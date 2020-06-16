We wrote an article on iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) last February when shares were trading at just under $112 a share. We stated in that article that this was only the beginning for the ETF given the cycle and technical analysis we had done. Fast forward 15+ months and shares of the ETF are now trading above $130 a share which means they have gained almost 17%. This means the biotech sector has outperformed the S&P500 (10.35%) by a considerable margin since we penned that piece. The question now is whether IBB will continue to outperform or will the sector take a well-deserved breather before charging higher once more.

We always start our technical and cycle analysis on the long-term chart. This is for good reason as daily and even near-term weekly charts only cover a relatively short period of time in the IBB ETF. In our opinion, long-term charts must be employed to gain an understanding of how the ETF is trading in real-time. In essence, when we use monthly charts, we can squeeze much more information into our chart which in effect enables us study much larger timeframes.

Another principal reason why long-term charts are vital to the technical analysis approach is the fact that it enables us study years and years of history. Historical patterns (be they bullish or bearish) are essentially a study of human psychology and many times repeat themselves. As we can see from a long-term monthly chart of IBB below, shares rallied hard from their 2008 lows to hit a high in mid-2015. Since then, shares have been caught in a multi-year range which basically have been between their 2016 lows and present highs. Price at present is aiming to break out above long-term resistance which would be a major win for the bulls if indeed this takes place.

Before we get into more near-term charts, we must state one thing. A 5-year ascending triangle which is what we have at present in IBB is ultra-significant. It means that over the long-term, buyers have been more aggressive than sellers. The longer the pattern, the more trustworthy the potential breakout.

Moreover, wherever these patterns appear on a chart, they are bullish. Furthermore, since the height of the pattern is around $50, the minimum target once a breakout is achieved would be $180 a share for the ETF. This target is around 38% above the price of the share-price at present.

During the convincing rally IBB experienced between 2008 and 2015, the ETF's moving averages remained well below the trajectory of the share-price. All the investor in question had to do in earnest was to remain long during those 7 years as the ETF's long-term moving averages never got breached. Trading conditions changed however over the past 5 years as shares of IBB entered a trading range. In these types of conditions, the RSI oscillator is more useful and again significant on long-term charts.

The risk here (which long investors should heed) is that momentum has not matched the bullish price-action we have seen in recent weeks. This would lead us to believe that we will most likely not see a sustained breakout in the above-mentioned ascending triangle at least in the near-term. This is perfectly normal. We would surmise that sentiment needs to get reset somewhat before shares of IBB make another attempt to break through that long-term resistance of $130+ a share.

Strong divergences on the RSI indicator suggest that this intermediate cycle in IBB may have already topped. This would mean that the present daily cycle could be left-translating meaning that it may take out its former lows.

Therefore, we would not be surprised to see price break below its May 1st lows of approximately $120 a share before printing a new daily cycle-low. This is what the technicals are telling us at present. Suffice it to say, the next real buying opportunity in IBB will be at its next intermediate cycle.

Therefore, to sum up, IBB looks a solid long-term bet but price looks overbought at present from both a monthly and weekly setting. Whether we test the recent March lows remains to be seen. At this point though, we do not see the firepower needed to break-through long-term resistance. Any short-term breakout should come back down to test the recent resistance level. Long investors might do well to lighten their positions at this juncture.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.