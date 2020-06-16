What hope is there for other oil-related ETFs? And for marginal oil-producer stocks where $50 a barrel is offered as some fantasy minimum for future EPS.

And how effective they have been with a world commodity where the US now is a price-setting influence on supply.

The picture below reminds us of how necessary those actions are.

Remember? It happened not many weeks ago. Now, producers hope to cut US production so it won’t happen again – relying on OPEC and Russian cooperation (?).

Investing thesis

Today’s stock and ETF prices contemplate future EPS prospects - decisions enriched by necessary negotiations over hedging terms to protect market makers' temporary risking of their firm capital. Risks necessary to balance buyers and sellers in multi-million-dollar block trade orders from institutions adjusting holdings in multi-billion-dollar portfolios.

Those hedging negotiations reveal knowledgeable expectations for near coming prices of the trade subject securities involved. Comparisons of the expectations and the outcomes of similar prior expectations lead frequently to profitable securities selections.

When the oil hit the reality fan

United States Oil (USO) is the commodity fund which tracks West Texas Intermediate, the usually accepted going price per barrel for oil transactions in the USA. It is shown in Figure 1 by the heavy dot in each vertical bar of the range of expected near-term oil prices. These dots and ranges are of real fund prices and expectations!

Figure 1

Used with permission

There are few businesses where overall industry profitability flows so directly from the current price of one commodity. Producers, refiners, field service companies, shippers and shipbuilders, explorers & developers, bankers and market makers, all are impacted by changes in crude prices. It is the starting (and may be the ending) point of evaluation of these securities.

As the world’s current principal source of energy, petroleum products are in contests with technical advances bound to reduce and modify its usage (nat gas to electricity vs. gasoline) in Teslas and other models.

The conversions will cover far more years than can be forecast reliably. So, using near-term forecasts which can be compared and evaluated repeatedly is an odds-on approach to an evolving longer-term investment wealth-building solution.

First, here is a look at the commodity picture of crude and natural gas where, at present, bets are best. Please see Figure 2 for the picture as it is seen by the market makers in their appraisal of what is likely at the institutional investment level.

Figure 2

Used with permission

This map locates ETF securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

The only viable commodity investment competitor at this time is WTI Crude (USO) at location [9]. Potential payoffs are high because market price risks are higher in other commodity markets. S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) is offered as an equity-market trade-off norm.

While Figure 1’s comparisons provide a perspective on many of this group’s alternative investment candidates, several conditions contribute to reward and risk. Principal questions for both are “how likely are these to happen”, and “can their impact be improved?” Figure 3 offers some perspective as seen in the commodity market-making community:

Figure 3

Source: Author

This table presents data on the 9 ETFs best representing the energy fuels most likely to produce satisfying RATES of capital gain under the portfolio management discipline known as TERMD, explained by article How To Better-Than-Double Your Capital Gains (From Stocks Alone) By Using TERMD Portfolio Discipline in my SA blog.

That discipline seeks the largest, most likely, quickest to be captured net capital gains with the least interim ETF exposure to price drawdown on the way to target reward attainment. Because these are short-structured ETFs, they tend to involve holdings with the most exposures to price drawdowns in order to produce ETF price gains.

Contributing to that evaluation are the demonstrated odds of a profit-successful forecast in column [H], its complement of 100 – H, or loss frequency, size of net gain attained [I] and size of worst loss experience [F] so that, when appropriately weighted in [O] and [P], they produce the Net of [Q]. Respecting the power of compounding, [Q] converted into basis points per day [J] of capital commitment at [R] presents a highly comparable figure of merit (fom) for investing preferences.

This analysis is the basis for our earlier statement that USO has no real ETF competitor in the energy fuels group. What we would do about that conclusion is something else again.

The current situation is not one with great credibility because it depends upon actions far beyond the influence of market makers most concerned with domestic US conditions. The frequent failure of OPEC participants to follow through on “agreements” is well-known. It is entirely likely that MMs might consider it more advantageous to spend some money on insurance they likely did not need than to encounter subsequent costs which they should not meet.

Conclusion

We see the present MM reactions as very temporary and would prefer to buy time by not taking advantage of what appears to be an opportunity in United States Oil Fund, LP. Figure 3 indicates that capital which could be so risked can be placed elsewhere at comparable advantage, with probable less risk for now. Later times may present a clearer focus on the situation.

Investors interested in energy fuel ETFs may want to follow this situation in our new Seeking Alpha marketplace service: Market-Makers ETF Intelligences. One of its 7 days’ group reviews is focused broadly on commodity ETFs, including these fuel ETFs. Please join us in seeing how best to deal with the USO situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.



We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name.