Are Social Security Trust Funds At Greater Risk Due To COVID-19?

On April 22, 2020, the Social Security Board of Trustees issued its annual report on the health of the Social Security trust funds in which they projected that the long-term financial status of the trust funds remains virtually unchanged. As reported last year, the trust funds' combined asset reserves will be depleted in 2035; at that time, without reform, income will be sufficient to pay 79% of scheduled benefits.

However, some organizations that monitor Social Security policy and funding issues have expressed concern that the current economic downturn resulting from the onset of the coronavirus may lead to the reserves being depleted faster than those projections, especially given that the effects of the pandemic were not factored in to the trustees' report.

The Bipartisan Policy Center (BPC), a Washington-based think tank, estimates the combined Social Security trust funds could be depleted as early as 2029 if the impact of the current economic slowdown is similar in duration and intensity to the one during the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009. The BPC notes in its recent report that there are a variety of factors in play:

Social Security benefits depend on payroll taxes; layoffs and cuts in hours will reduce the revenue coming in (from both the employee and employer) from that source.

Social Security recipients pay taxes on benefits if their individual income exceeds $25,000 ($32,000 for couples who file jointly); job interruptions threaten that revenue, as well.

The Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates will lower the yield on bonds held by the Social Security trust funds.

A wave of older workers who are forced to retire earlier than they had hoped will likely lead more to claim Social Security retirement benefits, raising costs in the short term.

Short-term outlook worsens, but long-term solutions remain the same

Alicia Munnell, director of the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College, projects a Social Security trust fund exhaust date two years sooner than the trustees' report - in 2033 - because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus. While she concedes that the pandemic has worsened the outlook for the Social Security trust funds in the short run, she said that the long-term solutions remain the same: putting more money into the system or cutting benefits (or some combination of the two).

In her analysis of the latest Social Security trustees report, she writes, "The pandemic has underscored the importance of Social Security as a critical and reliable source of support for retirees and those with disabilities. The program faces a manageable financial shortfall over the next 75 years which - once COVID-19 is under control - should be addressed so that Americans will have confidence that the program will be able to pay the full amount of promised benefits."

As always, we'll keep you posted.

