In late April, I authored an article on mortgage refinancing rates that elicited a varied response from readers. At that time, mortgage rates were at multi-year lows, but had not kept pace with the tremendous rally in government bond yields. In Why You Should Wait to Refinance, I made the argument that the difference between those two rates should compress over time.

In this article, I wanted to update readers where mortgage rates and the interest rate differential currently stand. By offering an historical perspective, I hope readers can make a better informed decision on an important household financial decision.

To complete this analysis, I have included two simple graphs. The first graph has a 20-plus-year history of conventional 30-year mortgage rates, and prevailing 10-year Treasury yields over that time horizon.

More specifically, the blue line is the Bankrate.com U.S. Home Mortgage 30-Year Fixed National Average Index. The measure, which is the average conforming mortgage rate for 30-year conventional mortgages in this country, closed Friday at 3.39% and is just 0.07% above the all-time low on this time series (3.32% reached in September 2016).

The orange line is the yield on the constant maturity 10-year Treasury note. As of the most recent close, that rate stood at just 0.71%, just 0.17% above the all-time low yield reached on March 9th, 2020.

Readers should notice that the two rates have tended to move in tandem. Think of the orange line - where the U.S. government can borrow money for a period of 10 years - as a base rate in the economy off which other rate-sensitive products with similar tenors are priced. Lenders in the mortgage market are paid both a premium for credit risk (i.e. compensation that the borrower will default and the collateral will be worth less than the loan amount) and a premium for providing the borrower optionality in the form of the ability to prepay their mortgage.

That option to prepay is in part why I am referencing a 30-year mortgage versus a 10-year Treasury yield. While the 30-year fixed rate mortgage is the most popular lending product in the United States, the average length of a mortgage is closer to 7 years as borrowers voluntarily refinance or sell their home and move. Some readers may favor different products like 15-yr mortgages (current 2.86% vs. 4/28 3.08%) or adjustable rate mortgages, but this article focuses on the 30-year mortgage term.

While the two rates in the first chart have tended to move in tandem, they have not moved exactly in lockstep over time. The compensation for credit risk and prepayment risk changes in different market environments. In the second graph, I show just the difference between the average 30-year mortgage rate and the 10-year Treasury yield.

Since I first wrote a version of this article, the average mortgage rate has fallen by 0.16% (from 3.55% to 3.39%). The yield on the 10-year Treasury has actually risen by 0.09% (from 0.62% to 0.71%). The reduction in mortgage rates has then been driven by a 0.25% reduction in the spread difference between mortgage rates and government bond yields (from 2.93% to 2.68%).

That reduction in the rate differential is the hook lower that you see at the far right of the graph. Readers should also note, however, that the current differential of 2.68% is still more than 1% higher than the trailing 20-year average over this full dataset.

Lenders need to be compensated for credit risk. They need to be paid for the fact that borrowers may not repay and the collateral is not worth enough to satisfy the loan. With credit spreads receding in other asset classes and unemployment moderating, nominal spreads in mortgage backed securities (MBB) are tightening as well. The Federal Reserve's continued support of the Agency MBS market is likely to keep spreads contained in that market.

Lenders also need to be paid for the interest rate option they provide, which allows borrowers to prepay at par in periods where prevailing rates are lower and reinvestment yields are worse for the lender. Interest rate volatility is also receding. The graph below shows the ICE BofA MOVE Index, which tracks implied volatility of Treasury options. As you can see, the spikes in interest rate volatility occurred during the same periods in which we saw spikes in the interest rate-mortgage rate differential. With the Fed saying that they are on hold "through 2022", rates will remain anchored in the front-end. The 10-year part of the curve will then be driven by expectations of rate moves beyond 2022, largely driven by evolving inflation expectations and term premia.

Another element that likely led to the 25bp reduction in the mortgage/interest rate differential is likely just the increased supply of mortgage underwriting capacity as the quarantine has been broadly lifted in most states.

Being overconfident in financial markets can make one look foolish, but I am fairly confident that the interest rate-mortgage rate differential will compress over the course of 2020. The Fed is going to stay active in buying Agency MBS, interest rate volatility is normalizing, and mortgage underwriting capacity has to be improving. While interest rates receded last week, we saw the 10-year Treasury yield close on June 5th at 0.91%. If interest rates rise faster than the mortgage/interest rate differential recedes, mortgage refinance rates may not actually fall further. The Treasury yield variable is key for your mortgage rate decision. A faster-than-expected economic recovery would likely see interest rates move higher as inflation expectations are re-priced.

I am still in the camp that mortgage rates will fall further from here, spurred by the reduction in the mortgage rate/interest rate differential. Great can be the enemy of good though. Less than 40 days over this 20-year plus dataset have offered lower mortgages rates then current rates. With most of the prevailing mortgage universe in the money to refinance, I hope this information informs Seeking Alpha readers as they make their own refinancing decision.

