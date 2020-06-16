A comparison with its largest peer, ARCC, suggests that ARCC is a better long-term buy.

In the long run, if trends continue, the dividend will no longer be covered by net investment income.

GSBD has had a consistent record of increasing expenses and gradual and steady NAV/share decline over the last 5 years.

However, a cursory look at its Selected Financial Data shows its other less pretty side.

Simply looking at Goldman Sachs BDC's share price over time suggests that it's performed comparably to its closest peers.

GSBD’s Apparent Performance

By outward appearance, Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) has pulled its weight. Comparing its share price to its most comparable peers Ares Capital (ARCC), Golub Capital (GBDC), and Hercules Capital (HTGC) over the last 5 years, we get:

Appearances can be deceiving, as we will find out.

GSBD’s Worsening Underwriting And Operating Results

While Goldman Sachs BDC has the ring of the name “Goldman Sachs” stamped on it, with all its association of clever financiers in suits, its financial results unfortunately do not have that same note. Boxed in red, green, and purple are three trends to take away from GSBD’s 2019 10-K:

Source: GSBD 2019 10-K, Selected Financial Data

Red: Expenses as a percentage of Total Investment Income has been slowly rising:

Year Ended 31-Dec-19 31-Dec-18 31-Dec-17 31-Dec-16 31-Dec-15 Total Investment Income (thousands) 147,261 146,731 136,781 125,108 118,436 Net Expenses (thousands) 65,723 62,313 55,236 47,844 43,338 Expenses as % of Total Investment Income 44.63 42.47 40.38 38.24 36.59

Source: 2019 10-K Selected Financial Data

This pattern strongly suggests that GSBD is run in the interests of its management, and not shareholders.

Green: GSBD has a consistent history of losing NAV through “Net Realized & Unrealized Gain (Loss).”

What is a realized loss? Imagine you lend a friend $1,000, but when the loan comes due you’re only paid back $900. You just achieved a realized loss of $100. What is an unrealized loss? Imagine that after you had loaned that friend $1,000, that you had a bad gut feeling about the loan and thought you’d be only paid back $900. That is an unrealized loss.

Year Ended 31-Dec-19 31-Dec-18 31-Dec-17 31-Dec-16 31-Dec-15 Total Net Assets 676,125,000 709,892,000 725,830,000 665,137,000 688,650,000 Net Realized And Unrealized Loss 43,744,000 28,436,000 30,445,000 35,575,000 27,952,000 Est. % Loss Rate on Net Assets 6.08 3.85 4.03 5.08 3.90

Source: 2019 10-K Selected Financial Data

The consistent 5-year record of losses is especially damning, since the typical BDC loan is for a period of 2-5 years. This means that across a full “loan cycle,” GSBD has consistently lost net asset value per share. The net result of this has been a slow dissipation of earnings power per share.

Purple: As a result of increasing expenses and the constant stream of underwriting losses, Net Investment Income has been steadily decreasing for the past 5 years. If this trend continues, within 2-3 years, Net Investment Income will no longer be sufficient to cover the dividend, and so I would predict a dividend cut sometime within the next 5 years if this trend continues.

Comparison With ARCC

Let’s compare GSBD to ARCC, the biggest and most diversified BDC on the market, in terms of 5-year underwriting outcomes:

Red: ARCC’s total expenses have overall decreased as a percentage of Total Investment Income, with the exception of 2017 (attributable to the 2017 acquisition of ACAS, whose portfolio had a lower yield):

Year Ended 31-Dec-19 31-Dec-18 31-Dec-17 31-Dec-16 31-Dec-15 Total Investment Income (millions) 1,528 1,337 1,160 1,012 1,025 Total Expenses (millions) 701 624 630 497 499 Expenses as % Of Total Investment Income 45.88 46.67 54.31 49.11 48.68

Green: ARCC has had an evenly balanced mix of good and bad years in terms of realized & unrealized losses/gains:

Year Ended 31-Dec-19 31-Dec-18 31-Dec-17 31-Dec-16 31-Dec-15 Total Stockholders' Equity (millions) 7,467 7,300 7,098 5,165 5,173 Net Realized And Unrealized Gain (Loss) (millions) -18 164 156 -20 -129 Est. Gain / (Loss) % Rate on Net Assets -0.24 2.20 2.15 -0.39 -2.56

Blue: Overall, ARCC’s per-share earnings power has increased over the last 5 years.

Conclusions

GSBD is in every way a worse investment than ARCC. If current trends continue, there will eventually be a day when GSBD's dividend can no longer be covered by its net investment income - and I believe that that day would be the day when GSBD's share price will fully reflect its fundamentals. Those who are holding GSBD just for its dividend are playing a dangerous game of chicken with their hard-earned capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.