks to increase its market share.

One should appreciate the Starbucks management team as they built the company well since day one. For the last couple of years, the digital strategy and loyalty program has helped shape customers’ behavior, making people like me keep coming back for loyalty points, even in this unprecedented environment. In addition, its nimble strategy to focus heavier on “digital” and “pickup” services on a global scale convinced me that management is very capable of making critical decisions that would benefit their shareholders in the long term.

Just to elaborate on how the digital sales have benefited Starbucks, the reward program grew to 19.4 million active members in the U.S., up 15% year-over-year in Q2 Fiscal 2020. Moreover, the Fiscal Q1 sales from China’s mobile orders increased to 15% of the total sales, up from 10% in the past quarter. The 90-day active reward members increased to 10.2 million customers in Fiscal Q1, noting an impressive 40% growth year-over-year.

Having a “sticky” customer base is great, but that won't be the key to keep the growth momentum going. The company is looking somewhere else, a place with a large untapped coffee market- China. In contrast to the store closure in North America, the management says it is on track to add at least 500 new stores this fiscal year in China. China continues to be one of the largest growing markets for the coffee industry with estimates of the market growth rate of 11.6% (CAGR 2020-2025). Revenue in the Coffee segment amounts to US$11,653 million in 2020. This growth opportunity was further confirmed after the Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings invested in Tim Hortons’s expansion plan in China.

Rethink About Competition

The rise of Luckin Coffee back in 2018-2019 was an astonishing play in the Chinese Coffee Market as it introduced the “internet-based” coffee shop concept to the market. While Starbucks and Luckin have vastly different business strategies, they also receive different business recognition from the public. Many may know that Luckin IPO-ed in the U.S. in order to carry its mass (80-90% off) discount strategy on the retail investors, hoping the lower price point and convenient pickup service could attract more businesses. With its aggressive marketing strategy, this coffee chain became a "meme" company among the Chinese netizens community. Nevertheless, Luckin’s rise certainly expedited the process for customers to form a coffee-drinking habit in China. And its fall accidentally paved the path to further Starbucks' success in the world's second-largest economy.

Starting in May, Luckin has been shutting down its retail stores. For example, in Beijing, the capital city of China, Luckin reportedly plans to close 80 stores. Another “internet” local coffee chain “Coffee Box” is also experiencing the struggle from the health crisis as they plan to close out 35% of the retail stores. Although Luckin said it was optimizing its location and operations, this still poses a significant contrast to Starbucks’s 500 new store expansion in China. In my opinion, the biggest competitor for Starbucks in China is chains that serve milk tea and fruit-flavored tea, not other coffee chains.

Time To Buy?

Despite the recent press release and the health crisis, I think Starbucks presents a wonderful growth opportunity. Starbucks management has a proven track record of delivering consistent dividends to its shareholders and is also flexible to act on difficult business situations (i.e. global health crisis). I fully understand its plan to close up stores that are simply no longer profitable under the new normal. In addition, I would like to hear more about their rent negotiation in the coming report and how they manage to lower the fixed costs.

In today’s low-interest-rate environment (which is likely to stay for a long time from Fed’s guidance), Starbucks’ consistent dividend performance, around 2.4%, acts as an insurance for my investment. To achieve a higher return, I want to look at the capital appreciation potential. At the time of writing, Starbucks’s P/E ratio is +/- 27x, in line with the P/E range between 2009 and 2020. Its P/S ratio is at +/- 3.4x, slightly lower than its peers. While Starbucks P/E ratio and forward P/E ratio do not seem very impressive compared to Chipotle (CMG) or Yum China (YUMC), I view this as a sign of potential growth. Chipotle’s dedication to the food business and nimble business transformation to pickup and delivery services resembles many aspects of Starbucks. Yum China represents restaurant chains in the greater china market. The more Starbucks puts its focus in China, the more likely I would look to Yum China as a proxy from Starbucks. My fair estimate of Starbucks’ valuation will fall somewhere that is more in line with CMG and YUMC, potentially in the $80-90 per share range.

Source: Macrotrends

Source: Gurufocus

Risk Factors To Consider

Even with the shift to pickup and delivery services, it's undoubtedly that part of the business revenue (i.e. revenues related to the third-place concept) would be lost after the health crisis. There is no guarantee that this shift can make up for that lost revenue, though this scenario seems unlikely. Further, there are growing competitions within the China beverage market. Heytea, one of China’s largest tea beverage chains, has a valuation of $2.3 billion USD with about 21.5 million users on its WeChat mini-phone-app as of 2019. Should Heytea become more prevalent in Asia and tap into the coffee market, Starbucks would have a tough battle to fight.

To conclude, I believe in Starbucks’s future and its business philosophy as I happily put this stock in my retirement account. Through extensive research and watching management’s interview, I am convinced that Starbucks is a company that is focused on serving a good coffee to its customers. From seeing how the management reacted to the health crisis and treated its employees, I trust the company will continue marching for success. Should the health crisis become a history, Starbucks could rebound and grow at a higher rate. Invest with caution and thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.