Between its 2.9% yield, 6-7% annual earnings growth, and 1.7% annual valuation multiple expansion, shares of General Dynamics are positioned to exceed my annual total return requirement of 10% over the next decade.

General Dynamics is trading at a 16% discount to fair value based on my interpretation of data sourced from I Prefer Income and the dividend discount model.

Adjusting for the delay in Gulfstream deliveries, General Dynamics managed to grow its diluted EPS by 7% YoY.

While this is justified given General Dynamics' exposure to business jets and the 5% YoY decline in diluted EPS, General Dynamics' $63.8 billion funded backlog is a solid growth catalyst.

Since I last covered General Dynamics in January, the stock has declined 19% against the S&P 500's decline of 9%.

In a business environment that can change at the drop of a hat as we have seen with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting disruptions in recent months, it is important for dividend investors to focus on trends that are poised to continue well into the future and companies with strong brands that are able to capitalize on such trends.

With that in mind, I used I Prefer Income's filter to specify for dividend stocks yielding greater than 2.5%, 3 year earnings and dividend growth rates of greater than 7.5%, and with payout ratios under 50%.

One such industry that I believe will continue to do well in the future is the defense industry, which is why I'll be revisiting General Dynamics (GD) today by evaluating its dividend payout ratios since I last did in January, recent operating results and risks, as well as examining the current stock price of General Dynamics against what I will establish as its fair value by using a couple of valuation metrics and the dividend discount model.

General Dynamics' Dividend Remains Safe

Even though General Dynamics' yield of 2.95% is well within a reasonable range compared to the S&P 500's 1.96%, it remains a prudent idea to examine the underlying payout ratios of the stock to determine the extent to which General Dynamics' dividend is safe and gauge dividend growth potential going forward.

In Q1 2020, General Dynamics generated $2.43 in diluted EPS against dividends per share of $1.10 during that time, for a diluted EPS payout ratio of 45.3%.

While this is a deterioration from General Dynamics' diluted EPS payout ratio of 33.3% through the first 9 months of 2019 when I last covered the company, it's important to realize that roughly a quarter of General Dynamics' overall business was hit hard by the delay in Gulfstream deliveries within the Aerospace segment.

Taking that into consideration, General Dynamics' diluted EPS payout ratio remains quite sustainable and the dividend remains almost as safe in the long term as it was pre-COVID-19.

Given that General Dynamics' diluted EPS payout ratio could still realistically grow a bit without sacrificing the safety of the dividend, I affirm my belief that General Dynamics' dividend is positioned to grow at a rate slightly above whatever earnings growth that it can deliver over the long term.

When I take into consideration that Yahoo Finance is forecasting a 4.3% annual earnings growth rate over the next 5 years (compared to the 6.8% annual growth rate of the past 5 years, which leads me to believe Yahoo Finance's estimate is a bit on the conservative side), I believe that General Dynamics is capable of delivering an annual DGR of 7.5% over the long term (slightly below its most recent dividend increase of 7.8%).

General Dynamics' Major Growth Catalyst Is A Strong Backlog

While General Dynamics' top and bottom line both declined YoY in the most recent quarter, I believe that considering the difficult operating environment, especially for its Aerospace segment, General Dynamics produced decent operating results for Q1 2020.

Starting with General Dynamics' reported revenue, the company's revenue declined 5.5% from $9.261 billion in Q1 2019 to $8.749 billion in Q1 2020, according to slide 4 above and CEO Phebe Novakovic's opening remarks during General Dynamics' Q1 2020 earnings call.

However, when excluding the delay of deliveries for Gulfstream aircraft due to COVID-19 related travel restrictions on customers, General Dynamics managed to post a 1.1% non-GAAP increase in its revenue YoY to $9.360 billion in Q1 2020 as illustrated above in slide 11.

Moving to General Dynamics' reported operating earnings, the company's operating earnings declined 7.2% YoY from $1.014 billion in Q1 2019 to $941 million in Q1 2020 as indicated above in slide 4, which was driven by both the aforementioned reduction in revenue and a 10 basis point decline in total operating margin from 10.9% in Q1 2019 to 10.8% in Q1 2020.

Operating earnings from a non-GAAP standpoint increased 3.4% from $1.014 billion in Q1 2019 to $1.048 billion in Q1 2020, when excluding the delay of deliveries for Gulfstream aircraft, as shown above in slide 11.

Rounding out financial metrics, General Dynamics' reported diluted EPS declined 5.1% from $2.56 in Q1 2019 to $2.43 in Q1 2020, as demonstrated in slide 4.

When excluding the impact of COVID-19 on earnings, General Dynamics managed to increase its diluted EPS 7.0% from $2.56 in Q1 2019 to $2.74 in Q1 2020, as illustrated above in slide 11.

As a result of the slowdown in service work within the Aerospace segment due to travel restrictions and the delay of 13 completed aircraft deliveries in Q1 2020, the Aerospace segment's revenue plummeted 24.5% to $1.7 billion.

Though operating margin was down 40 points to 14.2% for the quarter, this was consistent with the Q1 outlook provided by the company months ago.

Despite the difficult quarter for the Aerospace segment, General Dynamics is working to reduce costs to match with volume while the Aerospace segment experiences continued headwinds.

A couple of positive notes during the earnings call made by CEO Phebe Novakovic were that General Dynamics' book to bill was 1.1 within the Aerospace segment and that the company believes there will be an acceleration in demand when travel restrictions are removed.

This suggests that despite the difficult operating environment within the Aerospace segment, the segment remains very profitable and I expect that travel will accelerate significantly once more viable treatments for COVID-19 become available hopefully early into next year.

The defense segment as a whole held up well, with revenue advances in Combat Systems and Marine Systems more than offsetting revenue declines in Mission Systems and Information Technology, which led to 0.5% YoY revenue growth from $7.021 billion in Q1 2019 to $7.058 billion in Q1 2020.

As a result of a collective 20 basis point expansion in operating margins and the aforementioned revenue growth, the defense businesses posted 2.2% growth in operating earnings from $690 million in Q1 2019 to $705 million in Q1 2020.

Across the five segments of General Dynamics' overall business, funded backlog surged from $57.5 billion at the end of Q4 2019 to $63.8 billion at the end of Q1 2020, which suggests that despite the difficulty in the Aerospace segment, there is still significant demand for General Dynamics' products and services.

Concluding with a discussion of General Dynamics' financial strength, I'll be providing the company's interest coverage ratio based on data gathered from page 3 of General Dynamics' most recent 10-Q.

Against net interest expense of $107 million during Q1 2020, General Dynamics' EBIT of $848 million works out to a reasonably healthy interest coverage ratio of 7.9.

Given General Dynamics' defense businesses will help guide the company through the downturn in its Aerospace business and the aforementioned interest coverage ratio, it shouldn't come as a surprise to learn that S&P rates General Dynamics' debt as A on a negative outlook and Moody's rates General Dynamics' debt as A2 on a negative outlook as well.

When I take into consideration that General Dynamics would have posted a 7% YoY increase in diluted EPS but for the delay of Gulfstream deliveries and that General Dynamics maintains a firmly investment grade balance sheet, I believe General Dynamics is capable of being a great long-term investment, if shares are acquired at or below fair value.

Risks To Consider

Even though General Dynamics is a blue-chip stock and a major defense and aerospace industry player, the company still faces its fair share of risks.

In this article, I'll be focusing on the more immediate risks facing General Dynamics due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting disruptions to General Dynamics' operations.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in several risks to General Dynamics in the near-term and medium-term, which are referenced on page 43 of General Dynamics' most recent 10-Q.

One specific risk that General Dynamics faces during a global pandemic such as COVID-19, is the threat of potential disruptions to the operations of suppliers, leading to unfavorable operating and financial results if the company is unable to have a contingency plan in place for suppliers which could result in supply chain shortages for General Dynamics, as alluded to in General Dynamics' Q1 2020 earnings call by CEO Phebe Novakovic's response to Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Senior Equity Analyst Ron Epstein's question pertaining to General Dynamics' supply chain.

Another risk facing General Dynamics was also alluded to by CEO Phebe Novakovic in General Dynamics' Q1 2020 earnings call, when she mentioned that it's difficult for General Dynamics' Aerospace sales people to make in person sales calls, they can't take customers on demonstration rides and it's difficult to get parties together to work out contract issues.

The operational disruptions to General Dynamics and especially to its Aerospace segment threaten to harm the company's operating and financial results as long as a pandemic such as COVID-19 limits the ability of its sales people to make in person sales calls and take customers on demonstration rides to close deals.

One final risk to General Dynamics arising from COVID-19 is the fact that resulting cost increases from the aforementioned supply chain risk may not be fully recoverable and able to be passed onto General Dynamics' customers, which could have an unfavorable impact on General Dynamics' profitability.

While I have discussed several immediate risks associated with an investment in General Dynamics, I opted not to discuss General Dynamics' risks as outlined in pages 19-23 of the most recent 10-K because I already discussed those in my previous article. For a discussion of other risks, such as the inherent risk of doing business with the U.S. government as a defense contractor, I would refer interested readers to my previous article on General Dynamics.

A Dividend Aristocrat Trading At A Moderate Discount

While General Dynamics is a high-quality stock that has delivered strong dividend increases for nearly 3 decades, that doesn't mean that investors can pay any price for shares of the stock and expect to do well over the long term because if an investor overpays for a stock, not only are they receiving a lower starting yield from the stock, but they also open themselves up to the risk of valuation multiple contraction.

As such, I'll be using a couple of valuation metrics and a valuation model to determine the fair value of General Dynamics' shares.

The first valuation metric that I will use to arrive at a fair value for shares of General Dynamics is the yield to historical yield.

General Dynamics' current yield of 2.95% is well above its historical yield of 2.15%.

Factoring in a reversion to a fair value yield of 2.50% and a fair value of $176.00 a share (accounting for the likely short to medium term impairment to General Dynamics' Aerospace segment as a result of COVID-19), shares of General Dynamics are trading at a 15.2% discount to fair value and offer 18.0% upside from the current price of $149.20 a share (as of June 13, 2020).

The next valuation metric that I'll be utilizing to approximate the fair value of General Dynamics' shares is the TTM P/E to historical TTM P/E ratio.

General Dynamics' TTM P/E ratio of 12.59 is well below its historical TTM P/E ratio of 15.46.

Assuming a reversion in General Dynamics' TTM P/E ratio to 15.00 (again accounting for the impairment to the Aerospace segment) and a fair value of $177.75 a share, shares of General Dynamics are priced at a 16.1% discount to fair value and offer 19.1% of capital appreciation from the current price.

The valuation model that I will use to assign a fair value to shares of General Dynamics is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is simply the annualized dividend per share. In the case of General Dynamics, that amount is currently $4.40.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the rate of return that an investor requires on their investments. While this can differ from one investor to the next, I require a 10% rate of return on my investments because I believe that adequately rewards me for the time and effort that I allocate to researching investment opportunities and periodically monitoring my investments.

The final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate or DGR.

Although the first two inputs into the DDM require little more than data retrieval to find the annualized dividend per share and subjectivity to set a required rate of return, accurately predicting the long-term DGR requires an investor to consider numerous variables, such as a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are positioned to expand, contract, or remain the same over the long term), earnings growth potential, the strength of a stock's balance sheet, and industry fundamentals.

When I factor in that General Dynamics' payout ratios could easily expand a bit over the long term, that a reasonable long-term estimate for earnings growth is 6-7% annually, and that General Dynamics boasts an investment grade balance sheet, I believe a 7.5% long-term DGR is a realistic assumption (I revised my previous estimate of 8.0% down a bit to reflect the challenges in General Dynamics' Aerospace segment over at least the next couple of years).

Upon plugging the above inputs into the DDM, I am once again left with a fair value of $176.00 a share, which implies that shares of General Dynamics are trading at a 15.2% discount to fair value and offer 18.0% upside from the current price.

When I average the three fair values together, I compute a fair value of $176.58 a share, which indicates that shares of General Dynamics are priced at a 15.5% discount to fair value and offer 18.4% of capital appreciation from the current price.

Summary: General Dynamics Offers An Above-Average Yield And Above-Average Growth Potential

General Dynamics' most recent dividend increase of just under 8% in the midst of a challenging operating environment shows the confidence that the Board of Directors and management team have in their company's ability to navigate through difficult times.

When the massive $63.8 billion funded backlog is considered, along with General Dynamics' investment grade credit rating, and the long-term trend of ever increasing defense spending around the world, it isn't difficult to understand why General Dynamics' management team remains confident in the company's long-term prospects.

Bolstering the case for an investment in General Dynamics is the fact that shares are trading at what I believe to be a 16% discount to fair value based on my interpretation of data sourced from I Prefer Income, as well as the dividend discount model.

Between its 2.9% yield, 6-7% annual earnings growth, and 1.7% annual valuation multiple expansion, shares of General Dynamics are positioned to exceed my annual total return requirement of 10% over the next decade.

Using the above rationale, I remain bullish on General Dynamics at the current price and rate the stock as a buy.

