The problem is that AFFO-per-share is expected to be only slightly higher next year than in 2019.

The real estate sector is full of different options for investors to own trusts with very broad exposures, or quite narrow ones. Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) is an example of a very narrowly-scoped REIT, but one with an extraordinary track record of creating wealth for shareholders. The stock crashed earlier this year along with what seems like just about everything else, but has since rebounded to the point where it is within shouting distance of its prior high. While I believe Alexandria has world-class fundamentals, I think the stock has once again become too expensive, and investors should consider waiting for another pullback before purchasing.

Why Alexandria RE is so good

Alexandria RE seeks to capitalize on the life sciences industry, which is clustered in a number of densely populated cities around the US.

Source: Investor presentation

The trust has large exposure to San Francisco and Boston, markets with very low vacancy rates, and high average rents. Over the past quarter-century, Alexandria RE has built a massive portfolio of more than 27 million square feet of leased space over 269 North American properties. What began with one building in 1994 has transformed into a huge, highly successful, publicly-traded REIT.

Source: Investor presentation

The trust enjoys very favorable lease structures with 97% of its leases being triple net, 95% containing annual base rent escalations, and 96% requiring tenants to pay for property improvements.

These terms are terrific for Alexandria RE because it puts the financial burden on the tenant and provides a built-in mechanism for rising rents over time, which drives net operating income higher as well.

Source: Investor presentation

Indeed, the trust's same-property cash NOI has grown every year since 2010, with most years coming in at 5% annual expansion or better. The past three years have seen high-single-digit same-property NOI growth, and while 2020 likely won't be able to repeat this given disruptions from COVID-19, I suspect Alexandria RE will be right back on its growth track as conditions normalize into 2021.

Source: Investor presentation

The trust's favorable lease structures afford it some truly outstanding profit margins, driven by its industry-leading maintenance capex costs. As we can see above, Alexandria RE is far and away the best REIT in its class when it comes to these costs, which helps drive margins higher.

Source: Investor presentation

This, combined with relatively low G&A costs, produces world-beating EBITDA margins for Alexandria RE, well in excess of the vast majority of its peer group. I could go on, but the point is that given all of this evidence, it is clear Alexandria RE is one of the best - if not the best - office REITs available to investors today on a fundamental basis alone.

Here's the problem

Given all this goodness, you'd think I'd be pounding the table for investors to buy the stock. A couple of months ago, I would have. However, times have changed and while Alexandria RE was too cheap at the bottom, I think it has swung too far to the other side with the recent rally.

Below, we can see that revenue growth for the trust is declining. We have revenue in millions of dollars and the year-over-year change associated with those values for the past three years, as well as estimates for this year and next year, to illustrate this point.

Source: TIKR.com

Thanks to acquisitions, Alexandria RE has seen tremendous top line growth in the past. In conjunction with steady gains in same-property rental income, the trust has seen steadily higher revenue. However, we can see the revenue change year-over-year has moved sharply lower over time, declining from over 20% in 2017 to a projected 7% for 2021. While 7% is still quite good, it is nowhere close to former levels of growth, which I think the market may be ignoring with the current valuation.

I'm not suggesting that Alexandria RE's fundamentals are in decline, because I don't believe that they are. What I am suggesting is that the stock is pricing in very high levels of growth that become ever more challenging as the comparable base grows. Any entity that is attempting to grow at scale faces this issue, so Alexandria RE isn't unique in this sense. However, it is an issue nonetheless, and I don't believe that is being priced into today.

Further, adjusted funds-from-operations, or AFFO, is expected to level out this year and next year after strong rates of growth in the past.

Source: TIKR.com

We can see that AFFO posted strong growth rates for 2018 and 2019, but I'll note again that 2019's growth was much lower than 2018's. There is nothing inherently wrong with this given the trust continues to grow its earnings base and therefore, it becomes more difficult to post the same percentage growth rates year after year. However, this must be accounted for in the valuation, and to my eye, it isn't.

With expectations of declining AFFO this year and a rebound into next year, Alexandria is pricing in too much. The rebound for 2021 is expected to only slightly crest AFFO-per-share from 2019, so it isn't like the trust is resuming its prior growth track. On the contrary, it looks like 2021 is essentially resetting results back to 2019 levels, with 2022 and beyond remaining to be seen.

The bottom line

Alexandria RE has traded for an average price-to-AFFO multiple of ~23 in the past three years, which I've calculated using average closing price for each year dividend by the AFFO-per-share numbers you see above. That's a lofty valuation for a REIT but given Alexandria's top performer status among office REITs, I can easily argue such a multiple is justified.

However, what I cannot justify is the current multiple, which stands at 27.8 times this year's AFFO-per-share estimate of $5.95, and 25.9 times next year's estimate of $6.39. These are huge multiples for a REIT and in particular, one that is seeing a fairly significant deviation from its prior growth path. Bidding the stock up to all-time highs in terms of the AFFO multiple seems quite unreasonable given where we are today, and the concerns I raised above.

If the multiple isn't your thing in terms of valuing the stock, the dividend yield is also telling you shares are probably overpriced today.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The yield was slightly lower at the beginning of this year before the crash, but in this five-year view, the current yield is very much towards the lower end of the spectrum. Thus, you have a stock with a sky-high valuation and a historically low dividend yield; that combination is far from favorable for new buyers.

Given this, and despite the outstanding fundamentals of Alexandria RE, I think investors should steer clear until it is much cheaper. There is ample evidence that the stock is overpriced and for that reason, I think it is a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.