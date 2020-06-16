Zoom is still in its early innings penetrating a very large and expanding market. It's expensive, no doubt, but still a buy.

On June 2, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) reported one of the best earnings reports in history. And while analysts were struggling to find the right superlatives for the numbers, shares of Zoom didn't move up a lot since.

While many investors believe that Zoom's shares have peaked and can only go down from here, I still think it is worth buying shares at these admittedly elevated levels.

A Report For The Ages Raises Suspicion

Surely, Zoom's Q1 2021 results will go down as one of the best reported quarters in the history of the stock market. Revenue grew to $328.2 million (up 169% from the prior year) beating consensus estimates by more than $120 million (more than 100%), management doubled its revenue guidance for FY 2021 to $1.8 billion, customer numbers skyrocketed (customers with more than 10 employees were up 354% year-over-year), and Free Cash Flow exploded by more than 1,500%.

Zoom clearly is (relatively speaking) the biggest "beneficiary" of the Coronavirus-induced work-from-home-world. It is hard to put into words, how good this quarter really was. Some analysts marveled the "largest beat we have witnessed in covering software for over 20 years", others even called it the "greatest quarter in enterprise software's history" and some simply were "left slightly in awe".

If you look at the share price chart since the report, however, you would not deduce these analyst reactions. Of course, most of the good news was already factored in before earnings – after all, shares were up by more than 200% year-to-date at that point. Everybody knew Zoom's quarter would be big when CEO Eric Yuan announced in late April that it surpassed 300 million daily Zoom meeting participants (30 times the volume of December 2019) – we just didn't know how big.

It is safe to say that the ultra-high expectations built up before the earnings report were thoroughly met. Still, market participants seem a bit shellshocked. Analysts were quick to adjust their price targets, but even after significantly upgrading their numbers the average price target among Wall Street analysts is still below the current price: $214 according to CNN money and $211.41 according to Seeking Alpha.

Also among the Seeking Alpha community, the earnings report was not really met with euphoria. Nine articles have been published since, of which six were neutral, two bearish, and one very bearish. To summarize, most agree that the quarter was great but believe that this is already more than reflected in the current share price. The valuation is simply too high to recommend buying or even holding the shares. After all, the company is trading at a TTM EV/S north of 70, and surely, with stay-at-home-restrictions abating, customer churn will pick up, making current growth rates unsustainable.

How Much Will They Churn?

Indeed, the question of customer churn is one of the most interesting topics for Zoom shareholders right now. What some investors fear is that a lot of the business outperformance Zoom saw this last quarter comes from users that will be much harder to retain.

This is true to some extent, since Zoom reported that they saw a mix shift of customers with 10 or fewer employees ("prosumers") who represented 30% of revenue in Q1 2021, compared to 20% in Q4 2020. These customers generally pay monthly, and their churn rate has typically been higher historically.

Knowing that total revenue was $188.3 million in Q4 2020, customers with 10 or fewer employees accounted for approximately $37.66 million (20%). This number increased by 161% to approx. $98.46 million in Q1 2021 (30% of $328.2 million). Note, that this is sequential growth we are talking about here!

Hence, on the enterprise side (more than 10 employees) the company grew revenue "only" by 53% sequentially. Nevertheless, on an absolute dollar basis, the enterprise side outgrew the prosumers ($79.1 million added vs. $60.8 million added).

It is very important to stress the fact that Zoom has always been and still is, above all, an enterprise solution. 70% of total revenue came from enterprise customers this quarter. These customers are both stickier and can be effectively upsold (net dollar expansion was over 130% for the eighth consecutive quarter). And, as already mentioned, customers with more than 10 employees were up 354% year-over-year.

The fact that non-enterprise customers will have a higher churn rate going forward is reflected in the guidance provided: Zoom "assumed a multiples of what the historical churn rates have been" for prosumers and has also "taken a conservative approach in terms of thinking about that in terms of potential uncertainty around the economic environment". All in all, management is taking "a very conservative approach" regarding churn, which is a remarkable statement considering that Zoom guided for top-line growth of 243% in Q2 and 189% for the full year.

As a result, it is very likely that Zoom will easily beat their guidance for both the next quarter and the full-year, and that most of the heavy lifting will be done by the (much more important) enterprise side.

How Much More Can Zoom Still Expand?

Which brings us to the next point that Zoom-bears like to point out – and one of the biggest fallacies I read – Zoom's business has reached its pinnacle during the current crisis. It sounds logical at first: When will the world ever see more remote working than right now?

But this is a very shortsighted view.

At less than $2 billion in annual revenue, Zoom has barely scratched the surface of what is possible. In its IPO S-1 statement, Zoom put its TAM at $43.1 billion in 2022 based on IDC estimates. However, it also noted: "We believe we address a broader opportunity than is currently captured in third-party market research because once our customers begin to experience the benefits of our video-first communications platform, they tend to greatly expand their use of video throughout their organizations. As a result, we expect that use of our platform will significantly increase the penetration of video communications across a broad range of customer types and use cases."

In other words, already in March 2019, they thought they had a bigger than $43 billion opportunity. But today Zoom is a very different company. Let's hear it from the CEO during the conference call:

Video is going to change everything about the communication. The way for us to work, live and play is completely changed. From that perspective a huge opportunity, a lot of opportunities ahead of us. However, for now our top priority is to how to make sure we always keep our service up, because so many peoples are counting on Zoom to stay connected. Our top priority is to make sure keep the service up, double down triple down on the privacy, security issues. And also down the road, we are going to figure out where we are going to double down on the new growth areas. But for now, I think one thing we know for sure is the TAM is bigger than we saw it before right?

At the moment, the company doesn't even have time to "double down on the new growth areas" because they are so busy keeping up with demand – still, they expect to grow north of 200% in the next quarter. Again, Zoom is a completely different company now than it was four months ago, and they will find plenty of opportunities to expand their business even after the coronavirus crisis.

Market May Be Underappreciating Zoom's Results

My feeling is that while the market has reflected that change in fundamentals in the share price to some extent, it is still underappreciating its magnitude. Just compare Zoom's stock performance with some of its high-growth-peers since the middle of February:

The picture is not much different if you look at 1-year-returns:

My point is, yes, Zoom has outperformed everything else. But its share price outperformance is not at all proportionate to its business outperformance. DataDog (DDOG), Shopify (SHOP), Okta (OKTA), Twilio (TWLO), Zscaler (ZS), and others had great quarters considering the current macroeconomic conditions.

But Zoom is playing in a completely different league:

As already mentioned Zoom beat its revenue guidance by a mind-boggling 100% (others can be happy if they beat by 5-10%). Furthermore, next quarter the gap between Zoom and the rest of the world in terms of revenue growth seen above will significantly increase. The company (prudently) expects Q2 revenues to be $500 million (up 243% from last year).

I don't want to suggest that Zoom's shares should appreciate by multiples compared to their peers – of course, Zoom already came off a very elevated price base since its IPO. But considering their changed fundamentals and looking at forward EV/S ratios I don't think that Zoom looks terribly out of place:

On the contrary, I think Zoom shares look quite attractive at this point.

Summing It Up

You might think I'm naive or even a bit crazy to suggest buying a company trading at 73.5 TTM sales. I admit that this is an incredibly rich multiple, and even considering that this multiple will drop to 33.71 after this year is over (assuming the share price won't move), it's still incredibly rich. It might also be a small comfort for many investors to compare Zoom to other companies with very rich revenue multiples.

However, if investing was all about looking at valuation multiples we could all just lean back and let the machines tell us what to buy and sell. But what about market opportunity, revenue growth, revenue retention rates, gross margins, free cash flows, possible margin expansion, the quality of management, insider ownership, market share, competitive advantages, etc.? Can you really sum all of that up in one number and deem an equity over- or undervalued?

I can't help but feel that Zoom might be the next best thing happening to the public market since Facebook (FB) IPO'ed eight years ago, and will be incredibly important in all of our future. Don't expect to make a quick double or "multi-bagger" from these levels, but please, if you are an investor interested in "growth companies", this stock simply has to be in your portfolio.

As a passionate follower of the best companies in the world, I'm confused about the negative reviews Zoom has received after reporting one of the best quarterly reports in stock market history. That's why at least for the sake of being a bit contrarian – and maybe also to thank Zoom for being a bright spot in a very dark present – I'm happy to recommend buying this stock. More than any company in the market, Zoom deserves it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZM, OKTA, SHOP, DDOG, TWLO, CRWD, ZS, MDB, SQ, AYX.. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.