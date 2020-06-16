COVID-19 Deficits: A Steep Bill For Future Generations?
Government borrowing and large-scale central bank quantitative easing (QE) are stoking concerns of debt monetization.
While feasible in some cases, monetization could lead to hyperinflation and increased government influence over central banks.
Several countries will be facing much larger debt burdens and fiscal deficits when the dust settles from the COVID-19 crisis.
Governments have rolled out large open-ended fiscal and monetary efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic that will require massive borrowing. Anthony Okolie talks with Sohaib Shahid, Senior Economist, TD Bank, on the risks to major economies and the long-term implications for future generations.
