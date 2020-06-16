Investment Thesis

The coming weeks could unveil two new FDA approvals for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE), boosting its efforts to sustain the growth momentum. Expecting the Phase 3 trial starts as early as this year, two more candidates are undergoing mid-stage studies with their interim data already showing positive results ahead of crucial data readouts in the months ahead. Marked by the lack of competition, the new indications could leverage the company's existing resources for an effective market launch, therefore minimizing the strain on the bottom-line. Meanwhile, using both conventional and unconventional means to boost liquidity, the company is foraying into less rare diseases.

Notwithstanding the near-term catalysts and the ensuing revenue potential, the stock's trading multiple stands at a sharp discount to its pre-pandemic average. Assuming the latter, and based on relative valuation, our revenue forecasts for the NTM period suggest an undervalued stock. Therefore, with the upside being sizable enough to outweigh the pandemic-related risks to the catalysts, we believe Ultragenyx is a short-term play with the strategic focus to less rare disorders highlighting the long-term gains.

Source: The Company Website

Impending FDA Approvals

On the verge of two FDA approvals, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has got the momentum on its side. After slipping ~2% in 2019, the stock is on a roll now, climbing ~59% in the year so far outperforming the ~6% rise in the NBI (NASDAQ Biotechnology Index). With the leading revenue generator Crysvita, faced with a patent cliff starting in 2021, the prospects looked grim for Ultragenyx last year. Being the only approved treatment for X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH), the premium-priced drug, accounting for ~87% of the top-line, led the company's exponential growth since 2018.

Source: koyfin

Sourcing ~84% of the revenue from the U.S., Ultragenyx, based in Novato, California, is now pinning its hopes on two new FDA approvals, which could collectively add ~14K new patients to its product portfolio at the mid-point of the estimates. With a PDUFA date set for July 31, 2020, the NDA for UX007 targets LC-FAOD (Long Chain Fatty-Acid Oxidation Disorders), a rare metabolic disease impacting ~8 -14K patients in the developed world with no approved therapies. June 18, 2020 is the PDUFA date for sBLA for Crysvita in TIO (tumor-induced osteomalacia), a metabolic bone disorder affecting ~2 - 4K patients. In spite of the likely impact of COVID-19 on new drug approvals, Ultragenyx believes the reviews by the FDA are on track for a decision by the PDUFA dates.

Source: Corporate Presentation - June 2020

Targeting Less Rare Diseases

In addition to the potential approvals above, the company's pipeline is set to generate a plenty of clinical milestones in the months ahead. Once approved, these candidates could broaden Ultragenyx's market access from rare diseases to less rare ones. With a Phase 1/2 study currently in progress, DTX301 targets OTC (ornithine transcarbamylase) deficiency, the commonest urea cycle disorder suffered by an estimated ~10K patients. The data from the fourth cohort is expected in H2 2020, followed by the Phase 3 enrollment in H1 2021. The OTC deficiency is currently treated with nitrogen scavenging drugs such as sodium phenylbutyrate, and the rivals include ACER-001, a taste-masking, quick-release version of the drug developed by Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) expecting an NDA filing in early 2021.

Meantime, backed by positive data from three cohorts, Phase 1/2 study is currently in progress for DTX401 in GSDIa (Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia), a fatal disease impacting ~6K patients. The long-term data from the study could be available in H2 2020 leading to a possible Phase 3 start at the end of the year. Meanwhile, GTX-102 and UX701 target Angelman Syndrome and Wilson Disease suffered by ~60K and ~50K patients in the developed world, respectively. Undergoing a Phase 1/2 trial, the former is set for a preliminary data readout in H1 2021, while the latter is preparing for an IND submission by the end of 2020.

Guidance Underestimates the Potential

As patients stayed indoors amid the lockdown measures, the COVID-19 pandemic didn't spare the pharmaceutical industry impacting its new patient starts. However, with more than 80% of patients receiving Crysvita through at-home administration, Ultragenyx, continued the growth momentum in the previous quarter with nearly a two-fold rise in the top-line. Maintaining the previous guidance, the company estimates Crysvita to generate ~$125 - 140M revenue in 2020 in Ultragenyx territories in North America and Latin America excluding the European region. The previously-recorded royalty income from Europe is now regarded as non-cash following the royalty financing arrangement with Royalty Pharma in 2019.

Source: koyfin

However, per our calculations, the revenue from Ultragenyx territories grew ~130% YoY in Q1 2020, even though the guidance implies a slowdown of ~56% YoY for the remainder of the year. Including the modest revenue upside from new indications, our estimates suggest Ultragenyx territories drive Crysvita revenue by ~91 - 111% YoY for the remainder of the year. The management rules out any pandemic-related impact on manufacturing and supplies, and we expect virtual methods could complement the diagnostics and new product launches as the pandemic disrupts the health sector. Therefore, with ~75 - 93% YoY growth, our revenue projections for Ultragenyx stand at ~$213 - 235M for the NTM period.

Non-conventional Financing

After a ~21% YoY rise in Q1 2020, the negative EBITDA could expand further as clinical trials and the upcoming product launches drive the R&D and SG&A expenses in the months ahead. Meanwhile, the cash and equivalents have declined ~7% YoY, with the company opting for both conventional and non-conventional financing methods to boost liquidity to withstand the rising cash burn.

Source: koyfin

The cash and equivalents of ~$705M as of Q1 2020 excludes $125M worth of upfront payment in April as part of the license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:DSKYF) which paid $25M in Q1 2020 for an equity stake in the company. Signed in March 2020, the agreement for the intellectual property rights of the Ultragenyx's manufacturing platform for gene-therapy products such as DTX401 and UX701 stipulates another $25M of payment once the technology transfer completes in 18 months. With the agreement being non-exclusive, we expect more such arrangements in the future as the company attempts to ensure adequate cash runway to drive the late-stage trials and product launches. Furthermore, efforts are underway to lower the cash burn by 20% as the top-line expansion far exceeds the operating expense growth.

Source: koyfin

Pre-pandemic average Reflects True Value

Ultragenyx is currently valued at ~17.0x of its NTM sales, indicating a premium of only ~6% to the trailing twelve-month average of ~16.0x. However, with a premium of ~22%, the multiple averaged ~20.7x in the year before the COVID-19 impact on markets in late February. Assuming the latter as the company prepares for its first product launch in three years, our revenue projections above, based on the relative valuation, indicate a premium of ~20.3 - 31.0% for the stock. Therefore, with an upside sizable enough to offset the pandemic-related risks, we believe Ultragenyx is a short-term play with benefits for long-term investors as the company shifts its focus to less rare diseases to sustain the top-line momentum.

Sources: The Author; Data from Seeking Alpha, Koyfin and Author Estimates

Pandemic Could Delay Catalysts

The social distancing measures could disrupt the ongoing clinical trials, and Ultragenyx has already put on hold one cohort study in DTX301, warning pandemic-related impact on data readouts for both DTX301 and DTX401. Meanwhile, as the lockdown measures ease and the FDA tries to clear up the backlog for approvals, it could miss the previously-set PDUFA dates. With the clinical trials resuming, the sudden surge in data submissions, meanwhile, could overwhelm the regulators, delaying the trial progression. Therefore, the catalysts the company is banking on may not materialize as scheduled.

Even if the FDA gives the green light for the new indications, with the health sector under considerable strain amid the lockdown measures, the company's product roll outs will have to rely on virtual methods, which may not be as effective as the in-person promotions. However, with Crysvita already available in the market, the new indication will not require additional hires, the company says, while UX007 could leverage the company's existing presence in metabolic care to penetrate the LC-FAOD market without undue stress on the already-stretched bottom-line.

Conclusion

Two FDA approvals await Ultragenyx in the coming weeks. Two more candidates are undergoing mid-stage clinical trials expecting crucial data readouts in H2 2020 ahead of their Phase 3 trials beginning this year. Boosting its liquidity with a combination of conventional and non-conventional financing, the company is gradually shifting its focus to less rare disorders. And yet, its current EV to NTM Sales stands at a sharp discount to the pre-pandemic average. Based on the latter, our revenue forecasts indicate an upside sizable enough to offset any pandemic-related uncertainty to catalysts to reveal a compelling 'Buying' opportunity in the stock.

