Suncor Energy - Strong Canadian Integrated Energy Company
About: Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)
by: The Value Portfolio
Summary
Suncor Energy is a strong Canadian integrated energy company with a low single-digit dividend and a market capitalization near $30 billion.
The company is covering all costs at current WTI prices, including margins, while improving its portfolio and growing shareholder returns.
The company's impressive asset base means the potential for quality continued long-term returns for shareholders.
We recommend taking advantage of this and investing with an options based investment strategy.
Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) is one of the largest Canadian integrated energy companies with a market capitalization of near $30 billion. The company offers investors a strong dividend of nearly 3.5%, and with its