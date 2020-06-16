Lastly, I look particularly at the dividend, the dividend growth rate, and whether the company makes for a good DGI stock.

In this article, I focus on three elements of Kroger that make up a strong competitive advantage (aka "moat") and should ensure steady growth into the future.

A spate of articles have been written on Kroger recently, as the supermarket company is a conspicuous winner in the pandemic economy.

Investment Thesis

A spate of informative articles have been written lately about supermarket, pharmacy, and retail gas giant, Kroger (KR). The company has multiple grocery store chain brands, including the titular Kroger, CityMarket, Ralph's, and King Soopers, among others. Some brands aim to be a low-cost provider, while other brands focus on appealing to a higher-income clientele with more luxury products.

Kroger stores tend to split the difference by mostly appealing to a higher-end customer base but also offering a membership program that sends out targeted coupons and discounts based on previous purchases.

As other articles have pointed out, Kroger is coming off of a decent year in 2019 ($122.3 billion in sales, just below the 2017 peak of $123.2 billion) and enjoying a particularly favorable environment during the pandemic-induced social distancing and stockpiling phenomena. In 2019, Kroger paid down $1.1 billion in debt and returned $951 million to shareholders via dividends and share buybacks.

Although the increased sales expected in this environment are offset by additional costs from enhanced sanitary routines and the 140,000 newly hired workers. Kroger's total workforce is nearing 500,000 at this point.

In the past year, same-store sales (excluding fuel) rose at 2.0% across the company's 2,700+ grocery stores and 242 jewelry stores (i.e. Fred Meyer and Littman). Kroger also owns 1,500+ gas stations (typically Kroger-branded) and 35 food production plants.

In what follows, I'll discuss three elements of Kroger that make up what I view as a strong competitive advantage ("moat") along with the case for Kroger stock for dividend growth investors.

Three Elements of Kroger's Moat

When it comes to almost any form of retail, it's important for investors to consider what sorts of competitive advantages (or "moats") a company has against its peers. For instance, why shop at Kroger versus some other grocery store? In an age when consumers can procure groceries from Walmart (WMT), any number of dollar stores, other low-cost supermarkets, or even from e-commerce websites like Amazon (AMZN), competing on price alone is incredibly difficult without sacrificing the profit margin. Margins are already razor-thin in the grocery space, so typically grocers need to find other ways to stand out.

At least three elements help Kroger stand out among the crowd: (1) its personalized membership program, (2) its in-house / private label brands, and (3) investments in its online business.

1. Personalized Membership Program

Personally, I do a good amount of my own grocery shopping at Kroger. Seemingly ever time I'm tempted to swing by Walmart or H.E.B. (another generally lower-cost supermarket in Texas) to restock my fridge, Kroger senses my creeping unfaithfulness, and a little booklet of coupons arrives in the mail.

And these coupons are personalized to me. Every time I make a purchase at the store, I scan my member keycard (which was free) because doing so often results in discounts. Over time and multiple store trips, this gives Kroger an enormous amount of data about the items my wife and I enjoy. They use this data to send us personalized coupon booklets at well-timed intervals. Also, though I've never personally used it, I could sign into the Kroger website and see personalized suggested items, if I wanted to order a digital "cart" of groceries to pick up. Plus, scanning my keycard gives me "points" that I can occasionally use to get large discounts on gas at any of Kroger's gas stations.

Kroger's multiple sources of revenue give the company the opportunity to cross-pollinate customer sales and increase loyalty. Multiple supermarket chains employ transactional data like this, but Kroger does it particularly well. Over 90% of sales are associated with the loyalty program.

2. In-House / Private Label Brands

One initiative of the Restock Kroger program started in 2018 was to increase the number of private label products in stores. In 2018, Kroger added over 1,000 private label items to store shelves and 758 items in 2019. Last year, over 30% of store sales were from private label products. One of Kroger's brands, Simple Truth, is the largest natural and organic brand in the nation.

In the Fall of 2019, Simple Truth jumped onto the plant-based wagon with several products that compete with the likes of Gardein and Morningstar. What's more, Kroger acquired meal kit maker Home Chef in 2019, making it yet another Kroger-owned brand stealing market share from competitors on store shelves.

"Customers tell us through blind taste tests that Our Brands quality is better than not only competitor private label products, but many leading national brands as well," says Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen in the 2019 annual report. I can personally vouch for the quality of Kroger's private label products as I am a frequent consumer of them. And it doesn't hurt that they are almost always cheaper than their name-brand equivalents.

3. Rapidly Growing Online Business

Kroger has invested heavily in its online business to make kroger.com and its other websites robust e-commerce platforms. What's more, Kroger announced recently that it will be partnering with British robotics company, Ocado Group, to build and outfit three new state-of-the-art customer fulfillment centers to complement its existing portfolio of 44 distribution facilities. The goal is to build "an e-commerce ecosystem across the U.S. that will deliver unrivaled online experiences to more customers, in more ways and in more markets."

There are some indications these investments are paying off: digital sales increased by 22% in 2019. In order to meet rapidly changing customer preferences, Kroger has expanded its business to include delivery, parking lot pickup, and in-store pickup. As most grocery stores are currently making this shift, it will depend a lot on how well Kroger is able to execute these non-traditional grocery shopping options. Based on my experience with Kroger employees and organization, I believe they will execute these various options well.

"We are well positioned because several of our grocery competitors are not taking these steps today," says McMullen.

The Dividend

As of the time of this writing, Kroger offers a roughly 2% dividend yield. It has raised its dividend ever year since 2006 — 14 years in a row. And in the last ten years especially, dividend growth has been quite rapid, with the average 10-year compound annual growth rate coming in at 12.6%.

Analysts expect earnings to shoot up 22.5% YoY in 2020 and rise at a 5.63% annual rate over the next five years, compared to 4.0% annually over the previous five years. Compare this to the growth of free cash flow per share over the past five years of 9.4% per year and revenue per share of 7.43% over the same period. During the last five years, the company has also raised its dividend at 12.0% per year.

In other words, in recent years, Kroger has been able to grow its dividend payout at a more rapid clip than it has its revenue, earnings, or free cash flow. And yet, the FCF payout ratio has actually declined over the last few years and currently sits at a comfortable ~31.5%.

Data by YCharts

The additional dividend growth beyond the growth of FCF was made up for by cost cuts via the Restock program.

Kroger has an established pattern of strongly out-earning its dividend (in terms of FCF) two quarters of the year, and falling short of it in the other two quarters. But, as shown in the chart above, on a trailing twelve month basis this results in comfortable coverage of the dividend.

Data by YCharts

What all of the above adds up to, in my estimation, is that it is safe to assume double-digit dividend growth will continue for the foreseeable future. But with the "starting dividend yield" of 2% so low, how does Kroger compare to other dividend growth stocks with higher starting yields?

I like to compare DGI stocks by projected yield-on-cost ("YoC") after ten years. For conservative, non-cyclical companies like Kroger, I require at least a 7% projected 10-year YoC to feel like my investment will be successful.

If Kroger is able to continue its average annual dividend growth rate of 12.5% from the past decade, buying in today would render a 10-year YoC of 6.5%. At the current starting dividend yield, an average dividend growth rate of 13.5% per year would be required to get above a 7% 10-year YoC. In order to get to a 7% 10-year YoC based on a dividend growth rate of 12.5%, one would need to buy shares at a starting yield of 2.15%. In other words, one would need to buy shares at around $29.75 a piece.

However, Kroger is widely expected to raise its dividend this week when it announces Q1 earnings. If the company raises its dividend by 12.5%, from 16 cents to 18 cents per quarter, then the starting yield will jump to 2.24%. If we then extend out our 10-year time horizon to the period after the dividend hike, then buying in today would result in a 10-year YoC of 7.27%.

In any case, buying Kroger stock around $32 or under appears to be a good entry point for long-term dividend growth investors.

