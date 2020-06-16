It would only make sense to invest as a speculative play looking toward a liquidation, which one activist investor is seeking.

They drew my attention because of their combination of modest leverage for their size and deeply discounted stock price.

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (CMCT) is a MicroCap REIT that has never been the focus of an article on Seeking Alpha.

Amidst work on a series of articles on various categories on REITs, I ran across CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (CMCT). They are an interesting case, for reasons shared here.

One reason that CMCT is interesting is that there are ZERO previous articles focused on them here on Seeking Alpha. This is quite remarkable, considering the veritable avalanche of articles on REITs that flows into my inbox from many authors.

CMCT has been briefly mentioned. It shows up in Simon Bowler's State of REITs articles, mostly in the tables. It was included without much discussion in a "deep value" portfolio from October 2019 here. It was also included based on observations of trends in an article from 2017. The Chairman of the CMCT Board, Richard Ressler, was also mentioned here, perhaps disdainfully.

As we shall see, mysteries abound regarding this REIT. So if you want to explore a neglected REIT, join me here.

Who Is CMCT?

CMCT is a REIT that is said to own and operate class A and creative office assets, primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. They are externally managed. This is generally a red flag, as it will turn out to be here.

In detail, CMCT owns office properties, one hotel property, and also makes loans to small business. The lending segment is small, contributing 8% of revenues in 2019.

CMCT is the result of a merger in 2014 between a subsidiary of the private CIM Urban REIT and a publicly traded mREIT (PMC Commercial Trust). The CIM Group, in business since 1994, apparently decided to run some of their business through a public REIT and did so by finding a merger partner in trouble and essentially taking them over.

PMC Commercial had done the sort of thing one often sees from mREITs, producing a modest total return CAGR of 7% over 20 years while generating a decline in stock price of 50%. CMCT worked their way out of the commercial mortgage business over the next couple of years.

This dramatic change in focus across the merger renders a lot of automated analysis and plotting programs quite misleading. One can't see it in the numbers. To discover it, one must either read the SEC filings from years near the merger or pay close attention to some footnotes in their presentations.

CMCT's use of leverage is modest, as they claim. In fact they came to my attention for this reason as their Debt Ratio is 50%. In addition, their price now is far below reported Net Asset Value ("NAV").

It is also worth mentioning that insiders own more than 20% of CMCT stock. This also seems a positive.

Today CMCT is a MicroCap REIT, having a market cap of $147M as of this writing. Their stock price has a dramatic history, seen in Figure 1 (adjusted for splits).

Beginning at about $70, they drifted down below $50 before coming back up to $60 in September 2019. Then they dropped abruptly by more than $40. More recently, they have gone down and back up in price this year, along with the rest of the office REIT sector.

What the heck was going on?

Figure 1. CMCT stock price since the merger in 2014. Source: Ycharts.

First Impression: A Liquidation?

In a first look, one finds a couple of things. The revenue reported by CMCT has been declining steadily since 2015, as shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2. CMCT revenue since 2015. Source: Seeking Alpha.

Then one finds that they paid out a massive $42 special dividend last September (adjusted to one current share of common stock). This explains the massive drop in stock price. Beyond that, their Funds From Operations ("FFO") for 2019 was negative.

This smells like a liquidation, doesn't it? As one who tries to track and understand bad things that can happen to REITs, that piqued my interest.

The mystery of declining revenue is solved as follows. CMCT gained $408M in 2017 and $433M in 2019 on sale of assets. In 2019, the Gross Sales Price of those assets was $991M. Their Gross Book Assets dropped from $2061M in 2015 to $630M at the end of 2019, so this was a major downsizing. Declining revenue was a natural consequence.

CMCT describes these sales, along with some other actions, in their 2019 annual report filed with the SEC (the 10-K) as "Completion of the Program to Unlock Embedded Value in Our Portfolio and Improve Trading Liquidity of Our Common Stock."

Indeed, one way to unlock the value in a portfolio is to sell the assets and hand the money to the stockholders. CMCT also issued preferred stock beginning in 2016, raising $260M in capital, although they bought back $78M of this in late 2019.

The Mystery of the Negative FFO

Let's look at the FFO more closely. Figure 3 shows some numbers from the income statement for 2018 and 2019.

Figure 3. Some results from the CMCT income statement (in millions). Source: Author compilation from SEC filings.

Superficially, it is good to see General & Administrative costs ("G&A") expenses below 5% of revenue. However, this is not the end of the story related to what the external manager reaps here. We will see the rest of it below.

I like to compute Simple Net Operating Income ("SNOI") and Simple FFO ("SFFO") as follows. Find SNOI by subtracting Operating Expenses ("Opex") from Revenue and adding back in Depreciation & Amortization ("D&A") and G&A. Find SFFO by subtracting G&A and Interest from SNOI.

The resulting numbers typically are not far off the reported values of FFO and NOI, as the numerous other adjustments are usually small. In this case, what is reported by CMCT is FFO to common, obtained by subtracting preferred stock dividends.

The reported FFO to common for 2018 was $39M and that for 2019 was negative $14M. The difference turns out to be caused by a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $30M in 2019, which is not backed out of GAAP Net Income in obtaining FFO as NAREIT prescribes. To my mind this is a financing loss not an operating loss, and the value of SFFO in the table more accurately portrays the operating results.

What Is The Dividend Story?

Their investor presentation makes a claim that CMCT has distributed $69.55 per share of common stock," but notes that this

includes 2014 dividends received by CIM REIT stockholders prior to the Merger and dividends on convertible preferred stock received by … an affiliate of CIM REIT and CIM Group, on an as converted basis, in the Merger."

This is really confusing, since unspecified payments to preferred stockholders are included.

Figure 4 shows the actual dividends paid to common. One needs to correct the table provided by Seeking Alpha, which incorrectly adjusts the special dividend last September. (Their computer processors apparently mishandled the nearly simultaneous dividend payout and 3-to-1 reverse stock split.)

Adding up dividends paid to common, adjusted for splits, back to March 2014 gives a total of $61. The confusion seems to me to be for nothing much. We will use $61 below.

Figure 4. Dividend payments by CMCT. Source: author.

Leaving aside the special dividends, the regular quarterly dividend dropped from $0.556 in 2014-2016 to $0.375 in 2018 to $0.075 after the special dividend last year.

Here is where an investor who purchased a share of stock in 2014 stands: An initial (adjusted) investment of about $70 has produced $61 in dividends and they now hold a share worth about $10 paying a dividend yield of 3%. That is a negligible gain and after inflation represents a constant-dollar loss.

Tracking The Struggles

Figure 5 shows some elements of the history that has taken CMCT to where they are today. The yellow boxes show where I adjusted 2019 FFO to the value of Simple-FFO-to-common obtained above.

They have driven their share count down more than 50%. They shrunk their (gross and net) book asset base by a factor greater than 3, so that their book assets per share have dropped more than 40%.

They may well have increased asset quality, as revenue per share has increased on net by 18% over 6 years. Even so, FFO/share has decreased more than 40%, in line with the decrease in assets/share. So for one reason or another, and they seem to vary from year to year, a smaller fraction of revenue has been coming through to FFO.

Figure 5. Selected elements of CMCT finances. Source: author.

An enduring constant, though, has been that "Asset management and other fees to related parties" has run near 13% of revenue throughout. This has totaled more than $30M in some years. Thus, between G&A costs and these fees CMCT is burdened with nearly 20% of revenue by its external manager and its affiliates.

There is a lengthy description of these fees in each 10-K. What I find notable is included in these sentences:

Asset management fees are calculated based on a percentage of the daily average adjusted fair value of CIM Urban's investments, which are appraised in the fourth quarter of each year. The higher fees reflect a net increase in the fair value of CIM Urban's real estate investments…"

It appears that CMCT does not even get credit for owning the real estate in the minds of CIM Group.

This is one of quite a few sentences written as though CMCT is a wholly owned subsidiary of the CIM Group and not a publicly listed REIT. This is strange indeed and reminiscent of some things one sees in the shipping sector.

Finding A Liquidation

It turns out that there is a liquidation hereabouts, but the REIT being liquidated is the private CIM Urban REIT, LLC mentioned above, who spawned CMCT and seems to think they still owned all its properties. This private REIT is described in the 2019 10-K as "the former indirect principal stockholder of CMCT".

Apparently those involved believe that CMCT can flourish going forward. We certainly see some positive forward-looking statements:

We believe that CIM Group's experienced team and vertically-integrated and multi-disciplinary organization, coupled with its community-focused and disciplined real estate approach, results in a beneficial competitive advantage. CIM Group leverages the deep operating and industry experience of its principals and professionals, as well as their extensive relationships, to source and execute opportunistic, core, and infrastructure acquisitions.

Curiously, the self-praise is directed at the CIM Group and NOT at CMCT. Considering the information discussed above, no wonder. In the 2019 10-K, after a first introductory paragraph, one has to go through to page 12 before CMCT is again mentioned.

But oh my, the self-praise is layered on thickly. This includes boasting of their "successful track record." I suppose they have been successful at paying good salaries to the principals of the external managers.

By now my eyes had rolled all the way to the back of my head. I presume the discussion of risks was ordinary but did not look through it in detail.

An Activist Enters

There has been some recent entertainment in the form of an open letter from activist investor Arnaud Ajdler to CMCT management. His Engine Capital LP acquired more than 6% of CMCT, attracted by the large (67%) discount to Net Asset Value ("NAV"). Ajdler writes

We have become increasingly concerned that the Board may be favoring the interests of CMCT's external operator … [and affiliates] …to the detriment of CMCT's stockholders.

Ya think? Further

Our concern is exacerbated by the fact that CMCT's seven-member board includes CIM Group's three co-founders and three other individuals with significant ties to CIM Group …"

and

We are concerned that CMCT's Board is planning to raise $25 million in equity by issuing shares at the Company's current depressed valuation."

External managers of REITs are notorious for dilutive share issuance. CIM Group had avoided that since the inception of CMCT. Apparently no longer.

Ajdler also complains, sensibly, that the Board is further diluting shareholders by paying CIM Group's current management fees, evaluated based on NAV, in shares valued at 40% of NAV.

He goes on to observe that "the reality is, CMCT does not have the balance sheet or the public market currency to effectively grow the business - especially given its significant cost of capital disadvantage compared to industry peers."

The reply by the CMCT Board is predictably bland, including this:

Our Board agrees that an important strategic objective of CMCT is to narrow the gap between the current share price and the net asset value per share … We also believe that increasing the underlying value of our shares is an equally, if not more, important strategic objective. … our Board respectfully and strongly disagrees with your statement that the Board may be favoring the interests of the Company's external operator and administrative services provider … because it considers more than one narrow objective.

Conclusions

Here is how it looks to me. Perhaps I am missing something. If so, I would welcome being corrected.

CMCT has been run for the profit of its external manager and their affiliates, and not in a way that provided reasonable total return to the shareholders. The whole saga reminds me of stories of private REITs. The managers make handsome salaries and the shareholders often get screwed.

I can't quite see why they went public at all. Perhaps they expected the market to reward them for their asset quality and it did not happen.

In the event, after selling off most of the property, the private REIT that started this mess is liquidating itself. In the CMCT investor presentation, this history is described as a "Transition from Private Fund to High-Quality Public REIT." Near the close of his letter Ajdler speaks with disdain of this transition, saying "CMCT is anything but a high-quality public REIT." He pushes for a liquidation. I must say that I agree.

Would you like the opportunity to invest in this track record and get the current yield of 3%? Feel free; I will not be joining you.

It would make a lot more sense to invest in the deep value play, hoping for liquidation. But the entrenched management merrily reaping their fees makes it hard to see that as immediately likely. Again, feel free; I still won't be joining you.

A bigger picture takeaway is this: don't buy any REIT solely on the basis of discount to NAV. Look deeper first.

Historic Market Opportunity! Act Now!

The recent market crash has created exceptional opportunities. Many high-quality REITs are now offered at >10% sustainable dividend yields and have 100-200% upside potential in a recovery. At High Yield Landlord, we are loading up on these discounted opportunities and share all our Top Ideas with our 1,800 members in real-time. Start your 2-Week Free Trial today and get instant access to all our Top Picks, 3 Model Portfolios, Course to REIT investing, Tracking tools, and much more. We are offering a Limited-Time 28% discount for new members! Get Started Today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.