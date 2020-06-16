These are unusual times in the market. While most businesses are doing anything in their power to survive the current crisis, not every business has been affected by COVID-19. One of those businesses is Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG). The company has some strong tailwinds in its favor. First, investors look at SMG as a derivative play to the growing cannabis market. SMG, with its Hawthorne segment, sells products within the hydroponic market and it's the largest distributor. This is clearly an untapped market and growth driver for SMG in the long term. Second, SMG's three biggest customers include The Home Depot (HD), Lowe's (LOW), and Walmart (WMT), representing around 60% of total sales. All three businesses are having a great year, which has translated to strong results by SMG as they are riding on the tailwinds of the three retail giants. In fact, SMG is a rare company that can raise guidance these days when the majority don't have sufficient visibility to do so.

With that being the case, it is not surprising that the market has rewarded its stock price by reaching all-time highs. The strong momentum behind the stock is driven by its "story" and not on valuation. If we look at SMG using valuation multiples, it will show us an overvalued business.

For us, this stock belongs in the "too hard pile". The demand for SMG's products is mostly driven by consumer spending. There is not enough clarity as to the health of the consumer coming out of the pandemic. Stimulus checks had an impact on consumption but are not a sustainable source of increasing revenues. We believe embedded in the high valuation multiples, are high expectations by the market for SMG to continue its accelerated growth path.

Looking at their numbers

Source: company filings

There are three points that stand out when looking at SMG's numbers. The overall picture looks healthy, yet we see that for the most part, there has been a lot of volatility in their results. From 2009 to 2013, revenues were mostly flat. That changed in the following two years when management decided to make changes in the business to focus on opportunities for long-term growth. Changes included divesting businesses that were becoming a drag on profitability like their lawn services and international segment. However, we notice that even in a declining revenue environment, management has had a tight control on SG&A expenses, which expanded operating margins and kept profitability constant. We see the same pattern between 2014 and 2016. During those years, revenues declined approximately $72M, but management was able to cut SG&A expenses and cost of sales by $138M. As a result, SMG was able to expand margins from 12.8% to 15.9%. The big change then came in 2016 when SMG decided to venture into the growing hydroponics markets. That really accelerated revenues, but with the majority of growth related to acquisitions.

From 2016 to 2019, SMG has spent $779M acquiring other businesses. The majority of the acquisitions ($600M) was made to grow their Hawthorne segment (hydroponics) with the most significant deal made in 2018 when SMG acquired Sunlight for $450M, the biggest acquisition yet for SMG.

With the acquisition of Sunlight, SMG became the largest distributor of hydroponic products. At the time of the acquisition, Sunlight was making about $460M in sales and EBITDA of $55M. They had 1,800 hydroponic retail customers, 5000 products, and nine distribution facilities. Management states that almost every major vendor uses Sunlight to distribute their products. SMG effectively purchased sunlight for an EBITDA multiple of 8.3x.

SMG's Hawthorne segment is quickly becoming a significant portion of total sales at 21% in 2019 from just 5% in 2016. As the company continues its focus on growing Hawthorne, it won't take long before it surpasses SMG's U.S Consumer segment. We believe that would put pressure on consolidated margins due to product mix, as Hawthorne is a lower margin business:

Source: company filings

Management thinks that Hawthorne can achieve operating margins in a range of 17-18%. With current margins for Hawthorne at 8%, it means they could more than double current margins. Working in management favor is a very young market. The recreational cannabis market is expected to reach sales of $75B by 2030. There is still a lot of market share opportunities for Hawthorne, which would allow them to reach economies of scale that maybe other competitors would have difficulty achieving. Keep in mind that SMG is the leader in lawn and market products in the U.S.

Delivering on this commitment has been a core strength of ScottsMiracle-Gro for decades. We already possess, without question, the most sophisticated innovation capabilities in the lawn and garden industry. Much of that knowledge, especially in areas like fertilizer, organics and growing media, directly relates to the needs of growers in the hydroponic industry. - Sunlight acquisition call

We believe there could be synergies between both operations and especially the benefit of sharing R&D resources and market knowledge. At the time of the Sunlight acquisition, management expected synergies greater than $35M.

Although we believe the targeted goal is achievable, it's going to take a long time to be realized. SMG's U.S. Consumer segment and Hawthorne serve two different retail customers. Management stated that they can't utilize the same supply chain for both operating segments. That means Hawthorne would need to invest in CAPEX to build a vertically integrated channel. Only if enough volume is achieved, then economies of scale would start to work, improving margins towards their stated goal. It is also interesting to see how e-commerce is going to develop within Hawthorne. If online sales become their specialized channel, then it would not be hard to imagine a more competitive landscape. One thing that e-commerce does, it lowers the barriers to entry. That would require more investment in marketing to drive market share, which could delay the expansion of operating margins until the company has built enough brand equity to make it sustainable.

The strength of SMG's lawn and gardening products and their strong operating cash flows should allow them to continue their reinvestment into their Hawthorne segment. High-profit margins from their U.S Consumer segment shows a leading position in the lawn and gardening market. SMG's brand portfolio includes Scotts, Roundup, Tomcat, Ortho, and Miracle-Gro. If one goes to Home Depot or Lowe's, it's noticeable that these brands have significant shelf space. This advantage allows them to build customer loyalty. Because gardening is such a delicate activity, using the wrong product can result in extra costs. This is why we believe SMG can charge a premium and keep loyal customers, the quality to price ratio is very well balanced, at least in the consumer's eye. As a result, SMG has sustained average returns on capital of 14% well above its cost of capital, assuming it can range anywhere between 7% and 10%.

The Bottom line

There are a few businesses that have benefited from COVID-19. With stay-at-home orders in place and the strength of SMG quarterly results, it shows that consumers have been keeping busy by tending their gardens, an outdoor activity that can be done in isolation. Due to this unexpected benefit, SMG has raised their guidance for the year, which now sees sales increasing 16-18% for the year compared to 6-8% growth in their previous outlook. That number accounts for stronger growth in their U.S. Consumer segment and Hawthorne exceeding expectations by a wide margin.

There are strong tailwinds behind the company's momentum. There is the greenfield market opportunity within the cannabis market for which Hawthorne is doing everything possible from first-mover advantages. There is also the strength in the U.S Consumer segment as more people adopted gardening as a hobby. That should be a sticky hobby that requires constant care, which translates to more product sales for SMG.

That said, the market already knows these two opportunities in SMG and is pricing the stock accordingly. The high valuations are a testament to those expectations. Still, there are risks that could cool off the market excitement. For example, many retailers have seen strong sales as people were receiving their stimulus checks. It could be the case of demand pulling forward, which could result in weak sales in the future. There are also regulatory risks within the cannabis market, although we view that as very minimal. It is only a matter of time before more states legalize the use of pot.

With prices trading at all-time highs, we would recommend investors not to chase. There might be better opportunities for an entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.