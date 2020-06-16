“There is definitely going to be another financial crisis around the corner because we haven’t solved any of the things that caused the previous crisis. " - Mark Mobius in May 31, 2011

After Thursday’s market rout, SEI Investments (SEIC) looks even more appealing as a financial technology and services company that has a strong asset-based revenue stream, growing client base, and less reliance on their investment in LSV Asset Management for revenue. The financial services sector has been dragged down by banks that are interest sensitive, but SEIC is not a bank, rather a financial technology company that is offering a new investment processing platform and should be compared to other technology firms.

From a historical perspective SEIC is trading at a discount to their average P/E. It is currently 17.4x whereas over the past 5 years it has been an average of 22.6x. Financial technology competitors trade at P/Es of 55.1x (Fiserv Inc.), 263.6x (Fidelity National Info Services), or have a loss instead of earnings (Envestnet), so they are looking very expensive.

SEI Investments showed in the first quarter that they are relying less on their investment in LSV Asset Management for revenue and more on a growing client base that uses their platforms for investment reporting, custody, back-office accounting, and fund administration. SEIC operates in 4 segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, and Investment Managers. Revenue was up 3% in the first quarter compared to 1Q 2019 in the face of a tough market overwhelmed by Covid-19 fears. Given that a large part of SEIC’s revenue is asset-based and stock markets ended the first quarter with large losses and outflows, it is impressive that the other segments of their business added clients to offset the drop in asset values. Average assets under administration increased $85.0 billion, or 14%, in the first quarter compared to the same time last year. These new assets tend to be sticky, given most contracts run 5-7 years.

Assets under management excluding LSV also increased in the first quarter by 6%. This helps to diversify SEIC’s revenue going forward. SEIC started with its investment in LSV in 1994 and currently has a 39% share in the manager. LSV is a quant-based value manager that did not perform well in the first quarter 2020 given market conditions and client losses. This resulted in a decrease of 20% in earnings to SEIC for the first quarter compared to last year. Less reliance on LSV for earnings is a positive step for the future.

Net income was down 15% in the first quarter 2020 compared to 4th quarter 2019 due to the reduced earnings from LSV, client losses in the Private Bank segment, and increase expenses due to the new SEI Wealth Platform. This expense is a steppingstone of SEI’s future in the Private Bank business. Even though SEI has lost some clients in Private Banking as they make the transition to a new platform, they recently added two large banks, Regions Financial and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to their ranks.

As many companies reduce their dividend to save cash during this economic downturn, SEIC maintained their dividend at $0.35/share. This shows their confidence in their future earnings. Their payout ratio is a reasonable 20.6%, down slightly from their five-year average of 22.7%.

As the Lead-Lag Report suggests, financial stocks are looking stronger and this includes SEI Investments. “Strong leadership from the banking sector is a sure sign of investor optimism about the economy. While past equity rallies have been predicated on massive fiscal support from the Fed, this one feels like it’s based on genuine economic optimism. Whether that means that this string of outperformance has legs remains to be seen, but the outlook has definitely improved.”

SEI Investments is not being looked at like the technology company it truly is and should be compared more to financial technology giants Fiserv and Fidelity National Investments than asset managers. Until last week, the stock had moved above its 200-day and 50-day moving average, showing strength in their stock price. As the market got hit, SEIC now looks even more attractive.

