I believe that JD is well-positioned to continue to grow as stores reopen and continue to increase their market share globally.

The company has been impacted heavily by the crisis, previously having to close the majority of stores.

Just prior to the crisis, JD Sports (OTC:JDSPY) was one of the FTSE-100 leading growth stocks, continually delivering strong year-on-year share price performance. As the self-proclaimed "King of Trainers," JD has roughly 2,500 retail stores across the UK, Ireland and internationally generating diverse global revenues (UK 45%; Europe 29%; USA 21%; Rest of World 5%). The company also runs an e-commerce site representing 19% of sales which has allowed the company to continue to drive some revenues through the crisis period. Many consumers are ready to shop, particularly for the summer ahead, with JD Sports being one of the retailers at the top of that list - ready to take advantage when demand returns. The company is developing into a global multi-channel sports fashion retailer.

JD Sports store in Sydney Australia

Liquidity

First and foremost, it is important to consider the available liquidity that JD Sports has through this period. Even as stores reopen, we will be unable to quantify the level of sales or customer presence within stores and so large headroom is necessary. The board has already taken a number of different measures in order to preserve liquidity through this period:

Dividends - the board has cancelled the final dividend of the year in order to maintain cash reserves Temporary salary adjustments - The board has taken a pay cut of at least 25% and the CEO of 75% Deferment of incentive payments for the year ended 1 February 2020 to a later date Placing staff on the UK Government’s furlough scheme where 80% of staff wages are paid by the government. Withholding quarterly rent payments to landlords due in March 2020 and negotiating June 2020 payments with landlords. In the UK, retail rents are traditionally payable quarterly in advance.

The measures and actions taken have shown that the board remains aligned with shareholders in order to preserve liquidity and see the company through this period. Shareholders have had to take a short-term loss in terms of the cancellation of the final dividend, but considering the JD Sports annual dividend represents less than 1% of the share price, this isn't one of the most prominent factors to consider when taking a position in JD. Other factors such as growth and profitability are more important when looking at the company as an investment.

The company’s ability to survive the crisis is also helped as JD Sports does not have major issues regarding debt. The last time JD sports notified the market of its cash position was back in August 2019 where cash on the balance sheet stood at £347 million compared to debt of £229 million meaning the company has a positive cash position net of debt.

Previous business performance and evaluation

One of the factors that made JD Sports such an appealing investment prior to the crisis was the continued growth in both revenues and profitability. This was the main driver of the 360% share price growth seen over the past five years.

The company reported profit after tax of £261 million in 2019 (up 12% on the prior year) and adjusted earnings per share of 28.4p (+13% year on year), while revenues accelerated to £4.71 billion from £3.16 billion in the prior year (+49%). JD boasts excellent free cash flow and generated £377m of cash in the full year ending February 2019, representing a cash flow margin of 8% of revenues.

As for 2020 numbers, the company was expecting to report a pre-tax profit in the upper range of £403 million to £433 million. If the revenue was £430 million+ this would be 30% higher than the pre-tax profit of £330 million recorded for the prior year. By my calculations, this would equate to an after tax profit of circa £350 million or around 34p per share. That would put JD Sports on a sub 20 P/E ratio for a high growth retail company. This offers a relatively cheap entry to bear the fruits of improving profitability and revenues over the long run.

These predicted results will remain unaffected as the financial year ended on 1st February 2020, prior to the coronavirus gripping the economy. The company has opted to delay the release of the results in order to be able to provide greater forward clarity on the effect that the crisis has had and could have on the company going forward.

Positioned well for reopening

JD Sports haa reopened the majority of their stores on Monday, 15th June in the UK. I believe that JD is one of the best-positioned stores on the high-street in the UK to take advantage once their stores reopen. From a business standpoint, JD Sports has a strong dominant position in the sports apparel market.

They also have a strong expansion plan in place that will allow the company to continue to grow over the long term. JD Sports has established their dominant market position through the diversification and acquisitions of a number of sports businesses. JD Sports acquired UK retailer Footasylum back in 2019 but, following an investigation, the Competition and Markets Authority blocked the move saying that it would “leave shoppers worse off.” Although this is disappointing as JD Sports now needs to find a buyer for the company which may prove more difficult during these uncertain times, it is also a testament to JD Sports’ dominant UK market position. It is also important to note that the price paid for Foot Asylum (£90 million) is relatively small in comparison to JD's cash position of over £300 million.

Executive Chairman of JD Sports, Peter Cowgill displayed optimism regarding the company’s position once stores reopen. In the March trading update, he said:

"JD continues to offer a market leading, multichannel proposition in Sports Fashion Retail and we are confident that we will emerge from the current challenges in a strong position to resume our previous positive momentum."

JD Sports is in a strong position to continue to increase its market share in sports fashion both in the UK and abroad. JD's portfolio including the likes of 'Size?' and 'Footpatrol' has given the company increasingly broad coverage of the market. While other entities such as 'Sprinter', based in Spain give the company an increasing foothold in the mainland European markets, which they can expand going forward.

Risks

It is always important to consider the risks that come with a retail investment. For JD Sports, it is less about studying the specific risks of the company but rather the broader retail market in general. For a substantial period of time retail has seemed like a dying market to many observers, with prominent and well-renowned high-street chains such as Debenhams losing sales and being pushed into collapse. The coronavirus has now exacerbated these pressures and a retail estate portfolio may not be seen as an asset going forward but rather may become a liability. JD’s market power and ability to negotiate favourable deals with its landlords will count for a lot here.

JD Sports’ first quarter 2020 sales (February to June) will be heavily affected by the crisis. The e-commerce site will not be able to wholly mitigate the loss of sales from the company's retail presence - the primary focus of the business.

There is also no certainty regarding consumer demand when stores do reopen and a question as to when and whether consumers will come back in full force back to the high streets. However, JD's dominant market position and improving online presence will help it weather the storm. Retail chains that had previously struggled to attract consumers will likely be hit hardest and potentially forced out of business. The likes of JD with a strong financial structure can battle the short-term headwinds and continue to drive sales as loyal customers return to stores.

It is also important to note that JD's Executive Chair did sell down a substantial stake in the company recently. Although the company declined to comment on the sale, it should be noted that he did take a 75% pay cut and defer bonuses so the transaction may be seen to compensate for that decision.

Conclusion

JD Sports' share price is now down circa 27% from its peak this year and although this is justified due to the short-term issues they face, it provides a good entry price to take a stake in a strong growing business over the long run. These are uncertain times and it is difficult to quantify the effect the crisis will have on JD. But what we do know is that JD Sports is a cash-flow-rich, growing and financially stable business that is increasingly becoming the ‘go-to’ shop for sports fashion retail.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.