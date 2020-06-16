Rail is a stable sector that will grow in tandem with the US economy.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) is a US/Mexico railroad with a very different strategy from its competitors. The company's small but efficient network gives it exclusive control over multiple high-value transportation corridors. This unique asset base has translated to industry-leading revenue growth and pricing power over the past 5 years. Because freight rail is an industry with high barriers to entry (capital-intensive and highly regulated), these competitive advantages can be expected to hold up over the long term, generating significant shareholder value.

US Freight Rail - Overview

The freight rail industry in the US and Canada is dominated by six large companies that are in duopolistic competition in three regions.

(Each map below is generated from this dataset, using the ArcGIS map viewer tool.)

BNSF (a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)), in orange, and Union Pacific (UNP), in blue, operate in the western half of the US.

Canadian National (CNI), in yellow, and Canadian Pacific (CP), in pink, operate in Canada, as well as portions of the northern US.

Finally, CSX (CSX), in green, and Norfolk Southern (NSC), in red, operate across the eastern US.

While these three pairs do not have perfectly identical networks or customer bases, they do compete heavily with each other. In many industries, a duopoly is not enough competition to force prices to market rates, and companies in a duopoly can extract significant profits - an advantageous situation for investors.

For a variety of reasons, this does not appear to hold up in the rail industry. Rail service is fairly undifferentiated (assuming similar networks), and railroads can face external competition from truckers, barges, and other transportation options. As a result, a 2011 paper studying rail pricing in Wyoming's Powder River Basin found that

... rail transportation prices set in Powder River Basin duopoly markets approach the competitive price...Because a large fraction of rail markets throughout the country consists of homogeneous coal or grain shipments, our evidence suggests it is likely that direct competition between two rail carriers is sufficient to generate low rates for shippers. - Winston, Dennis and Maheshri, "Duopoly Equilibrium Over Time in the Railroad Industry", 2011

This result implies that, absent illegal collusion, it will be difficult for these rail operators to achieve significant competitive advantages over each other going forward.

Kansas City Southern - A Different Approach

Unlike the six major railroads discussed above, Kansas City Southern does not have a sprawling rail network that serves a huge section of the country.

(Source: KCS 2019 Annual Report, page 18)

The company's backbone is the country's most direct rail route from Kansas City to Mexico City. Along the way, the company controls spur lines to a few major rail interchanges (St. Louis, Dallas, Jackson) and ports (Galveston, New Orleans, Tampico, Veracruz, Lazaro Cardenas).

Critical to Kansas City Southern's competitive positioning is exclusive access to several key transportation routes:

KCS controls the shortest north-south route between Kansas City, MO and Shreveport, LA, and by extension the Gulf Coast ports. Kansas City is the second largest rail hub in the nation, behind only Chicago. Meanwhile, the network serves the 1st (Southern Louisiana), 2nd (Houston), 4th (Beaumont), 5th (Corpus Christi), 6th (New Orleans), and 8th (Baton Rouge) largest maritime ports in the US by tonnage (as of 2018). This route is the most efficient rail route for bulk imports and exports from the Gulf to be distributed across the US.

KCS has exclusive control over both sides of the US/Mexico rail crossing at Laredo, TX. Laredo is the single highest value foreign trade gateway in the US (as of 2018), and about 42.5% of all rail cars that cross the US/Mexico border do so at this crossing (in 2019).

KCS is the only American rail operator with operations in Mexico, which is America's largest trade partner (though it's close between Mexico, Canada and China at any given time). Their Mexican operations are connected to the country's major industrial centers, including most of the major automotive plants (see page 23 here), and the Gulf ports of Tampico and Veracruz.

KCS has exclusive rail access to the Mexican port of Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico's third-largest port, and one of their only ports able to receive the largest post-Panamax container ships. This Pacific port also gives the company some additional geographic diversification.

Kansas City Southern - Best-In-Class Results

The big six North American railroads pursue an operating strategy of having broad networks that connect wide swaths of the United States. This lets them capture a lot of revenue, but competition forces their prices toward the fair market price, making it difficult to extract excess profits. Kansas City Southern, on the other hand, has a strategy that is predicated on more exclusive control over a small number of critical assets.

Assuming this strategy works, we would expect KCS to have more pricing power than its competitors. Pricing power is one of the key factors I look for in a strong business, as it's a strong indicator of a wide moat. Warren Buffett agrees:

...the single most important decision in evaluating a business is pricing power. If you've got the power to raise prices without losing business to a competitor, you've got a very good business. And if you have to have a prayer session before raising the price by a tenth of a cent, then you've got a terrible business. - Warren Buffett (source)

I compared the last five years of results from each of the seven major railroads discussed here, to see if Kansas City Southern's strategy appears to be bearing fruit. A simple measure for pricing power is revenue/business unit, which for railroads can be expressed in carloads.

(Source: my own work, calculated from each company's annual reports. In case this is difficult to read, here is a link to the spreadsheet.)

The CAGR of revenue per carload for each duopolistic pair is almost identical (with the notable exception of CSX, who appears to be outperforming Norfolk Southern by a substantial margin. I'm interested to hear if any readers have insights into how CSX is generating this outperformance). But Kansas City Southern's mark of 3.47% annual growth in revenue/carload is over 40% better than its nearest competitor Canadian Pacific.

I believe this evidence strongly supports the argument that Kansas City Southern's assets give it a structurally better competitive position than any of the other major North American railroads.

Kansas City Southern - Other Structural Advantages

While I believe the track map to be the most important part of a railroad's competitive position (because of the regulatory and overhead cost barriers to laying new main lines), it is worth mentioning a few other advantages that Kansas City Southern has over its peers.

Coal exposure. Coal volumes, historically a big business for railroads, are in secular decline. KCS has significantly lower exposure to coal than its peers (see this Moody's report), especially CSX and Norfolk Southern, who handle a significant amount of coal from the Appalachian region.

Acquisition potential. The Surface Transportation Board has shown reluctance to consider mergers of the big 6 railroad operators due to concerns over anti-competitive effects. They have specifically said that this does not necessarily apply to the smaller KCS (see section titled "Size of carriers subject to these rules"). This leaves open the possibility that KCS could eventually be sold to one of the big 6. Sellers tend to gain value in acquisitions.

National diversification. With about half of its revenues coming from Mexico, KCS has some natural resilience to industry-wide risks like American regulations, dollar devaluation, and shifts in industrial production.

Valuation

I don't like to spend too much time on DCFs when evaluating a company, because often it's simply an exercise in finding the numbers that support your existing view. However, I do think it is valuable to get an idea of what the market price is implying about future growth, to get a sense for how a different evaluation would impact share price.

Using any simple online DCF model (I'm using this one here to generate the next few images), we can find a set of inputs that generates a value that's close to the current price:

Some context: Kansas City Southern's current TTM EPS is $5.96. This means that in the 10 years since Q2 2011 - which is when the company's EPS returned to its pre-Great Recession levels of ~$2/share - the company has achieved a EPS CAGR of about 15.7%. Additionally, the S&P 500 generates about 8% returns annually since the post-WW2 period.

The inputs above give us a fair value of $155.53/share, while $KSU shares have been bouncing around ~$150 at time of writing. In short, these inputs would suggest shares are just about fair value right now.

I believe that every one of these assumptions is too conservative:

A 10% EPS growth rate would represent a significant pullback from the past decade of results. Most of 2010's EPS growth was generated on the revenue side, as Kansas City Southern was a bit late to the party on implementing Precision Scheduled Railroading (PSR), which is currently the primary driver of margin improvements in the sector. I believe KCS can sustain revenue and pricing growth based on its asset moat discussed above, as well as gaining continued margin improvements from PSR.

A 0% perpetual growth rate is a basic conservative assumption, but highly unlikely as freight growth tends to be tightly coupled with the overall expansion of the US economy.

An 8% return on the S&P is the historical average, but we are currently facing the end of a 10-year bull run. Lowered risk-free rates and the well-publicized "hunt for yield" mean that a lower discount rate might well be justified over the next 10 years.

Based on the above, let me demonstrate what happens when I make two small changes to the DCF inputs:

I bump the perpetual growth rate to 1.2%, which is the value used by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics for forecasting annual US freight volume growth out to 2045 (see here).

I knock the discount rate down to 7%, to adjust for a potentially rockier decade for US equity markets.

I leave the EPS growth as-is.

These small - and in my opinion, realistic - input changes imply 40% upside potential at time of writing. If we also forecast an EPS growth rate that matches the last decade, that jumps to over 100% upside.

The point here is not to pick an exact price target. I'm not intelligent or arrogant enough to presume to be able to forecast share prices with any particular accuracy - better men than me have made themselves look foolish by trying. The point is merely to point out what sort of assumptions you would have to make to consider $150 a fair value for Kansas City Southern's shares. In my view, those assumptions are highly conservative given the company's fantastic asset base and past good performance.

Conclusion

Railroads are a fantastic proxy for the strength of the American economy, and Kansas City Southern is particularly well positioned to benefit from America's status as the center of global trade. The company's strategy of pursuing exclusive control over high-value transportation routes is a good one, and has generated substantially better pricing power than its industry peers over the past several years.

The high barriers to entry in the rail industry mean that the same advantages that generated past outperformance are likely to continue into the next decade. If that's the case, I believe KCS will be a rewarding investment for years to come, which is why I've made it the largest position in my portfolio. I'd recommend the company to other long-term investors as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KSU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.