Nikola Corp. (NKLA) recently made its mark on the public markets following a reverse merger with VectoIQ, and shares have soared to almost $100 in early last week, before settling in to close June 15 at $68.35 per share – understanding that this price would value the company at almost $25 billion. Nikola has basically no revenue, and plans on selling its first BEV by 2021, leaving the company a pure spec play at this point in time.

Revenues: Past, Present and Future

Present revenues are not zero – they’re just barely more than that. For the quarter ended March 2019, revenues were $142,000. For the quarter ended March 2020, Nikola’s revenues of $58,000 (a mediocre annual single person salary) were derived from “services related to solar installation projects that are completed in one year or less [which] are expected to be discontinued.” So that would give no more potential revenue up until the launch of Nikola’s vehicles, as revenues from solar were the only stream that the company has had.

So the company’s revenues have fallen 53.2% YoY – with the decline “related to a decrease in solar installation services” as the company is no longer prioritizing that segment of business for the future. However, whereas cost of revenues equaled 50% of revenues (giving a gross margin of 50%), for the most recent quarter, cost of revenues rose to 74.1% of revenues, leaving a gross profit margin at 25.9%. If that’s the case (with the cost of revenues declining from a “decrease in related revenues”), why did gross margin fall so much? Of course, Nikola hasn’t provided any extra details besides the costs being incurred from materials, labor and other direct costs.

Regardless of the fact that these revenues are no longer present, having such a large deviation in gross margins could signify a worrisome trend if/when the true revenue streams from vehicles start up – margin management is important for profitability/management of losses.

In the upcoming future, Nikola is expecting a “significant majority of its revenue to be derived from direct sales of BEV trucks starting in 2021 and from the bundled leases of FCEV trucks beginning in 2023.” The company is pushing its Badger pickup for pre-orders starting June 29, but the main segment of Nikola One, Two and Tre trucks are not expected to hit the market under full production until 2022, leaving the company in no-revenue until at least 2021 and then waiting for its main production line for another year after. This waiting game of revenues could cause crunches within liquidity, as the company has already warned.

Possible Liquidity Issues Ahead

As it stands, Nikola is still in its growth/start-up phase, obviously, and the company is expecting “costs to increase for the foreseeable future.” Understandable. But does the company have the liquidity to meet these costs in the future? Seems a bit unlikely, given management’s seemingly lackluster confidence on long-term liquidity.

As of June 3, Nikola has cash and equivalents totaling $729.4 million, giving it flexibility to conduct operations for the upcoming twelve to eighteen-month period. Main goals during this period include: “development and industrialization of the Nikola Tre BEV truck… phase one construction of the greenfield manufacturing facility [and] construction of a pilot commercial hydrogen station.” These goals do require a lot of capital and smart capital planning in order not to deplete time and money in one project over another – risks outlined that could affect results “materially and negatively” include building costs, timing and cost management, expansion costs, and revenue generation ability.

Dilution in the future is in the picture – the capital raised from the reverse merger

will not be sufficient to cover forecasted capital needs and operating expenditures in fiscal year 2022 through fiscal year 2024 [and] until the Company can generate sufficient revenue from BEV truck sales and FCEV leases to cover operating expenses, working capital and capital expenditures, the Company expect to fund cash needs through a combination of equity and debt financing, including lease securitizations.

This should most likely be a given, as $700 million in cash probably won’t last long with the three goals the company has in mind. Vehicle development is not cheap, it never is; "phase one" of the greenfield manufacturing facility means that there could be a phase two or three in the future which would require more capital, and the hydrogen station planned could be a long, expensive endeavor. Yet that caveat with revenue generation is there (albeit questionable) – if the company can garner high revenues, then the need to dilute or issue debt could be minimized.

Do The Numbers Add Up?

Nikola says that they have received “significant interest from potential customers,” which is a good sign for those buying in to the business model. Under Executive Chairman Trevor Milton’s bio on Nikola’s website, the company is boasting to have “over 14 billion dollars in pre-order reservations for the Nikola Hydrogen Electric Truck.” Wow. $14 billion? How long will it take the company to fulfill those orders?

Back in March 2019, initial production estimates were about 35,000 trucks per year, with maximum capacity nearer to 50,000 per year. Pre-orders at that time (15 months ago) were only 14,000 units. Going off the estimated $350,000 price for the Nikola One, 14,000 units would equal only $4.9 billion, just over a third of the stated pre-order amount. Using the $14 billion and estimated price, that would equate to about 40,000 units of the Nikola One.

Forty thousand estimated/potential units on pre-order would be about a year or more in production based on the capacity from the manufacturing facility. With full production expected to begin by 2022 (read expected) after validation and commercial deployment sometime within 2020 to 2021, revenues would be expected by late 2022/2023, thus causing the need for more capital. Now this is also assuming no delays, and that all plans are executed perfectly and in the proper timeline. Should any delays occur within the validation/commercial deployment, that could push production back and then stress out Nikola’s already poor confidence in liquidity starting in 2022.

Outlook

To reiterate, Nikola has no revenues from any of its planned production of vehicles, only a meager amount from solar. Yet with its “360,904,478 shares of Common Stock” and a June 15 close price of $68.45, Nikola’s market cap sits at $24.7 billion – just barely below Ford (NYSE:F). Yes, to Ford, a company that actually sells vehicles and generates billions in revenues. So Nikola, which generated $482,000 revenue from solar installments, spent $88.2 million on R&D and other expenses, and lost $105.47 million for 2019 is a pure spec play. Also don’t forget to keep in mind that the weighted-average shares used to calculate past results are only 60 million, just one-sixth of the total outstanding.

Cash is low, not even three-quarters of a billion, while the company is still completing construction of facilities and planning much more on such limited cash. You can’t stretch cash forever, and with Nikola’s huge plans with no revenue coming in the doors, liquidity issues could start before management’s planned 2022 troubles.

Production capacity is also quite small, with the possible number of pre-orders for the Nikola Hydrogen Truck already eclipsing 80% of maximum capacity – and it has not even started full capacity production. Again, maybe it might be smart to take that $14 billion number with a grain of salt, as 40,000 units sounds a lot like the numbers that Electrameccanica touted a few years ago.

Out and out development of full infrastructure – manufacturing plants and pilot hydrogen stations planned already, plus hundreds of charging stations across the US and Canada – won’t happen overnight, and won’t happen without revenue. Management’s optimism within its twelve-to-eighteen-month infrastructural development and commercialization plan and pessimism towards its long-term liquidity does not set up a harmonic relationship. It’s like a Disney princess hoping the frog will turn back into a prince after she kisses him – what the mind sees is far disconnected from the reality of the situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.