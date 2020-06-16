In this article, I add some bearish perspectives to the investment considerations with regards to Protalix's BLA in Fabry disease.

Introduction

On May 28, 2020, Protalix (NYSEMKT:PLX) and their partner Chiesi announced:

the submission on May 27, 2020 of a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for pegunigalsidase alfa for the proposed treatment of adult patients with Fabry disease via the FDA's Accelerated Approval pathway. Pegunigalsidase alfa, or PRX-102, was granted Fast Track designation by the FDA in January 2018."

Since then, two bullish SA articles have been published estimating the significant potential upside, if the BLA receives an approval via the FDA's accelerated approval pathway (June 4 article and June 9 article).

In this article, I would like to add some bearish perspectives to the investment considerations with regards to Protalix's BLA in Fabry disease.

On Stability and Immunogenicity

In the June 9 article, the author stated that PLX-102 had two 'clear advantages' over the existing Fabry treatment, namely stability and immunogenicity, which 'could prove significant in terms of market access.'

While these two factors (safety and immunogenicity) may play a role in future market competitiveness, if/when PLX-102 is approved, I think that a more relevant question for the investors is whether or not they play a role in the FDA's decision of PLX's BLA.

According to PLX, PLX-102 has the potential to 'Lowering the treatment burden of bi-weekly infusions' [of the existing ERTs to 4 weekly infusions of PLX-102].

However, to date, the company has not reported any data from BRIGHT (an open-label phase 3 which studies the potential of the 4 weekly infusions).

According to May 28, 2020, PR, it seems that the BLA did not include data from BRIGHT to support the 4 weekly infusions.

Therefore, in my opinion, the stability of PLX-102 (i.e. the potential to be dosed 4 weekly) will not play a role in the FDA's decision in this BLA.

The same question perhaps applies to the immunogenicity of PLX-102.

Namely, does immunogenicity play an essential part in the FDA's decision on BLAs for Fabry disease?

Perhaps, the following can help answer this question.

Year Document (page number) Statements 2002 Fabrazyme Ad Com Briefing Document (p14) The majority of subjects ended the trial with antibody to the product, consistent with results in Study AGAL-002. 2006 Replagal EU Market Authorization (p8) Antibodies to agalsidase alfa have not been shown to be associated with any clinically significant effects on safety (e.g. infusion reactions) or efficacy 2008 Fabrazyme FDA approval label (p9) Ninety-five of 121 (79%) adult patients and 11 of 16 (69%) pediatric patients (106 of 230 137, 74% of all patients) treated with Fabrazyme in clinical studies have developed IgG 231 antibodies to Fabrazyme.

From the above table:

Immunogenicity did not seem to play an essential role in the FDA's decisions regarding the applications of Replagal and Fabrazyme (e.g. Replagal had no concern over antibodies, but was not approved; Fabrazyme may have concerns, but was approved since 2003 and has not had its approval withdrawn to date, due to concerns over its immunogenicity).

Therefore, the stability and immunogenicity of PLX-102 seem unlikely to play a (significant) role in the FDA's decision over Protalix's BLA.

In other words, while these two items may be relevant for market share competitiveness, if/when PLX-102 is approved and commercialized, in my opinion, they do not improve the chance of the BLA being approved.

It is interesting to note that the FDA 2019 draft guidance to Fabry drug developers contains no section on safety in general or immunogenicity in particular at all.

The draft Fabry guidance is ALL about efficacy (or efficacy endpoints).

I will now turn to address the issues of efficacy.

PLX-102's trials

In the June 4 article on PLX, the author stated:

The application is based on the Phase 1/2 trial data including its extension study; interim clinical data from the Phase 3 BRIDGE switch-over study; and safety data from ongoing studies. Usually, approvals require blinded, randomized Phase 3 study data, which would be provided eventually by the BALANCE study"

In my opinion, an important word is missing from this description of the requirement for an FDA approval, namely the word controlled.

Allow me to illustrate this point with the table below that shows the required trials conducted and completed for other Fabry drugs, in order to support their respective applications.

Year Document (page number) Statements 2002 Fabrazyme Ad Com Briefing Document (p6) ...shows completed and ongoing clinical trials by Genzyme. The most important information regarding the safety and efficacy of r-hαGal is from the results of AGAL-1-002-98, as it is the only controlled data available. 2006 Replagal EU* Market Authorization (p7) The safety and efficacy of Replagal was assessed in two randomised, double blind, placebo controlled studies and open label extension studies, in a total of forty patients with a diagnosis of Fabry disease based on clinical and biochemical evidence. 2008 Fabrazyme FDA approval** label (p15,16) The safety and efficacy of Fabrazyme were assessed in 4 clinical studies in patients with Fabry disease. Study 1 was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-national, multi-center study of 58 Fabry patients (56 males and 2 females), ages 16 to 61 years, all naïve to enzyme replacement therapy... Study 2 was a randomized (2:1 Fabrazyme to placebo), double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-national, and multi-center study of 82 patients (72 males and 10 females), ages 20 to 72 years, all naïve to enzyme replacement therapy. 2018 GALAFOLD FDA approval** label (p3) The clinical trials included one randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial of 6 months duration followed by a 6-month open-label treatment phase (Study 1) [see Clinical Studies (14)]. A second trial was a randomized, open-label, active-controlled clinical trial of 18 months duration in patients with Fabry disease receiving enzyme replacement therapy who were randomized to either switch to GALAFOLD or continue enzyme replacement therapy (Study 2; NCT01218659). In addition, there were two open-label, long-term extension trials.

Note: *Shire withdrew their Replagal BLA from the FDA in 2012 as the company 'believe that the agency will require additional controlled trials for approval'.

Note:**Fabrazyme and GALAFORD were both approved under FDA's accelerated approval pathway (the same process as Protalix's BLA for PLX-102)

Another example, Idorsia's Lucerastat, another Fabry drug candidate (not an ERT, but a substrate reduction therapy) in its phase 3 trial, also has a placebo-controlled trial design.

It's important to note that Protalix's BLA includes no data from BALANCE - PLX's only phase 3 randomized, double-blind, active-comparator-controlled trial - since it is still ongoing and does not expect to report its interim data (12 month) until H1 2021.

If summary, when compared to the trials which the FDA has required other Fabry drug developers to conduct and complete for their BLA submissions, it seems that PLX's BLA is out of line with the historical standard (e.g. no controlled trials).

BRIDGE results

On May 11, 2020, PLX reported the topline results from BRIDGE.

In the announcement, the company stated:

Male and female patients treated with PLX-102 experienced "substantial" improvement in renal function as measured by mean annualized estimated glomerular filtration rate."

I would like to make two comments here.

1. As an open-label trial without a control group, the primary end point of BRIDGE is safety, not efficacy. Any claim of efficacy data (e.g. 'improvement in renal function') is, in my opinion, questionable and potentially misleading.

To illustrate this point, the excerpt below is how Shire reported their 'switch-over study'.

From Replagal's EU authorization, on page 8, it stated:

Study in patients switching from agalsidase beta [Fabrazyme] to Replagal (agalsidase alfa) 100 patients [(naïve (n=29); or previously treated with agalsidase beta who switched to Replagal (n=71)) were treated for up to 30 months in an open label, uncontrolled study. An analysis showed that serious adverse events were reported in 39.4% of those patients who switched from agalsidase beta compared to 31.0% in those who were naïve to therapy prior to study entry. Patients switched from agalsidase beta to Replagal had a safety profile consistent with that observed in other clinical experience. Infusion related reactions have been experienced by 9 patients of the naïve population (31.0%) compared to 27 patients of the switched population (38.0%).

It is clearly seen here that Shire made no mention of any efficacy data, only safety data in reporting the results of their switch-over, uncontrolled study.

Simply put, uncontrolled studies are designed to generate safety data, while efficacy data is generated by (placebo or active comparator) controlled studies [to avoid bias, placebo effects etc.].

2. The so-called "substantial" improvement in eGFR slope is unlikely, in my opinion, to be repeated/confirmed in a properly-controlled trial, as the baseline eGFR values reported in BRIDGE seem out of the line with historical data.

For example, this 2015 Fabry outcome survey analysis analysed the data from >700 Fabry patients treated with Replagal for a median of ~5 years.

In the table below, I have highlighted the relevant data points for this discussion.

(Source: 2015 Fabry outcome survey analysis, see Table 4)

In BRIDGE results (n=20), both male and female patients have mean baseline eGFR greater than 60 (75.87 in males and 86.14 in females).

In BRIDGE, the pooled data shows that the mean annualized eGFR slope 'improved' from ‑5.90 'while on agalsidase alfa' to -1.19 on PRX-102 in all patients.

This pooled data comes from the separate data from the male and female patients, which is: Male patients 'improved' from -6.36 to ‑1.73 and female patients 'improved' from ‑5.03 to ‑0.21.

A few items to note:

a. The so-called 'mean annualized eGFR slope while on agalsidase alfa' (i.e. -6.36 in male patients and -5.03 for female patients) are not data points generated in BRIDGE (but rather, calculated results, based on patients' available prior measurements combined with the 3 months evaluation before the enrollment). These two values seem excessively high, considering that the comparable untreated Fabry patients (not treated by any ERT) in the survey report -3.0 (in males) and -0.9 (in females).

b. Perhaps, a more reliable comparison is to use the published data on agalsidase alfa-treated patients vs. PLX-102 treated patients in BRIDGE. Then, we get the following comparison.

Mean annualized eGFR slope change in patients treated with Replagal and followed ~5 years Mean annualized eGFR slope change in patients treated with PLX-102 in BRIDGE for 1 year Males (baseline eGFR greater or equal to 60) -1.68 -1.73 Females (baseline eGFR greater or equal to 60 -0.43 -0.21

From this crude comparison, one can see that in BRIDGE, PLX-102 is only comparable (not a 'substantial' improvement) to Replagal in terms of mean annualized eGFR slope.

One last item before I conclude. This concerns Protalix's BLA using the accelerated approval process at this juncture (i.e. before BALANCE is completed).

Alignment vs. Agreement

In its Nov. 18, 2019, PR, Protalix announced:

The Company and Chiesi report that they have reached alignment with the FDA on the Accelerated Approval pathway for pegunigalsidase alfa.

Is 'reaching alignment' the same as the FDA agrees as in the case of GBT, or the FDA confirms as in the case of FOLD regarding their use of accelerated approval process for their respective application?

I am not sure, as Protalix has only used this phrase once.

Or could the 'reached alignment' phrasing be the unique way that Protalix and Chiesi talk, but they really meant 'agreement'?

Probably not.

As seen in this Feb. 6, 2020, PR, Protalix announced:

an agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Initial Pediatric Study Plan (iPSP) for pegunigalsidase alpha, or PRX-102.

So here, they used the expression 'agreement' and did not say that the FDA was 'in alignment' about their pediatric study plan.

Perhaps readers wonder why a simple phrase (alignment vs agreement) is even relevant to our discussion here.

It is relevant because the first/last time Protalix specified about PLX-102's application requirements, before the Nov. 18, 2019, 'alignment' PR, is found in June 6, 2016, PR, when BALANCE, the only controlled phase 3 trial, started.

June 6, 2016, PR stated:

During the Company’s interaction with the FDA, including the SPA process, the Company received and implemented the FDA’s recommendations for the BALANCE study design... Written guidance from the FDA has stated that the BALANCE Study is adequate to support a filing.

Perhaps, investors somehow believe that the FDA has changed their mind on their 2016 written guidance to PLX, and thus, BALANCE data will only be needed as the phase 4 confirmation trial, once the accelerated approval is granted.

If this is indeed the case, would it not make sense for PLX to announce such an updated 'written guidance'; or similar to the PR on the pediatric trial design, the reception of an 'agreement letter' from the FDA to that effect?

Conclusions

In this article, I have voiced some bearish views regarding PLX's Fabry BLA.

In my opinion, PLX-102's stability and immunogenicity, even if proven better than existing drugs, are unlikely to play an important role in the FDA's decision.

I do not believe that uncontrolled studies, such as phase 1/2 study, and its extension, BRIDGE, can generate required efficacy data to support an approval of a novel ERT.

As PLX's BLA contains no data from BALANCE, the only controlled trial, but just data from uncontrolled studies, in my opinion, it is unlikely that the submitted data will be sufficient to meet the FDA's requirement (cf. other Fabry drugs' applications, under the same accelerated approval process).

I don't know what 'reaching alignment' means, but I doubt it means that the FDA has agreed to PLX using the accelerated approval process for their BLA, before the completion of BALANCE.

PLX may have submitted their BLA, but there has been no mention by PLX that the FDA has accepted their filing, as exemplified in GBT's filing and in FOLD's filing.

As the speculated upside hinges on the approval of the Fabry BLA, perhaps, bearish perspectives should be seriously considered by any investor, based on the reasons discussed here.

