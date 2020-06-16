Investors in Yeti (YETI) have seemingly shrugged off the risks of the coronavirus. The outdoor gear company, which went public a year and a half ago at $18 per share, has seen its share price undergo a wild swing this year. At one point, shares of Yeti were cut in half, as investors mulled severe sales downturns and retail closures of many of Yeti's critical retail partners. Now, however, after a Q1 earnings print that came in better than feared (though still showed substantial slowdowns to pre-coronavirus trends), shares of Yeti have erased their year-to-date gains and are in slightly positive year-to-date territory.

Data by YCharts

In my view, the market will be choppy for quite some time through the elections, and the rise and fall of individual names will not be uniform. Despite very similar exposure to retail stocks (and the fact that fewer people are going out of their homes, thus reducing demand for things like Yeti's flagship coolers), investors have treated Yeti as a "business as usual" company despite all evidence to the contrary.

We should note as well that Yeti's inside investors have taken the opportunity to cut their positions. Yeti shareholders completed their second secondary stock offering of the year in May at $32.65 per share - which should be a telling sign that there are fundamental risks to the business that are not priced in when Yeti is trading in the $30s.

Be very careful of Yeti at these levels. While I continue to believe in Yeti as a long-term, high-margin consumer brand like Canada Goose (GOOS), I continue to prefer waiting for a deeper slide before buying.

Q1 download

Let's now provide an update into Yeti's most recent quarterly results. Take a look at the earnings summary below:

Figure 1. Yeti 1Q20 results Source: Yeti 1Q20 earnings release

Yeti's first-quarter revenues grew 12% y/y to $174.4 million, beating Wall Street's estimates of $158.7 million (+2% y/y) by a substantial margin. I'd argue, however, that this beat is rather less meaningful because of the sharpness of the deceleration that Yeti reported occurring in mid-March. Yeti's earnings release came with the following accompanying sales commentary:

Sales Updates – While not providing an updated outlook, YETI believes it is important to provide visibility into topline sales during the first quarter and April 2020. Net sales in the first quarter through mid-March 2020 increased 21%, while sales for the remainder of the quarter through March 28, 2020 decreased 25%. Wholesale channel net sales increased 13% growth through mid-March 2020, while wholesale channel net sales decreased 43% during the last two weeks of the quarter as YETI’s wholesale partners closed retail locations and order flow was limited. DTC channel net sales increased 31% through mid-March 2020 and increased 15% during the last two weeks of the quarter. For the five-week period ending May 2, 2020, sales decreased further relative to the 25% decline experienced during the last two weeks of the quarter, driven by continued store closures and limited operations in the wholesale channel.

The key takeaway here: the pandemic has impacted Yeti's growth rates by approximately fifty points in March alone, with growth suddenly turning from +21% y/y to -25% y/y (even worse when taking into account wholesale revenues only, which make up ~60% of Yeti's total). And without quantifying the magnitude, Yeti also notes that sales declined even worse in April than in March.

Furthermore, Yeti has offered no clear timeline as to recovery - though many companies have. As expected, Yeti yanked its full-year guidance outlook (the company had originally expected 13-15% y/y revenue growth and up to 30% y/y EPS growth to $1.29; Wall Street consensus now calls for a -2% y/y revenue decline and $0.99 EPS, per Yahoo Finance). The only good news that Yeti offered is that its retail partners have seen a spike in e-commerce orders for Yeti products, which will help improve sell-through - but it's not enough to offset the loss of in-store traffic and sales. With many retail partners still shuttered throughout the U.S., it may take several quarters (or maybe even years) for Yeti to return to the typical pace of both sell-through and inventory replenishment, especially if many of Yeti's retailers permanently close locations or go out of business.

Of course, the company has taken several actions to minimize the impact of the coronavirus on the business, and these can be commended. On the sales front, Yeti has shifted much of its marketing to company-operated social media, knowing that A) it has a large young customer base and B) time spent online has soared since the coronavirus began.

On the cost side, Yeti has slashed budgets in a variety of categories, though the company hasn't provided a dollar estimate of the savings like other companies have. Per CFO Paul Carbone's prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

Starting with executive compensation. (CEO) Matt has agreed to reduce his base salary by 50%, while each of the Senior Vice Presidents have agreed to reduce his or her base salary by up to 25%. In addition, our Board of Directors have agreed to waive any cash compensation beginning at this month's Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Our other compensation actions come following a thorough review of our employee base. This includes furloughing certain employees beginning on April 4, primarily from our retail and customization operations. We have also suspended all noncritical hiring and eliminated select roles across all levels in the organization. Other cost initiatives include the aggressive management of discretionary operating cost, capital expenditures and working capital. This includes having ongoing dialogue with our manufacturing partners to calibrate supply with anticipated demand. Our working capital efforts will also focus on balancing the extension of terms anticipated across both payables and receivables."

We note as well that Yeti's gross margin also naturally rose by 370bps in Q1, though a portion of this may be due to the fact that Yeti's channel mix shifted more toward DTC and away from resellers as retail orders tanked in the back end of March.

Yeti has also drawn down on its line of credit to boost Q1-end cash balances to $118.2 million. With total debt of $346.3 million less $118.2 million in cash, Yeti's ~$228 million in net debt stands at a fairly reasonable 1.3x leverage ratio based on trailing-twelve months adjusted EBITDA of $175.9 million. With a fairly low leverage ratio and cash flow trending around breakeven (at least for the first quarter of 2020; this may be tipped to go negative as sales decline in Q2), we're not immediately concerned about Yeti's liquidity.

Insider sales - a second secondary offering

It's prudent to highlight one more thing, however: in the last week of May, some of Yeti's largest insider institutional shareholders took the opportunity to sell 6.1 million shares in a secondary offering at $32.65 per share, or just under 9% of the company's total market cap.

Figure 2. Yeti selling shareholders Source: Yeti 1Q20 earnings release

Note that this is the second time inside shareholder have executed a secondary offering, betraying a belief that shares are presently fully valued. Yeti's largest shareholder, PE firm Cortec, owned 29.6 million shares at the beginning of the year - or about one-third of the company. Now, after the execution of this latest secondary offering, Cortec only owns 1 million shares, or 1.2% of Yeti.

Key takeaways

There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding Yeti. Year-over-year revenue growth rates have dropped by nearly 50% in March, and company commentary suggests April may be even worse, so investors should buckle up for a rocky Q2. And with the retail landscape almost permanently damaged, Yeti (which derived ~60% of FY19 sales from resellers) may not get a return to normal for quite some time. Yet the company's share price, now positive for the year, virtually excludes these risks - which insiders like Cortec may be acknowledging in selling their previously substantial stake.

Be careful here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.