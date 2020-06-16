However much it raises it won't stop being bankrupt - at least, it really won't raise enough to stop being so.

Quite and exactly what is happening at Hertz is difficult to explain given that it's bankrupt and yet issuing new stock.

The Hertz (NYSE:HTZ) Problem

Hertz stock shouldn't have gone up in value after declaring Chapter 11. There are, as I've said before, no mulligans here. There's no way to withdraw that filing, the creditors all have to be entirely assuaged before the equity holders get anything. So, even if used car prices have risen, even if the rental markets are opening again, there's really no reason for Hertz stock to rise.

Except, obviously, there is, for it has risen and there has to be a reason it has done so. The best explanation I've seen is this:

(Holders of Hertz at Robinhood from Robintrack via Marketwatch)

The actual reason a stock goes up is because more of it is bought. Lots of people on a trading app think it's worth buying, they buy it, it will go up. And, umm, doesn't that just tell us all something about doing value analysis and the rest?

But why?

Why are more people buying more of it? Which is where the problem comes in, because there doesn't seem to be any rational reason to do so. Other than that some 160,000 other people are buying in and thereby pushing the price up. This is also known as the "greater fool" theory. Something goes up and when we want to get out there will be someone out there, a greater fool than we are, prepared to buy it.

This being where things get complicated. For, in the short term, the price has gone up, profits have been made, even if the reason why is a trick of human psychology.

(Hertz stock price from Seeking Alpha)

This also brings to mind JM Keynes comment about irrational markets. Even if the market is irrational you can still lose betting against it, for the market can stay irrational for longer than you can stay solvent.

The stock issue

This is such a happening that for the first time ever a company in Chapter 11 has gained permission to issue new stock. This is not some special class either, it's pari passu with the original equity. Whatever value it will have in the future will be the same as that old stock. Which will be whatever is the stub of equity left after the creditors have all had their share of the carcass.

The reason the stock is being issued is that this is cheaper than debtor in possession financing in Chapter 11. Well, OK, but who gains from that? Well, if there is anything left over for the equity then the equity holders but before that the reduction in the cost of the financing simply benefits those creditors who might increase their recovery.

"The recent market prices of and the trading volumes in Hertz’s common stock potentially present a unique opportunity for the company to raise capital on more favorable terms than the strings-attached loans that many other bankrupt companies get," stated Hertz attorneys on the strategy.

So, our first step here

Should we buy into the equity raise? If this was being done as a rights issue, with the new stock trading nil paid, then I'd argue that that would be a very cheap manner of gambling in a manner we'll get to. it isn't, so it isn't, and that idea doesn't quite work.

So, is there likely to be any recovery to the equity? This seems most unlikely:

Hertz got a delisting notice this week and an even more compelling negative is “being in chapter 11 with unsecured bonds at a very steep discount,” the analysts said. “Unless a genie or a lamp showed up the collateral pool, we expect the eventual equity value will be zero,” the CreditSights analysts said.

This being the thing. Those unsecured bondholders need to be made whole - or at least agree that they've got enough of the new, new, equity that they say they're made whole - before there is anything left for the old equity holders. And those holders of the old equity include, confusingly, the people buying this current issue.

Last I saw those unsecured bonds are trading at around 50 cents on the dollar, up from around 40 before the announcement of the equity raise. We can see they're gaining from the equity raise, sure, but they're still not whole. Thus there's not going to be, or it's terribly unlikely there will be, a return to equity holders.

Sure, Hertz is now selling off parts of the fleet at a reasonable (call it 10 to 15% off market price for used vehicles) price but that money is earmarked for the holders of secured bonds. Only if those sales are at higher than book - most unlikely - will there be anything from that source for the unsecured bond holders, let alone the equity.

There's no equity value here

So, as far as we can see at least, there's no equity value here. So, should we be buying or not? Because there was no equity value 10 days back either and yet some goodly number of people have made nice profits even so.

Essentially, this comes to a gamble. The determinant of the value of Hertz stock is those Robinhood punters acting irrationally. So, how irrational are they going to act? And, for us, can we successfully predict that? If we think we can get in front of them - act as if we were the perpetrators of a pump and dump - then we can make money. Buying on any intrinsic value of the stock won't work as there isn't any.

My view

I'm not going to start playing in this stock because I can't work out what is going on in the minds of those Robinhood folks. I'm sure they're having fun but I can't work it all out well enough to be able to predict the next stage and thus price movement.

If the new stock were being issued nil paid then I think I would get some just as a complete gamble on their thinking that a successful rights issue means some sort of change in the prospects. But without that sort of gearing I'm not willing to play.

The investor view

On a value basis there is no investment to be made here. On the idea of frontrunning what the Robinhood folks do there is, assuming that it is possible to work out what it is they're going to do. Given the weirdness of what they're doing so far good luck with that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.